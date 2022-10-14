ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan DNR busts group with 463 pounds of illegally caught salmon

By Chandra Fleming, Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z3qWT_0iZAp2f800

Conservation officers at Michigan's Department of Natural Resources are constantly looking for wildlife taken by poachers. But it's not every day they haul in 460 pounds of poached fish.

An angler's tip led the DNR to recover salmon that was illegally taken on Tuesday. Behind the fish caper is a Colorado group now facing more than $4,000 in restitution.

The group was fishing on the Manistee River near Tippy Dam in Dickson Township.

Conservation officers Josiah Killingback, who patrols Lake County, and Scott MacNeill, who patrols Manistee River, were doing a fish patrol when they were approached by the angler who observed the group using illegal fishing methods and equipment.

“There is a large amount of coho and Chinook salmon running the local rivers this time of year, attracting anglers from across the country to be a part of one of Michigan’s finest fishing adventures,” said the DNR’s Sgt. Grant Emery in a written response. “While we’ve seen a decrease in illegal fishing activity over the years, unfortunately, we still run into illegal and unconventional methods.”

When officers found the group, several members began breaking off their fishing lines so officers wouldn't see the illegal gear. Officers also asked the group multiple questions and found out they didn't have valid fishing licenses, were using illegal tackle, and possessed 17 salmon taken by an illegal method.

The group admitted to their wrongdoings and led officers back to their vehicles, where they had additional 40-50 fish in coolers. Some already had been filleted.

Licensed fishing groups are allowed to capture 30 fish total. This group illegally possessed 463 pounds of fish.

“It’s a shame that this group invested so much time and money to travel all the way to Michigan only to illegally take these salmon, a valuable, public natural resource,” Emery said in a written response. “We are grateful for the angler who approached Killingbeck and MacNeill, which allowed them to recover the fish with enough time to safely donate to local families in need.”

The group received citations for using illegal methods to take an over limit of salmon and fishing without a license. Combined, they will face more than $4,630 in restitution and additional costs. They have until Oct. 21 to contact the 85th District Court in Manistee County for arraignment. The DNR is not releasing names prior to the arraignment.

The officers donated the fish to local families in Manistee County.

Comments / 11

Related
WLNS

Michigan man falls victim to homeless labor scam

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Operation homeless is sweeping the nation. Criminals are targeting homeless people, promising them money if they cash counterfeit checks. One local mother says her son was recently the victim of this scam and is in jail because of it. The woman told 6 News her son had been staying at a […]
MICHIGAN STATE
1470 WFNT

The Most Polluted Zip Code in Michigan

I'm not saying the information in this article is factual or not – this is information I found on various Detroit web pages. I don't know what the impetus was for someone to do this research, but here it is. It's easy to name what could be Michigan's most...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Opinion: Michigan’s small businesses are still getting the cold shoulder from Lansing

You don’t have to be an economist or an economic developer to know that many of Michigan’s small businesses are struggling. Just walk down the main street in your town. The rising costs of goods sold or used to make products, along with a severe shortage of workers, means small businesses have been hit hard in the pocketbook, forcing many to drastically reduce hours or close up shop altogether. There are empty storefronts along commercial corridors in big cities and small towns across the state. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

Susan J. Demas: Tudor Dixon trashes all the single ladies

In Michigan, the GOP nominee for a critical congressional seat is on record blasting women being in the workplace and having the right to vote. John Gibbs, who won his 3rd District primary thanks to an endorsement from former President Donald Trump and is facing Democrat Hillary Scholten on Nov. 8, got exactly zero backlash […] The post Susan J. Demas: Tudor Dixon trashes all the single ladies appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
wcsx.com

Lower Michigan Getting First Snowfall of the Season – Here’s Where

It may seem early to get a brush of snow, but part of Michigan – even lower Michigan – are going to see the white, cold stuff this week. It’s not unusual to get some snowfall in October, especially in the Upper Peninsula. But, this week, almost all of lower Michigan is slated to get its first snowfall.
MICHIGAN STATE
wcsx.com

Michigan Residents Have Peak Life Satisfaction at This Age

At what age do you think Michigan residents are the happiest? There’s a new study out that tells all when it comes to the age that those living in the Mitten are at peak life satisfaction. Mixbook.com has released an interactive map showing peak life satisfaction in each state....
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

DNR Explains Details Behind Manistee Salmon Poaching

Tuesday, DNR officers were foot patrolling the Manistee River when an angler confronted then and reported that a group of individuals were using illegal gear to catch fish. The officers then observed the group as they were snagging Salmon and proceeded to make contact with the group. There were six...
MANISTEE, MI
The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

13K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit Michigan news - freep.com is the Detroit Free Press. News about Detroit, as well as headlines and stories from around Michigan.

 http://freep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy