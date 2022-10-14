ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison County, WV

WDTV

W.Va. man one of those dead in plane crash outside of Parkersburg

MARIETTA, Ohio (WDTV) - STORY UPDATE (10/18/2022 at 3 p.m.) The Ohio State Highway Patrol has identified both people who died in Tuesday morning’s plane crash outside of Parkersburg. 45-year-old Eric S. Seevers, of Parkersburg, and 49-year-old Timothy F. Gifford, of Orient, Ohio, were killed in the crash, OSHP...
MARIETTA, OH
WDTV

Man killed in Preston County crash

PRESTON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A Pennsylvania man was killed in a crash in Preston County on Friday. The crash happened on WV Route 26 at the intersection with Glade Farm Road, according to West Virginia State Police. 40-year-old Joel L. Rugg, of Markleysburg, Pennsylvania, died as a result of...
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Upshur County Introduces New EMS Alert System

UPSHUR COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - “From weather alerts to emergency directions during disasters to boil water advisories, it’s really a one-stop solution,” said Dereck Long, Deputy Director. Long is referring to the new community notification system that was introduced to Upshur County last month. The app “Nixle”...
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

One Transported to UHC after Accident in Quiet Dell

The Nutter Fort Volunteer Fire Department, along with Stonewood VFD and the Anmoore EMS, responded to a vehicle accident on Sunday,. Oct. 16, in the area of the 700 block of Suds Run Road in Quiet Dell at 10:28 p.m. The call was for an accident with injuries and entrapment....
NUTTER FORT, WV
Metro News

Marshall County fire claims life

DALLAS, W.Va. — A Marshall County fire has claimed a man’s life. The state Fire Marshal’s Office said the 74-year-old man suffered fatal injuries in the house fire that took place Monday in the community of Dallas. The man died Monday night at Mercy Hospital in Pittsburgh.
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

Another Area Motorcycle Accident Results in Death

On Friday, October 14, Sgt J A Wyatt was dispatched to investigate a two vehicle crash involving a fatality. The crash occurred in Preston County on West Virginia Route 26 at the intersection with Glade Farm Road. The victim, identified as Joel L. Rugg, age 40 of Markleysburg, PA, died...
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WDTV

5 Investigates: Documents detail investigation into trooper misconduct

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Documents obtained by 5 News through a public records request provide new details of a West Virginia State Police investigation into alleged misconduct by one of its officers. 5 News made the request after asking what disciplinary action was taken against Bridgeport-based trooper Anthony Trupo. Trupo...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
Outsider.com

West Virginia Authorities Investigating People Accused of Illegally Killing 8 Deer

West Virginia authorities are reportedly conducting an investigation after two people were accused of illegally killing eight deer. The West Virginia Natural Resources Police announced late last week that its latest investigation resulted in multiple charges for two people that illegally killed eight deer in southern Wood County. The duo allegedly shot three bucks and five does from a vehicle at night. They are now facing more than 20 charges.
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Lewis County Sheriff’s Department to place officers in schools

WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Lewis County Sheriff’s Department will be placing officers at elementary schools. This comes after the idea was brought up at a board meeting. After recent school shootings, the LCSD wants to make sure their students are as safe as possible. Starting Nov. 1, Lewis...
LEWIS COUNTY, WV

