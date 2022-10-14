PITTSBURGH (AP) — Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins admit it was a disappointing end to last season when they blew a 3-1 series lead in the opening round of the playoffs against the New York Rangers. A pair of lopsided wins to start the new season, including the latest against the defending Eastern Conference champions, has eased some of the sting of last year’s playoff disappointment. Crosby had a goal and two assists, Jake Guentzel had a goal and an assist, and the Penguins scored four times in the third period to beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 6-2 on Saturday night. “You just want to start off on a good note regardless, especially how we finished,” Crosby said. “If there’s any extra motivation, it would definitely be there for us. I think everyone is excited.”

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO