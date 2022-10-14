ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ansonia, CT

wiltonbulletin.com

Denny's closes four Connecticut locations in less than two months

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. National diner chain Denny's has closed four locations in Connecticut since early September. Restaurants in Enfield, West Haven, Wethersfield and Vernon suddenly closed between Sept. 5 and Oct. 17, according to reports. The West Haven Denny's, at 487 Saw...
CONNECTICUT STATE
New Haven Independent

Report: Town Clerk Clashes With Chief Of Staff Over Camera Removal In Derby City Hall

DERBY — The Connecticut Post published a story over the weekend detailing a Derby City Hall dustup over surveillance cameras. The city, with the authorization of the Derby Board of Aldermen, installed the cameras in the Derby tax collector’s office after a 2012 scandal involving an employee in the tax collector’s office who may have mishandled cash, misapplied tax payments, deleted cash payments, manipulated data and suspended tax billing statements.
DERBY, CT
New Haven Independent

Jan M. (Guillet) Wasko

Jan M. (Guillet) Wasko, age 66, of Ansonia entered eternal rest on October 16, 2022, at Bridgeport Hospital in the presence of her loving daughter. Jan was born in Keene, New Hampshire on June 23, 1956, daughter of the late George and Olivette Roy Guillet. A Valley resident for most of her life, Jan developed and maintained lifelong relationships as a member of the graduating class of Ansonia High School 1974 as well as through her work over the years. She loved fiercely and was always concerned about how everyone else was doing even when she was struggling so much herself. She always had a soft spot for her animals especially her dear cats Smokey, Boyd, Kelsey and Junior.
ANSONIA, CT
Eyewitness News

DOT to demonstrate wrong-way driving deterrents in Southington tonight

SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - The Connecticut Department of Transportation is looking to tackle an issue that it said has taken a deadly toll on drivers. Tuesday night, it planned to demonstrate some new tactics designed to stop wrong way crashes. Along a ramp to Interstate 84 west in Southington, there’s...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
New Haven Independent

Alders Honor Cop’s Final Call To Service

Several dozen city cops, family members, and friends turned out to City Hall to honor the life of New Haven Police Officer Michael Hinton one day after the eight-year veteran died of cancer. That was the scene Monday night in the Aldermanic Chamber on the second floor of City Hall.
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Blue State Replacer Revives Cafe Plan

A ​“Common Grounds” cafe duo still plans on opening up a long-delayed new coffee shop at the former East Rock Pharmacy site on Orange Street — even as their growing company takes over three now-shuttered Blue State Coffee locations downtown and in the Hill. That’s the...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

9 hurt in train, tractor-trailer collision in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Nine people aboard a Metro-North train were injured after the train collided with a tractor-trailer on Monday. Metro-North said that the train traveling from Waterbury to Bridgeport struck a tractor-trailer at the Eagle Street railroad crossing just before 11 a.m. According to officials, the driver of the tractor-trailer noticed the crossing […]
WATERBURY, CT
New Haven Independent

Workshop Works Out Tenant Power Path

A Blake Street apartment complex’s tenants are looking to make their union official — as the city’s Fair Rent Commission director works on getting out the word about the opportunities for collective renter power at City Hall. That news came out of a workshop that Fair Rent...
New Haven Independent

Richard C. Daum

Richard C. Daum, age 64, beloved husband of Norma Randall Daum of Ansonia, died suddenly at his home on October 10, 2022. Born in Derby on September 27, 1958, he was the son of Joan Marie Lakatta Daum of Seymour and the late Glen Daum. Rick was raised in Seymour and was a proud U.S. Navy Veteran. He worked as a Machinist Mold Maker for area manufacturing companies, until his retirement in 2012. Rick was a classic car enthusiast, a skilled mechanic, and enjoyed working on cars. He volunteered as a softball coach for almost two decades with the George J. Hummel Little League of Seymour and was a passionate, lifelong fan of the Boston Red Sox and the Los Angeles Rams.
ANSONIA, CT
06880danwoog.com

Inspirational Staples Teacher Mike Sansur Killed In I-95 Crash

Mike Sansur — a highly regarded and longtime technology education teacher at Staples High School — was killed in an automobile accident yesterday morning. According to The Day of New London, Sansur — who was 52 years old, and lived in Darien — was driving northbound on I-95. He stopped in the left lane for an unknown reason, between Exits 70 and 71 in Old Lyme, just before 7:30 a.m.
OLD LYME, CT
zip06.com

Plans for Former Benny’s Plaza Unveiled

Changes may be soon coming to the former Benny’s Plaza. The plaza’s owners met with the Zoning Commission earlier this month to expand on future plans — including a formal application for a 40,000-square-foot Whole Foods which is expected to be filed later this year. The Carpionato...
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
Yale Daily News

Yale New Haven Hospital System acquires three more hospitals

The Yale New Haven Health System signed an agreement to acquire three new Connecticut hospitals last week. The signing comes less than a month after a historic deficit triggered a slew of job cuts. YNHHS gains over 700 more beds via the acquisition agreement. The three hospitals — Rockville General...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Daily Voice

Darien Woman Charged With DUI After Running Red Light In New Canaan, Police Say

A 59-year-old woman was accused of driving in Fairfield County while intoxicated at more than twice the legal limit. An officer saw a vehicle fail to obey a red traffic signal while traveling on New Norwalk Road in New Canaan, nearly striking another vehicle at the intersection with Silvermine Road at about 2:20 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, according to the New Canaan Police Department.
NEW CANAAN, CT
newstalknewengland.com

Mitford, Connecticut Police Arrested Jeffrey Hartshorn For DUI

On Sunday, Mitford, Connecticut Police arrested Jeffrey Hartshorn, 51, of 22 Birchwood Road, Seymour, Connecticut. Hartshorn was charged with Operation of a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence. On October 16, 2022, an officer was dispatched to 118 Plains Road, the Mobil Gas Station. Upon arrival the officer observed Hartshorn sitting...
SEYMOUR, CT
New Haven Independent

Columbus Statue Replacement Up For Review

A new sculpture honoring New Haven’s Italian American community is one step closer to coming to Wooster Square now that the Elicker Administration has formally submitted plans to the Board of Alders for a public artwork to replace the long-gone Christopher Columbus statue. That means that the legislative item...
NEW HAVEN, CT

