Education Again Puts Meriden in the SpotlightConnecticut by the NumbersMeriden, CT
The Legends Of Fear Haunted Hayride And The Hallow Trail Celebrates Over 25 Years Of Halloween TraditionFlorence Carmela PaolaShelton, CT
New Haven affordable housing program gives renters up to $5,000 to pay for security depositsBeth TorresNew Haven, CT
IRS Investigation Lands Former Yale Employee In Prison For 9 YearsTaxBuzzLithia Springs, GA
Two Connecticut Police Officers Killed in Alleged Ambushjustpene50Bristol, CT
New Haven Independent
Report: Town Clerk Clashes With Chief Of Staff Over Camera Removal In Derby City Hall
DERBY — The Connecticut Post published a story over the weekend detailing a Derby City Hall dustup over surveillance cameras. The city, with the authorization of the Derby Board of Aldermen, installed the cameras in the Derby tax collector’s office after a 2012 scandal involving an employee in the tax collector’s office who may have mishandled cash, misapplied tax payments, deleted cash payments, manipulated data and suspended tax billing statements.
New Haven Independent
Jan M. (Guillet) Wasko
Jan M. (Guillet) Wasko, age 66, of Ansonia entered eternal rest on October 16, 2022, at Bridgeport Hospital in the presence of her loving daughter. Jan was born in Keene, New Hampshire on June 23, 1956, daughter of the late George and Olivette Roy Guillet. A Valley resident for most of her life, Jan developed and maintained lifelong relationships as a member of the graduating class of Ansonia High School 1974 as well as through her work over the years. She loved fiercely and was always concerned about how everyone else was doing even when she was struggling so much herself. She always had a soft spot for her animals especially her dear cats Smokey, Boyd, Kelsey and Junior.
Eyewitness News
DOT to demonstrate wrong-way driving deterrents in Southington tonight
SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - The Connecticut Department of Transportation is looking to tackle an issue that it said has taken a deadly toll on drivers. Tuesday night, it planned to demonstrate some new tactics designed to stop wrong way crashes. Along a ramp to Interstate 84 west in Southington, there’s...
Alders Honor Cop’s Final Call To Service
Several dozen city cops, family members, and friends turned out to City Hall to honor the life of New Haven Police Officer Michael Hinton one day after the eight-year veteran died of cancer. That was the scene Monday night in the Aldermanic Chamber on the second floor of City Hall.
Blue State Replacer Revives Cafe Plan
A “Common Grounds” cafe duo still plans on opening up a long-delayed new coffee shop at the former East Rock Pharmacy site on Orange Street — even as their growing company takes over three now-shuttered Blue State Coffee locations downtown and in the Hill. That’s the...
9 hurt in train, tractor-trailer collision in Waterbury
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Nine people aboard a Metro-North train were injured after the train collided with a tractor-trailer on Monday. Metro-North said that the train traveling from Waterbury to Bridgeport struck a tractor-trailer at the Eagle Street railroad crossing just before 11 a.m. According to officials, the driver of the tractor-trailer noticed the crossing […]
Workshop Works Out Tenant Power Path
A Blake Street apartment complex’s tenants are looking to make their union official — as the city’s Fair Rent Commission director works on getting out the word about the opportunities for collective renter power at City Hall. That news came out of a workshop that Fair Rent...
New Haven Independent
Richard C. Daum
Richard C. Daum, age 64, beloved husband of Norma Randall Daum of Ansonia, died suddenly at his home on October 10, 2022. Born in Derby on September 27, 1958, he was the son of Joan Marie Lakatta Daum of Seymour and the late Glen Daum. Rick was raised in Seymour and was a proud U.S. Navy Veteran. He worked as a Machinist Mold Maker for area manufacturing companies, until his retirement in 2012. Rick was a classic car enthusiast, a skilled mechanic, and enjoyed working on cars. He volunteered as a softball coach for almost two decades with the George J. Hummel Little League of Seymour and was a passionate, lifelong fan of the Boston Red Sox and the Los Angeles Rams.
06880danwoog.com
Inspirational Staples Teacher Mike Sansur Killed In I-95 Crash
Mike Sansur — a highly regarded and longtime technology education teacher at Staples High School — was killed in an automobile accident yesterday morning. According to The Day of New London, Sansur — who was 52 years old, and lived in Darien — was driving northbound on I-95. He stopped in the left lane for an unknown reason, between Exits 70 and 71 in Old Lyme, just before 7:30 a.m.
Alders OK Lot Purchases, With Eminent Domain Option
The Board of Alders signed off on the city’s plans to acquire two tax-delinquent vacant Newhallville lots for $150,000 — or by eminent domain, if necessary — in a bid to create more parking for the future adult education site. Local legislators took that vote Monday night...
zip06.com
Plans for Former Benny’s Plaza Unveiled
Changes may be soon coming to the former Benny’s Plaza. The plaza’s owners met with the Zoning Commission earlier this month to expand on future plans — including a formal application for a 40,000-square-foot Whole Foods which is expected to be filed later this year. The Carpionato...
Yale Daily News
Yale New Haven Hospital System acquires three more hospitals
The Yale New Haven Health System signed an agreement to acquire three new Connecticut hospitals last week. The signing comes less than a month after a historic deficit triggered a slew of job cuts. YNHHS gains over 700 more beds via the acquisition agreement. The three hospitals — Rockville General...
Darien Woman Charged With DUI After Running Red Light In New Canaan, Police Say
A 59-year-old woman was accused of driving in Fairfield County while intoxicated at more than twice the legal limit. An officer saw a vehicle fail to obey a red traffic signal while traveling on New Norwalk Road in New Canaan, nearly striking another vehicle at the intersection with Silvermine Road at about 2:20 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, according to the New Canaan Police Department.
Weird Ways We Know It’s Going to Be a Bad Winter in Waterbury
Are we going to get hammered by nasty weather this winter in Connecticut? The weather authorities, all the big boys: The Farmer's Almanac, AccuWeather, NOAA, etc. have all issued dire predictions for winter 22-23. Waterbury already knew that. There are a few weird ways that us Brass City folk can...
newstalknewengland.com
Mitford, Connecticut Police Arrested Jeffrey Hartshorn For DUI
On Sunday, Mitford, Connecticut Police arrested Jeffrey Hartshorn, 51, of 22 Birchwood Road, Seymour, Connecticut. Hartshorn was charged with Operation of a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence. On October 16, 2022, an officer was dispatched to 118 Plains Road, the Mobil Gas Station. Upon arrival the officer observed Hartshorn sitting...
CT state representative’s abortion vote subject of controversial text
CT Democrats' text: GOP rep who opposed 'safe harbor' bill helped 'prosecute women ... for having an abortion.' Some Democrats opposed it too.
NPS turnover continues with three administrative exits, bevy of new hires
NORWALK, Conn. — A trio of Norwalk Public Schools administrators have quietly left the district. Two of their resignations are on Tuesday’s Board of Education agenda, weeks after their exit. The other is not. The agenda also includes 69 appointments, including Beth Furnari as P-Tech assistant principal. Victor...
Local Man Wins $50K From Powerball Ticket Purchased At Town Of Fairfield Convenience Store
Connecticut Lottery announced a number of big winners, including two residents who claimed $50,000 prizes. New Haven County resident Kenneth Procino, of Milford, won a $50,000 Powerball prize, CT Lottery announced on Friday, Oct. 14. The ticket was purchased at Jay's Mobil Mart, located at 1271 Stratfield Road in Fairfield,...
Columbus Statue Replacement Up For Review
A new sculpture honoring New Haven’s Italian American community is one step closer to coming to Wooster Square now that the Elicker Administration has formally submitted plans to the Board of Alders for a public artwork to replace the long-gone Christopher Columbus statue. That means that the legislative item...
