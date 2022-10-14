ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sussex County, NJ

Active Shooter Reports Prompt Lockdown At Sussex County High School, Police Say

By Valerie Musson
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
Wallkill Valley Regional High School Photo Credit: https://www.wallkillvrhs.org/

Reports of an active shooter prompted a lockdown and a swift police response at a Sussex County high school in the morning on Friday, Oct. 14, authorities said.

The Hardyston Township Police Department responded to Wallkill Valley Regional High School after receiving several 911 calls of a potential active shooter situation around 9:30 a.m., the department said.

Officers arrived, performed a search of the area, and confirmed that the threat was not credible.

The school was released from the lockdown. No one was hurt during the investigation, police said.

The initial 911 call remains under investigation by police.

3d ago

Swift response by the police. I did hear about that on Facebook. Thank goodness no one was hurt. Thank you for law enforcement being there in full force 👍🏼

Reply
7
