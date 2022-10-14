ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

In Genesee County District 8 commissioner race, Davis gets challenge from Weighill

GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Incumbent county Commissioner Meredith Davis is asking voters in District 8 to re-elect her after serving her first term in neighboring District 7. A countywide redistricting changed the boundaries of the county Board of Commissioners’ districts, setting up the race between Davis, a Flushing Township Republican, and Dale Weighill, a Democrat and former Flint City Council member.
Flint entrepreneur gives back to community, named to 40 under 40

Here are the top stories we're following today. Here's a look at the top stories we are following today. Harris travels to Michigan to fundraise, rally voters. Vice President Kamala Harris visited Detroit and Southfield Saturday to fundraise and rally young voters. TV5 News Update- Sunday morning, October 16. Updated:...
Saginaw Street brick work will wait as Flint looks to also replace water main

FLINT, MI -- The job of lifting up, resetting and replacing the 750,000 bricks that make up Saginaw Street is a big enough job that city officials don’t want to do it twice. City Engineer Mark Adas has told the Flint City Council that he’s interested in replacing a water main that feeds downtown properties at the same time as the street work, avoiding the inevitable job of doing it later and resetting some of the bricks all over again.
Ann Arbor reduces roadway as partial fix for misaligned intersection

ANN ARBOR, MI — It may be only a partial fix, but physical changes to the long-misaligned intersection of Seventh and Huron streets in Ann Arbor are now complete. To improve safety at the busy and confusing intersection west of downtown, the city has installed an extended curb bump-out along the west side of Seventh north of Huron, narrowing the roadway and eliminating the southbound left-turn lane.
Celebrity medium travels to Saginaw

Getting Michigan Kids Back On Track. Cinnamom prepares for ribbon cutting of new location. TV5 talks with the owner of Cinnamom about their new location in Grand Blanc Township.
