Hurricane Ian's Financial Burden Impacting Florida's Real Estate MarketGayle Kurtzer-MeyersFlorida State
The Incompetent Authorities Who Released a Madman to Kill His VictimsSam H ArnoldClearwater, FL
A drag queen dressed as a demon gives a sermon to children in a United Methodist ChurchMargaret MinnicksSaint Petersburg, FL
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Did Her Killer Get Away With Murder? The Story of Taylor Anne McAllisterTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Saint Petersburg, FL
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Steven Stamkos and the Tampa Bay Lightning Aren’t Done Yet
The fact he was even in a position to do it was remarkable. Steven Stamkos, playing for his third consecutive Stanley Cup, would have been the first captain since New York Islanders’ Hall of Famer Denis Potvin to win at least three straight titles. Wayne Gretzky never did it, neither did Mario Lemieux, Steve Yzerman nor Sidney Crosby.
Barbashev and Neighbours goals lift Blues over Blue Jackets
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jake Neighbours and his St. Louis teammates were itching to finally get out on the ice. Once they did, they made the most of the opportunity. Neighbours and Ivan Barbashev scored 20 seconds apart in the third period and Jordan Binnington made 23 saves to help the Blues to a 5-2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday.
NHL
Malkin of Penguins launches 'I'm Score for Kids' initiative
CRANBERRY, Pa. -- Evgeni Malkin will have more reason to score points this season for the Pittsburgh Penguins. On Thursday, the center announced his "I'm Score for Kids" initiative benefiting the Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) of Pittsburgh and Morgantown. Malkin, who wears No. 71, has pledged to donate $710 for each point he has in his 17th NHL season.
NBC Sports
Feeding off Phils' celebration, Flyers rally and go to 2-0-0 under Tortorella
The Flyers rode the momentum of the NLCS-bound Phillies by beating the Canucks, 3-2, Saturday night. At a packed Citizens Bank Park, the Phillies eliminated the Braves in the NLDS. The final out was shown on the Jumbotron at the Wells Fargo Center. Fans erupted and then saw a comeback from the Flyers, who improved to 2-0-0 under new head coach John Tortorella.
WFMZ-TV Online
Flyers improve to 2-0 in the regular season with win over Vancouver
PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Travis Konecny scored with just over six minutes to play in the third period as the Philadelphia Flyers rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Saturday. Tony D’Angelo added a goal and an assist while Scott Laughton recorded a short-handed tally for...
The Hockey Writers
Blue Jackets’ Home Opener Signals Start of Exciting New Era
The Columbus Blue Jackets have reached their home opener for the 2022-23 season. It marks the first home opener in a Blue Jackets’ uniform for both newly-signed free-agent Johnny Gaudreau and top prospect Kent Johnson. There is plenty of reason as a fan to be fired up for this team.
NHL
Penguins to Honor Former Equipment Manager Dana Heinze on October 15
The Pittsburgh Penguins will honor former Head Equipment Manager Dana Heinze on Saturday, October 15, it was announced today. Heinze, who recently retired after a 33-year career in professional hockey, including 16 years with the Penguins, will be honored in an on-ice ceremony prior to Pittsburgh's game against Tampa Bay. Following the ceremony, the Penguins will host Dana and his family for the game to cap off the celebration of his career.
The Hockey Writers
Devils Home Opener Preview: 10/15/22 – Detroit Red Wings
On Saturday, the New Jersey Devils will play regular season hockey at Prudential Center for the first time in 169 days as they take on the Detroit Red Wings. Coincidentally, the Red Wings were the team’s final opponent in 2021-22, but both teams have changed considerably since their last meeting. The Devils are coming off a 5-2 defeat at the hands of the Philadelphia Flyers, while Detroit played last night against their Original Six foe, the Montreal Canadiens, shutting them out 3-0.
Crosby, Guentzel lead Penguins to 6-2 win over Lightning
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins admit it was a disappointing end to last season when they blew a 3-1 series lead in the opening round of the playoffs against the New York Rangers. A pair of lopsided wins to start the new season, including the latest against the defending Eastern Conference champions, has eased some of the sting of last year’s playoff disappointment. Crosby had a goal and two assists, Jake Guentzel had a goal and an assist, and the Penguins scored four times in the third period to beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 6-2 on Saturday night. “You just want to start off on a good note regardless, especially how we finished,” Crosby said. “If there’s any extra motivation, it would definitely be there for us. I think everyone is excited.”
