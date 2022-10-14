The University of Wisconsin recently partnered with Wisconsin Voices for Recovery to provide naloxone in campus residence halls. Naloxone is an opioid antagonist that treats opioid overdoses by attaching to opioid receptors to block the absorption of opioids in the brain, according to the UWPD. Opioids are a type of pain medication that bind to opioid receptors in the brain and other areas of the body, reducing pain, according to University Health Services.

DANE COUNTY, WI ・ 17 HOURS AGO