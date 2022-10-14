ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany County, NY

WNYT

Mississippi homicide suspect caught in Saratoga County

U.S. Marshals have arrested a 20-year-old suspect in Malta, after a teenager was shot dead last week in Mississippi. Adrian Shama McCrimmon was arrested Monday night, say U.S. Marshalls in Albany. Another suspect, Adrian Nigel Sullivan, 20, was arrested in Alabama. Both are being charged with murder.
MALTA, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Albany man arrested in Greene County on drug charges

NEW BALTIMORE – A 48-year-old Albany man, who was arrested on Route 9W in the Town of New Baltimore, was charged with felony and misdemeanor drug possession. Morris Ozymandious was stopped on Saturday, October 15 for violations of the vehicle and traffic law and investigation found him in possession of 13.7 grams of crack cocaine.
ALBANY, NY
Troy Record

State Police arrest two following I-787 crash in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York State Police recently arrested Kareesa D. Pompey, 35, of Troy. Pompey was charged with driving while intoxicated. Shamire Galloway, 40, of Albany, was arrested and charged with third-degree assault, seond-degree reckless endangerment, and reckless endangerment of property. On Oct. 8, at about 6:11 p.m.,...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Deadly Albany crash remains under investigation

Police continue to investigate a deadly crash earlier this month in Albany. Meantime, they’re now releasing the name of the pedestrian who was killed. Police say he is 58-year-old Pernell Compston from Albany. The accident happened on October 6 just after 10 p.m., near the intersection of Northern Boulevard...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Washington County fire under investigation

A late Monday evening fire is under investigation in Washington County. Calls for the fire at 3220 Coach Road came in around 11:20, says the Hartford Volunteer Fire Department. There are few details at this point. NewsChannel 13 has a call out to the fire chief. We will bring you...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NY
WRGB

Loaded handgun recovered, juvenile arrested at Crossgates Mall Saturday

GUILDERLAND, NY (WRGB) — A teen faces weapons charges, accused of having a loaded weapon at Crossgates Mall Saturday. At approximately 8:34pm Saturday, while patrolling in the area of Crossgates Mall, members of the Guilderland Police Department approached a juvenile while outside of the mall who was acting suspiciously and appeared to have a weapon.
GUILDERLAND, NY
WRGB

Pine Hills community meets to seek solutions to violence in neighborhood, city

The Pine Hills community is coming together in light of recent violence, the Neighborhood Association of Pine Hills along with SNUG, which is an acronym for “Should Never Use Guns,” and is also guns spelled backwards, hosted a meeting of more than 3 dozen neighborhood residents and other stake-holders who all came together looking for solutions to keep each other safe in their neighborhood.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Gov. Hochul announces funding to enhance workforce

Governer Kathy Hochul announced on October 17 the launch of New York State's $150 million workforce development grant programs. The $115 million Pay for Performance Grant Program and the $35 million Workforce Development Capital Grant Program are designed to meet New York State's workforce needs, increase the capacity of workforce training providers, and position New Yorkers to fill high-quality, in-demand jobs.
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Speed, alcohol contributed to a fatal crash in Amsterdam

AMSTERDAM, NY (WRGB) — The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the driver killed in a crash on October 17th. Just after 1:30 AM, Investigators say 27-year-old Yogeshwer Meghbarran of Schenectady was traveling westbound on State Highway 5 between Truax Road and Cranes Hollow Road when he lost control of his Mitsubishi Eclipse.
AMSTERDAM, NY

