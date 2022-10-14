Why Rivian's Shares Fell 7.5% on Friday

What happened

Shares of electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) sank in Friday morning trading. As of 12:22 p.m. ET, shares were down by about 7.5%. At that time, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite was down by 2.3%.

So what

A number of factors were working against Rivian's shares. One is that the broader market was falling Friday. On down days on Wall Street, it's not surprising to see high-volatility stocks like Rivian moving lower.

The price of West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down by about 3% to $86.06, and since gasoline-powered vehicles are the direct competitors to EVs, that's incrementally bad news for any EV company.

Also on the macroeconomic front, a survey from the University of Michigan showed that consumers expect that inflation a year from now will be 5.1%, up from a previous forecast of 4.7%. The Federal Reserve is raising interest rates in order to reduce inflation, but investors are worried that it will have to keep boosting rates in 2023, increasing the risk of a recession.

Now what

The company-specific challenges for Rivian will be much more about increasing production and driving more demand for its vehicles. Higher interest rates will be a headwind for most consumers buying vehicles, but that's something every automaker will have to deal with.

The degree of volatility Rivian's shares were displaying Friday should be seen as fairly normal for this company. What will be more important for investors is the company's upcoming earnings report, which will be released after the market closes on Nov. 9. At that time, we'll also get an update on fourth-quarter production and the current backlog of demand -- metrics that will matter much more than one day's worth of speculative trading moves.

10 stocks we like better than Rivian Automotive, Inc.

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Rivian Automotive, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 30, 2022

Travis Hoium has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .