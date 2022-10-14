Read full article on original website
WDTV
W.Va. man one of those dead in plane crash outside of Parkersburg
MARIETTA, Ohio (WDTV) - STORY UPDATE (10/18/2022 at 3 p.m.) The Ohio State Highway Patrol has identified both people who died in Tuesday morning’s plane crash outside of Parkersburg. 45-year-old Eric S. Seevers, of Parkersburg, and 49-year-old Timothy F. Gifford, of Orient, Ohio, were killed in the crash, OSHP...
WDTV
WDTV
Upshur County Introduces New EMS Alert System
UPSHUR COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - “From weather alerts to emergency directions during disasters to boil water advisories, it’s really a one-stop solution,” said Dereck Long, Deputy Director. Long is referring to the new community notification system that was introduced to Upshur County last month. The app “Nixle”...
connect-bridgeport.com
One Transported to UHC after Accident in Quiet Dell
The Nutter Fort Volunteer Fire Department, along with Stonewood VFD and the Anmoore EMS, responded to a vehicle accident on Sunday,. Oct. 16, in the area of the 700 block of Suds Run Road in Quiet Dell at 10:28 p.m. The call was for an accident with injuries and entrapment....
Metro News
Marshall County fire claims life
DALLAS, W.Va. — A Marshall County fire has claimed a man’s life. The state Fire Marshal’s Office said the 74-year-old man suffered fatal injuries in the house fire that took place Monday in the community of Dallas. The man died Monday night at Mercy Hospital in Pittsburgh.
WVNews
UPDATE: Search continues for a prisoner who ran from police in Marshall County
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF): A search is underway right now in the Glen Dale and Moundsville areas for a prisoner who ran from police. Two prisoners got away, but one man is already back in custody. Police are now searching the riverfront area for the second man. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Department is using their […]
Call for unconscious woman in West Virginia driveway leads to drug charges
A woman has been charged after deputies found methamphetamine and other drugs in her vehicle while responding to a call of an unconscious person in a vehicle in Clarksburg.
West Virginia police looking for teen who escaped police custody on the way to jail
UPDATE: 7News has found the name of the escapee who was arrested yesterday after he escaped from police custody. The arrested is Asael Jiminez-Garcia West Virginia State Police say they are looking for a teenager who escaped police custody on his way to the Northern Regional Jail. Police say Joaquin Luna-Hernandez, 18, escaped police custody around […]
connect-bridgeport.com
Another Area Motorcycle Accident Results in Death
On Friday, October 14, Sgt J A Wyatt was dispatched to investigate a two vehicle crash involving a fatality. The crash occurred in Preston County on West Virginia Route 26 at the intersection with Glade Farm Road. The victim, identified as Joel L. Rugg, age 40 of Markleysburg, PA, died...
Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office warns of impersonation scam in West Virginia
The Monongalia County Sheriff's Office warned over the weekend that it has received multiple reports that someone is calling citizens pretending to be Sgt. William Tennant.
wchstv.com
Six new COVID-19-related deaths added in W.Va.; active cases remain under 1,000
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Six new COVID-19-related deaths were reported in the Mountain State on Monday. The new deaths pushed the state’s death toll from the virus to 7,476, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:. a 73-year-old woman from...
WDTV
5 Investigates: Documents detail investigation into trooper misconduct
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Documents obtained by 5 News through a public records request provide new details of a West Virginia State Police investigation into alleged misconduct by one of its officers. 5 News made the request after asking what disciplinary action was taken against Bridgeport-based trooper Anthony Trupo. Trupo...
West Virginia Authorities Investigating People Accused of Illegally Killing 8 Deer
West Virginia authorities are reportedly conducting an investigation after two people were accused of illegally killing eight deer. The West Virginia Natural Resources Police announced late last week that its latest investigation resulted in multiple charges for two people that illegally killed eight deer in southern Wood County. The duo allegedly shot three bucks and five does from a vehicle at night. They are now facing more than 20 charges.
WTAP
School officials tell drivers to be mindful to school buses on the road
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - It is National School Bus Safety Week and school officials are requesting drivers be mindful of buses and use caution. Wood County Schools communications coordinator, Michael Erb says that drivers and others out on the roads need to be more aware. This is not only with...
WDTV
Lewis County Sheriff’s Department to place officers in schools
WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Lewis County Sheriff’s Department will be placing officers at elementary schools. This comes after the idea was brought up at a board meeting. After recent school shootings, the LCSD wants to make sure their students are as safe as possible. Starting Nov. 1, Lewis...
Terra Alta man involved in fatal Maryland crash
A Maryland man has died after getting into a two vehicle accident in Friendsville, Md.
West Virginia man charged for allegedly murdering his son in Fairmont
A man has been charged for allegedly murdering his son at a home in Fairmont.
