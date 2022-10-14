Read full article on original website
DA to consider charges in fatal Kan. restaurant drive-through gunfight
SEDGWICK COUNTY—The Sedgwick County District attorney's office will consider charges against a man in connection with a fatal weekend shooting in a restaurant drive-through. Just after 11:30p.m. Friday, police were dispatched to the 3600 block of East Harry for a shooting, according to Officer Chad Ditch. Officers arrived on...
Voting in the Kansas general election? Here’s what to expect when casting your ballot
The Kansas general election is on Nov. 8, but voters don’t have to wait that long to vote. Whether you vote on election day, by mail or early in person, The Beacon has created a guide to help you prepare. How do I check my voter registration information?. When...
Candidates for Sedgwick County Board of County Commissioners talk about marijuana, other issues during forum
The Rotary Club hosted a forum on Monday, Oct. 17, for Sedgwick County Board Commissioner candidates to talk about marijuana and other issues.
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Teen Paytann Warren located safe
The Wichita Police Department confirms that teenager Paytann Warren was located safe. The Wichita Police Department is asking for the community’s help with finding a missing 13-year-old girl. Paytann Warren left her home around 9 p.m. Monday. She was later seen around 10:15 p.m. in the 1500 block of...
KAKE TV
Flu reported in Sedgwick County
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Sedgwick County Health Department has received its first reports on influenza (flu) cases in the county. Symptoms of the flu start suddenly and include fever that lasts 3-4 days, body aches, chills, tiredness, cough, and headache. The flu virus is spread from person-to-person by mouth droplets during talking, coughing or sneezing.
Hit-and-run: Kan. woman jailed after SUV strikes boy on bicycle
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect involved in a hit-and-run accident that injured a 7-year-old boy. Just after 1p.m. Saturday, at 1:15 pm, police were dispatched to a hit-and-run accident involving a child in the 2000 block of North Minnesota, according to Officer Chad Ditch. Officers arrived...
Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (10/14 - 10/16)
BOOKED: Richard Fletcher, Jr., on Barton County District Court warrant for Probation Violation, no bond set. BOOKED: Phillip Ramey on Great Bend Municipal Court case, to serve sentence. BOOKED: Blake Sheets on Barton County District Court case, to serve sentence. BOOKED: Misty Bryant on Barton County District Court case, to...
Recycling Today
Bunting names president and CEO
Following in the footsteps of his grandfather, Walter Bunting, and father, Bob Bunting, Robert Bunting has been appointed president and CEO at his family’s namesake company, Newton, Kansas-based Bunting, effective Oct. 1. Robert will oversee the continued growth of the global company, which designs and manufactures magnetic separators, metal...
wichitabyeb.com
Let’s Review Pardon My Cheesesteak!
With cheesesteak restaurants in Wichita unable to last long, options for the sandwich are limited. Readers came across an online only business out of a dark kitchen called Pardon My Cheesesteak and asked me to review it. Pardon My Cheesesteak which can only be found on food delivery service apps...
Semis collide early Tuesday in Reno County
RENO COUNTY —The Reno County Sheriff's Office responded shortly after 2 a.m. to an accident between two semi trucks on Highway 50 near South Hutchinson. According to Capt. Levi Blumanhorst, a Kenworth T680 driven by a 42 year old male from Farmington, MO attempted to complete a U-Turn on US-50 Hwy starting from the far right lane which caused him to cross in front of a 2021 Kenworth T680 truck driven by a 75 year old male from Wichita, KS. The trucks collided in the inside lane of US-50 Hwy causing one of the trucks to overturn and stop lying on the drivers side.
Police: Kan. man dead after restaurant drive-through gunfight
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in a restaurant drive-through. Just after 11:30p.m. Friday, police were dispatched to the 3600 block of East Harry for a shooting, according to Officer Chad Ditch. Officers arrived on the scene and located 35-year-old Pleasure Coleman of Wichita unconscious and...
Kansas woman dead after hit-and-run incident involving truck and motorcycle
The crash happened shortly after noon Saturday on eastbound K-96, according to Kansas Highway Patrol.
Wichita City Council to vote on water, sewer user fee increases
The Wichita City Council will vote on Tuesday to approve rate and fee increases for water and sewer services.
WIBW
‘He doesn’t know who I am’: Mayor responds after interaction with officer at neighborhood event
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) In body camera footage obtained by 12 News, Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple seemingly attempts to exert his political influence to cut in line at a neighborhood event. His behavior caught the attention of a Wichita Police officer, who, Whipple complains, ‘doesn’t know who I am.’
5 names added to Kansas Fallen Firefighters Memorial
Five names were added to the Kansas Fallen Firefighters Memorial Wall in Wichita on Sunday.
KAKE TV
'You hit a child': Witness helps save boy's life after hit and run
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE)- A Wichita woman who helped save a child's life, who police say was hit by a driver while riding his bike, is begging the person responsible to come forward. Wichita Police told KAKE News the accident happened at the intersection of 20th and Minnesota just after 1:00...
Hutchinson man seriously injured when trash truck overturns
A man from Hutchinson has been seriously injured when the trash truck he was driving overturned.
KAKE TV
Wichita couple woken up by car hitting their home
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Skot Reed and his wife never imagined a car would hit their home on East Lincoln Street. Now they are trying to move forward getting repairs to their home and two vehicles. "I got up out of bed immediately and trying to come to, and my...
KWCH.com
Local Social Security recipients react to increase in benefits
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The largest cost of living adjustment in more than 40 years is welcome news for millions of Social Security recipients who will get an 8.7% boost to their benefits in 2023. Starting in January, the Social Security Administration reported the average recipient will receive more than $140 extra per month.
Textron Aviation Expands Parts Distribution Operations at Its Headquarters Location to Better Serve Global Customer Base
ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 17, 2022-- Textron Aviation today announced a significant move to add 180,000 square feet of space to its parts distribution operations to better support customers who own and operate Cessna, Beechcraft and Hawker products. Located at the company’s headquarters in Wichita, Kansas, the expansion supports parts availability for the thousands of aircraft operating about the world which were designed and manufactured by Textron Aviation. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221017005577/en/ A rendering of Textron Aviation’s expanded parts distribution facility in Wichita. (Photo: Business Wire)
