KCRG.com
Minnesota woman intentionally causes car accident in Dubuque; claims it was to entice human traffickers
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - On October 15th, Dubuque Police were dispatched to the 900 block of Rhomberg Avenue for a report of a car accident. Officers arrived on scene to find a 2015 Volkswagen Tiguan belonging to 42-year-old Joanna Hanson had struck a 2016 Kia Sorento, causing $7000 worth of damage. The Sorento was pushed into a 2003 Pontiac Vibe causing an additional $500 worth of damage. The Vibe was then pushed into a 2004 Honda Accord causing another $500 worth of damage.
KCRG.com
One dead in single-vehicle crash in rural Linn County Monday night
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The driver of a pickup truck died in a crash after officials said the vehicle hit a grain bin Monday night just west of Cedar Rapids. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said the single-vehicle crash happened at Highway 30 and Linn Benton Road at about 11:18 p.m. Monday.
KWQC
1 dead, 2 injured in crash on Sabula-Savanna Bridge
JACKSON Co., Iowa (KWQC) - One man is dead and two people were injured in a crash on the Sabula-Savanna Bridge Saturday, according to Iowa troopers. Iowa State Troopers responded to US 52 at the Sabula-Savanna Bridge around 8:30 p.m. Saturday for a report of a crash, according to a crash report.
kicdam.com
One Person Killed and Three Others Injured in Head-On Crash West of Sheldon
Sheldon, IA (KICD)– One person is dead and three others hurt following a crash Monday morning west of Sheldon that closed a stretch of road for several hours. The Iowa State Patrol says the incident happened on Highway 18 near Northwest Iowa Community College shortly before 6:30 when a westbound Ford Focus reportedly crossed the center line colliding head-on with an eastbound semi that then became jack knifed on the highway blocking both lanes.
KCRG.com
Rollover crash injures one in northern Linn County
CENTER POINT, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was hurt in a single-vehicle crash near Center Point on Sunday afternoon, according to law enforcement officials. At around 6:10 p.m., the Linn County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report of a crash on Interstate 380 southbound near mile marker 38. Deputies arrived and located a black Subaru Legacy in the median. They believe that the vehicle was traveling southbound and lost control, causing it to strike the guardrail and roll.
UPDATE: Man identified in fatal Iowa crash
UPDATE: Oct. 17, 2022, 12:27 p.m. — The victim of the fatal crash Oct. 15 in Sabula, Iowa, has been identified as Gregg Thomas O’Bryant, 61, of Sabula. EARLIER: One man is dead and two others are injured after a head on collision on the Sabula, Iowa Causeway on Saturday night. One of those injured […]
superhits106.com
Dubuque Man Arrested After Pointing Gun at Woman
Police say a man was arrested after pointing a handgun in the direction of a woman in Dubuque. 29 year old Kaimel Anderson of Dubuque was arrested at Saturday in the area of Francis Street and Kaufmann Avenue on a charge of control of a firearm by a felon. According to reports, 22 year old Brianna Heffner of Dubuque called police Saturday to report a person pointing a firearm in her direction at about 4 p.m. in the area of Jackson and East 22nd streets. Traffic cameras tracked Anderson and another man to the 2200 block of Francis Street. Anderson told officers that he had a loaded handgun in his pocket.
superhits106.com
Dubuque Man Arrested For Assault of His Mother
Dubuque Police arrested 28 year old Anthony McClinton of Dubuque Monday at his residence on charges of domestic assault, first-degree harassment and public intoxication. Reports say that McClinton assaulted his mother, 55 year old Thyris McClinton at their residence. I am text block. Click edit button to change this text....
superhits106.com
Domestic Assault Charges For Dubuque Man
Dubuque Police arrested 32 year old Jamal Davis of Dubuque Sunday at his residence on a charge of domestic assault with injury. Reports say that Davis assaulted 32 year old Christina Long of Dubuque.
Large Machinery Accident Claims Life Of Local Iowa Farmer
It seems that lately there have been a lot of farming accidents popping up as more farmers are out in the field with heavy equipment. We have seen an increase in tractor-vehicle collisions and even tractor rollovers that have seriously injured or even claimed the life of a farmer. Unfortunately,...
KCRG.com
Farm accident leads to death in Delaware County
HOPKINTON, Iowa (KCRG) - On October 13th, 2022, Delaware County Communication Center received a report of a farm accident in the 2800 block of Quarter Road. The report indicated a subject was caught in a grain bagger. Upon arrival, emergency responders determined that the victim was deceased. The victim was...
superhits106.com
Drug Arrest On the Julien Dubuque Bridge
Dubuque Police made a drug arrest Thursday around 3am on the Julien Dubuque bridge. 53 year old Robert Beau of Dubuque was arrested on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
superhits106.com
Dubuque Man Arrested For Making Threats on Social Media App
Police say a Dubuque man was arrested after threatening to go on a rampage on a social media app. 21 year old Devin Roling of Dubuque was arrested at 11:30 a.m. Sunday at his residence on a charge of threat of terrorism. Reports say that police were alerted Thursday about threats posted to Whisper App, a completely anonymous app where different people can post their thoughts. The profile’s location was determined to be within Dubuque. Investigators spoke to Roling on Sunday and he admitted to making the posts.
biztimes.biz
Through the decades, East Dubuque supper club ‘is different than most’
Address: 7777 Timmerman Drive, East Dubuque, Ill. Dining hours: 4 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 4 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. (brunch) and 4 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday. Closed Monday and Tuesday. Employees: 70. On the web: timmermanssupperclub.com. EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Ascending...
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Manchester Man Dies in Farming Accident Near Hopkinton
A Manchester man died in a farming accident near Hopkinton on Thursday. The Delaware County Communication Center received a report of a farm accident in the 2800 block of Quarter Road, indicating a person was caught in a grain bagger. When emergency personnel arrived, they found 68-year-old Randall Wulfekuhle dead...
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Dundee Man Sentenced for Being Prohibited Person Possessing Firearm
A Dundee man has been sentenced for being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. The U.S. Attorney General’s Office for the Northern District of Iowa says 44-year old Matthew Welcher was sentenced earlier this month to two and a half years in federal prison. Welcher pleaded guilty...
superhits106.com
Rural Dubuque Man Arrested For Indecent Exposure
Police say a rural Dubuque man arrested in September for exposing himself to a woman and her daughters faces a charge for a similar incident in July. 50 year old Robert Bies was arrested Tuesday at his residence on a warrant charging indecent exposure. Reports say that a woman was stopped on Seippel Road at its intersection with Asbury Road at about 3:40 p.m. July 12th when she noticed a vehicle stopped next to her in the west turning lane. The woman told police that she noticed the driver, which authorities say was Bies, sexually touching himself while making eye contact with her. Bies also was arrested on a warrant charging indecent exposure on September 15th.
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Man Convicted of Murdering Walker Man Sentenced to Federal Prison
A Cedar Rapids man who was convicted last year of murdering a Walker man was sentenced to five years in federal prison on Monday. 35-year old Johnny Blahnik Church, also known as Drew Blahnik, received the prison term after pleading guilty in June to being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm and ammunition.
biztimes.biz
Biz Buzz Monday: New credit union location opens today in Dubuque
Do you have an interesting story or news tip to share about a local business? Ideas can be shared with business reporter Kayli Reese at kayli.reese@thmedia.com or 563-588-5673. Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from across the tri-state area. In addition to this update from Dubuque, we will share other developments...
worldatlas.com
10 Most Charming River Towns in Iowa
American river towns always pack a punch when it comes to breathtaking views, and Iowa's waterfront towns are no exception. This state has an abundance of such charming spots, most of which are along its two major rivers,the Mississippi and the Missouri. The “Hawkeye State” has some fantastic spots that will leave you in awe of its beauty.
