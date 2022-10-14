2 Birmingham suspects charged in August murder

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — An 18-year-old and 20-year-old are charged in connection with an August homicide .

According to Birmingham Police, Joshua Jermaine Burns and Jayveon Khiry Fleming are charged with capital murder in Cedric Mahaffey’s death on Aug. 20. Mahaffey was shot and killed on Francis Place Southwest.

Police said after Mahaffey’s killing Burns and Fleming stole Mahaffey’s vehicle and traveled to Sunnyvale, California where they arrested during an attempted robbery by Santa Clara Police. The pair are being held at the Elmwood Correctional Facility in Milpitas, California without bond at this time.

