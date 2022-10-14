Read full article on original website
Related
Albany division nabs suspect charged for homicide
The US Marshals Albany Division of the New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested a suspect that was charged for a recent homicide in Mississippi. The Albany division captured the suspect in Malta on October 17.
WNYT
Mississippi homicide suspect caught in Saratoga County
U.S. Marshals have arrested a 20-year-old suspect in Malta, after a teenager was shot dead last week in Mississippi. Adrian Shama McCrimmon was arrested Monday night, say U.S. Marshalls in Albany. Another suspect, Adrian Nigel Sullivan, 20, was arrested in Alabama. Both are being charged with murder.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Albany man arrested in Greene County on drug charges
NEW BALTIMORE – A 48-year-old Albany man, who was arrested on Route 9W in the Town of New Baltimore, was charged with felony and misdemeanor drug possession. Morris Ozymandious was stopped on Saturday, October 15 for violations of the vehicle and traffic law and investigation found him in possession of 13.7 grams of crack cocaine.
Troy Record
State Police arrest two following I-787 crash in Albany
ALBANY, N.Y. — New York State Police recently arrested Kareesa D. Pompey, 35, of Troy. Pompey was charged with driving while intoxicated. Shamire Galloway, 40, of Albany, was arrested and charged with third-degree assault, seond-degree reckless endangerment, and reckless endangerment of property. On Oct. 8, at about 6:11 p.m.,...
New York State cannabis expo and career fair October 30
The New York State (NYS) Cannabis Expo and Career Fair will be held on Sunday, October 30 at the Albany Capital Center in downtown Albany.
WNYT
Deadly Albany crash remains under investigation
Police continue to investigate a deadly crash earlier this month in Albany. Meantime, they’re now releasing the name of the pedestrian who was killed. Police say he is 58-year-old Pernell Compston from Albany. The accident happened on October 6 just after 10 p.m., near the intersection of Northern Boulevard...
“Only Theater Worth Going To” is Now Permanently Closed
Last month, one of the most popular local movie theaters in the Hudson Valley announced it was closing its doors temporarily while they worked on the details of a new business strategy. Unfortunately, that temporary closure has just been announced as permanent. Movie Theater Closing in the Hudson Valley, NY.
WNYT
Washington County fire under investigation
A late Monday evening fire is under investigation in Washington County. Calls for the fire at 3220 Coach Road came in around 11:20, says the Hartford Volunteer Fire Department. There are few details at this point. NewsChannel 13 has a call out to the fire chief. We will bring you...
WRGB
Loaded handgun recovered, juvenile arrested at Crossgates Mall Saturday
GUILDERLAND, NY (WRGB) — A teen faces weapons charges, accused of having a loaded weapon at Crossgates Mall Saturday. At approximately 8:34pm Saturday, while patrolling in the area of Crossgates Mall, members of the Guilderland Police Department approached a juvenile while outside of the mall who was acting suspiciously and appeared to have a weapon.
Sheriff’s update on investigation into fatal Rt 5 crash
On Monday at around 1:45 a.m., the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office responded to a fatal car crash that shut down State Highway 5 in both directions for a few hours.
Albany man arrested in New Baltimore on drug charges
An Albany man was arrested in New Baltimore on Saturday. Morris Ozymandious, 48, faces several drug-related charges after being pulled over on state route 9W.
WRGB
Pine Hills community meets to seek solutions to violence in neighborhood, city
The Pine Hills community is coming together in light of recent violence, the Neighborhood Association of Pine Hills along with SNUG, which is an acronym for “Should Never Use Guns,” and is also guns spelled backwards, hosted a meeting of more than 3 dozen neighborhood residents and other stake-holders who all came together looking for solutions to keep each other safe in their neighborhood.
Albany pickleball courts close to completion
According to Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan, Albany's first pickleball courts are close to being finished.
wbfo.org
Zeldin visits pizza shop in an Albany neighborhood where crime is up and calls for change
Rep. Lee Zeldin, the Republican candidate for New York governor, visited his favorite pizza shop near the State Capitol on Friday for a slice — and to talk about concerns about rising crime. Frank Scavio and his family run the shop — Paesan’s Pizza, a popular spot just blocks...
Injured hiker rescued at Moreau Lake State Park
An injured hiker was rescued at Moreau Lake State Park on Sunday around 4 p.m. New York State Park Police responded to initial reports of an injured hiker, with aid from other agencies responding as well.
Hoffman Carwash offering free car wash with food donation
For the 11th consecutive year, and the second time in 2022, Hoffman's Car Wash is collecting non-perishable food items in exchange for a free ultimate car wash.
BOCES student aspires to work in auto and truck repair
Kendra VanValkenburgh is looking to follow in the footsteps of her father.
Gov. Hochul announces funding to enhance workforce
Governer Kathy Hochul announced on October 17 the launch of New York State's $150 million workforce development grant programs. The $115 million Pay for Performance Grant Program and the $35 million Workforce Development Capital Grant Program are designed to meet New York State's workforce needs, increase the capacity of workforce training providers, and position New Yorkers to fill high-quality, in-demand jobs.
WRGB
Speed, alcohol contributed to a fatal crash in Amsterdam
AMSTERDAM, NY (WRGB) — The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the driver killed in a crash on October 17th. Just after 1:30 AM, Investigators say 27-year-old Yogeshwer Meghbarran of Schenectady was traveling westbound on State Highway 5 between Truax Road and Cranes Hollow Road when he lost control of his Mitsubishi Eclipse.
Holiday train stopping in Saratoga, Fort Edward
Something festive is rolling back onto the Saratoga train tracks. It's the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train's first ride in three years, and it's making a local stop.
Comments / 1