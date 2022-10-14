Read full article on original website
GISD receives zero applications for Flint school board vacancy; Nov. 8 election winner will be appointed
FLINT, MI -- The Genesee Intermediate School District received zero applications to fill a two-month vacancy on the Flint Board of Education, so it is changing its appointment process to give a head start to whoever wins that seat in the Nov. 8 election. The appointee would have only served...
See fall 2022 count day numbers for Genesee County school districts
GENESEE COUNTY, MI – The 10-day period that Michigan schools have to report their fall student head count is now over. Fall count day in Michigan was on Wednesday, Oct. 5. It is held annually in the fall and spring semesters to calculate the amount of state appropriations that each school district will receive.
Saginaw County school board elections: Too many seats, not enough candidates
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI— As Saginaw County approaches November’s election, three of its elections don’t have enough people running to fill soon-to-be-open seats. Those elections are at the school board level. Only one of the three board elections in question, Bridgeport-Spaulding Community School District, is attempting to fill...
In Genesee County District 8 commissioner race, Davis gets challenge from Weighill
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Incumbent county Commissioner Meredith Davis is asking voters in District 8 to re-elect her after serving her first term in neighboring District 7. A countywide redistricting changed the boundaries of the county Board of Commissioners’ districts, setting up the race between Davis, a Flushing Township Republican, and Dale Weighill, a Democrat and former Flint City Council member.
With $60M left to spend, Flint council will need more time to set ARPA budget
FLINT, MI -- Mayor Sheldon Neeley and the Flint City Council each have proposals for how to spend the city’s remaining $60 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds but coming to a consensus is going to take some additional work. Council members rolled out a $60-million spending plan...
Former Bay County Commissioner facing incumbent for 7th District seat
BAY CITY, MI - A former Bay County Commissioner is vying for a chance to jump back on the Board of Commissioners. But first, he must defeat the current incumbent. Republican Dennis Poirier is challenging Democrat and incumbent Jayme Johnson for the 7th District seat on the Bay County Board of Commissioners.
Ann Arbor OKs $9M contract with Blue Cross Blue Shield while criticizing company
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor officials have joined the Defend Black Voters Coalition in calling out corporations they argue support Michigan lawmakers trying to make it harder to vote. They took particular aim at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan as City Council approved a new $9 million...
Flint entrepreneur gives back to community, named to 40 under 40
Here are the top stories we're following today. Here's a look at the top stories we are following today. Harris travels to Michigan to fundraise, rally voters. Vice President Kamala Harris visited Detroit and Southfield Saturday to fundraise and rally young voters. TV5 News Update- Sunday morning, October 16. Updated:...
Proposed congressional funds designated to remove Buena Vista hotel and other blighted properties
BUENA VISTA TWP, MI— Former Buena Vista Township Community Development Officer Latrice Goodwine said in August 2019, “Down by the end of the year, that’s our goal,” when discussing the demolition of the former Welcome Inn Hotel at 3425 E. Holland and 1180 S. Outer Drive.
Anti-violence advocate and mentor for youths in Saginaw, Cirven Merrill, dies
SAGINAW, MI — Rev. Cirven Merrill, a local anti-violence advocate with a passion for both mentoring youth and counseling former substance users in the Saginaw region, has died. The 63-year-old man died Saturday, Oct. 15, as he was recovering from triple bypass surgery following a heart attack he suffered,...
Snyder says he did more for Flint than others have done for Benton Harbor
FLINT, MI -- Former Gov. Rick Snyder says his administration did more for Flint than others have done for Benton Harbor and other communities faced with water contamination issues since he left office. Appearing on Fox 2 Detroit on Saturday, Oct. 15, Snyder promoted his work with SensCy, a cybersecurity...
Republican aims to unseat incumbent in county seat for Saginaw city, township
SAGINAW, MI —Saginaw County Board of Commissioners member Michael Webster will campaign to keep his seat against a Republican challenger, Leona Kramer, during the Tuesday, Nov. 8, election. Neither Saginaw resident faced competition in the August primary in their bid for the District 11 seat. Webster, who began serving...
Ex-House Speaker Lee Chatfield suspected of criminal enterprise, embezzlement
Whether Lee Chatfield, Michigan’s former House speaker, engaged in a “criminal enterprise” is the subject of court documents briefly made public which allege the ex-lawmaker may be guilty of embezzlement, bribery, use of controlled substances and campaign finance violations. Chatfield was a part of the state Legislature...
Saginaw Street brick work will wait as Flint looks to also replace water main
FLINT, MI -- The job of lifting up, resetting and replacing the 750,000 bricks that make up Saginaw Street is a big enough job that city officials don’t want to do it twice. City Engineer Mark Adas has told the Flint City Council that he’s interested in replacing a water main that feeds downtown properties at the same time as the street work, avoiding the inevitable job of doing it later and resetting some of the bricks all over again.
Five candidates to chase Chesaning council seats in November
CHESANING, MI — Five candidates will seek three seats on the 7-member Chesaning Village Council during the Tuesday, Nov. 8, election. Candidates Danielle Chludil, Phillip Larner, Mikel Navarre, Tina Powell and Rodney Toma will campaign for the openings on the nonpartisan council.
Ann Arbor has big backlog of traffic-calming projects sought by residents
ANN ARBOR, MI — Despite dedicating more city funds to neighborhood traffic-calming, Ann Arbor still has a years-long backlog of projects neighborhoods have requested via petition that have yet to move forward. The city website shows a queue of nearly 20 petitions filed in recent years requesting measures such...
Snow in Flint: What is the Earliest Date It’s Ever Happened?
There's no denying it. Before you know it we'll be donning winter coats, digging out the shovels, and rediscovering our winter driving skills. Winter is on the way, but how early is too early?. Snow in October. The idea of seeing snow tomorrow morning (10/18) seems a little daunting, doesn't...
Billing error contributed to inflated Saline water bills, officials say
SALINE, MI - Utility charges for the summer months in Saline were mistakenly based in part on readings taken 22 days early, inflating water and sewer bills just as a significant rate hike hit residents, city officials said. City ratepayers showed up in force in early October to complain of...
Ann Arbor reduces roadway as partial fix for misaligned intersection
ANN ARBOR, MI — It may be only a partial fix, but physical changes to the long-misaligned intersection of Seventh and Huron streets in Ann Arbor are now complete. To improve safety at the busy and confusing intersection west of downtown, the city has installed an extended curb bump-out along the west side of Seventh north of Huron, narrowing the roadway and eliminating the southbound left-turn lane.
Celebrity medium travels to Saginaw
Getting Michigan Kids Back On Track. Cinnamom prepares for ribbon cutting of new location. TV5 talks with the owner of Cinnamom about their new location in Grand Blanc Township.
