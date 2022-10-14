Michigan DNR busts group with 463 pounds of illegally caught salmon

Conservation officers at Michigan's Department of Natural Resources are constantly looking for wildlife taken by poachers. But it's not every day they haul in 460 pounds of poached fish.

An angler's tip led the DNR to recover salmon that was illegally taken on Tuesday. Behind the fish caper is a Colorado group now facing more than $4,000 in restitution.

The group was fishing on the Manistee River near Tippy Dam in Dickson Township.

Conservation officers Josiah Killingback, who patrols Lake County, and Scott MacNeill, who patrols Manistee River, were doing a fish patrol when they were approached by the angler who observed the group using illegal fishing methods and equipment.

“There is a large amount of coho and Chinook salmon running the local rivers this time of year, attracting anglers from across the country to be a part of one of Michigan’s finest fishing adventures,” said the DNR’s Sgt. Grant Emery in a written response. “While we’ve seen a decrease in illegal fishing activity over the years, unfortunately, we still run into illegal and unconventional methods.”

When officers found the group, several members began breaking off their fishing lines so officers wouldn't see the illegal gear. Officers also asked the group multiple questions and found out they didn't have valid fishing licenses, were using illegal tackle, and possessed 17 salmon taken by an illegal method.

The group admitted to their wrongdoings and led officers back to their vehicles, where they had additional 40-50 fish in coolers. Some already had been filleted.

Licensed fishing groups are allowed to capture 30 fish total. This group illegally possessed 463 pounds of fish.

“It’s a shame that this group invested so much time and money to travel all the way to Michigan only to illegally take these salmon, a valuable, public natural resource,” Emery said in a written response. “We are grateful for the angler who approached Killingbeck and MacNeill, which allowed them to recover the fish with enough time to safely donate to local families in need.”

The group received citations for using illegal methods to take an over limit of salmon and fishing without a license. Combined, they will face more than $4,630 in restitution and additional costs. They have until Oct. 21 to contact the 85th District Court in Manistee County for arraignment. The DNR is not releasing names prior to the arraignment.

The officers donated the fish to local families in Manistee County.