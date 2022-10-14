Read full article on original website
Related
Post Register
Death toll from Russian warplane crash into city rises to 14
MOSCOW (AP) — The death toll from the crash of a Russian warplane into a Russian city rose to 14 on Tuesday, including three people who died when they jumped from a nine-story apartment building to escape a massive blaze, authorities said. A Su-34 bomber came down Monday in...
Post Register
Hong Kong seizes drugs hidden in electrical transformers
HONG KONG (AP) — A multimillion-dollar stash of methamphetamine hidden in electrical transformers being sent from Mexico to Australia has been intercepted at Hong Kong's airport, authorities said Tuesday. The 76 kilograms (168 pounds) of crystal meth was found Friday in false compartments in the three transformers, a Hong...
