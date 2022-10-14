Read full article on original website
Related
TODAY.com
Shop unique candles, jewelry and more from these 6 Hispanic-owned businesses
We're continuing to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, which kicked off on Sept. 15 and comes to a close tomorrow, by highlighting Hispanic-owned businesses you should know about — and continue to shop long after Oct. 15. TODAY contributor and lifestyle expert Alejandra Ramos joined TODAY with Hoda & Jenna...
9 Best Small Business Ideas To Make Money From Home
People's preference for making money from the comfort of their homes has boomed over the past two years for obvious reasons, and even with the job market trending toward normal amid the COVID-19...
Her Company Is Worth $1 Billion. But It Began As a Way to Solve Her Own Shipping Problems.
This story is part of Entrepreneur's 100 Women of Influence issue. Find the rest of the list here. Laura Behrens Wu was just trying to ship some handbags. This was 2013, and she and her cofounder, Simon Kreuz, had launched an online store selling bags from upstart designers. They found a wealth of tools to drive sales and process payments — stuff like Shopify and Stripe — but could not find a good solution for actually shipping products. It was all post office lines and difficult-to-compare alternate carriers and pain. "Every e-commerce store needs to ship — there is no way around that — and we couldn't figure it out," Behrens Wu remembers. Not then, at least. But over the following years, the two shelved the handbag business and focused on this problem instead. Now their shipping software company, Shippo, is used by over 120,000 online stores and is valued at a billion dollars.
zobuz.com
Today We Know Giuseppe, Entrepreneur with a Trading Company that will be Listed on the Stock Exchange
Giuseppe Eros Lana, founders of ‘‘Trading Millimetrico” – a trademark registered with the EUIPO and WIPO composed of a team of professionals with decades of experience (and in 3 years listed on the stock exchange) – and ”Alfa Advisor” – an artificial intelligence Expert Advisor that has passed hundreds of tests and quality standards with extreme success before being released to the public.
7 in 10 Independent Restaurants Do Not Offer Mobile Order-Ahead
When it comes to meeting consumers’ demand for digital convenience, independent restaurants are lagging behind their chain counterparts. Be it loyalty rewards or online ordering channels, independents are far less digitally connected. Research from the June edition of PYMNTS’ Digital Divide study, The Digital Divide: Technology, Customer Service And...
voguebusiness.com
After selling off brands, Shiseido regroups in skincare overhaul targeting $13bn in sales
To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. Shiseido has spent the last year shedding parts of its business, shaping up its bottom line and focusing on the Asian market, new categories and acquisition opportunities.
ffnews.com
Planet Equips Merchants to Deliver a Truly Connected Commerce Experience With New Online Payment Gateway
Planet, a global technology leader providing integrated software and payment services, has today announced the launch of a new Online Payment Gateway as part of its connected commerce platform. The new Online Payment Gateway fully integrates the specialist digital payment capabilities of Datatrans, which Planet acquired in November 2021, with...
ffnews.com
Backbase Rebrand Reflects Growth, Investment and Engagement Banking Vision
After years of growth and recent investment, Backbase refreshes brand to reach evolving banking industry. Backbase’s entrepreneurial culture is driving organic growth across the world, in terms of revenue and customers, as the company’s mission to re-architect banking around the customer through Engagement Banking is gaining global traction. That culture, growth and mission were externally validated by the €120 million investment Backbase received in June 2022, and now it will be reflected in a refreshed brand.
Morphe Parent Company Forma Brands Said Mulling Options, Including Chapter 11
Forma Brands, the parent company of Morphe, Lipstick Queen and Jaclyn Hill’s Jaclyn Cosmetics, is considering filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, sources confirmed. People familiar with the process told WWD that such a move is under consideration, but stressed that nothing is certain and that other options are on the table, including out of court agreements with creditors. More from WWDHow Ana de Armas Transformed Into Marilyn Monroe in 'Blonde'Eye Candy: It's Skin for the Win at NYFWChloe Cherry Celebrates Urban Decay Vice Lip Bond Liquid Lip Color Campaign A spokesperson for Forma said: “Forma Brands is engaged in constructive discussions with our...
Frustrated Americans Flock to Loyalty Programs
U.S. consumers find themselves between a rock and a hard place these days. Coming out of the pandemic lockdowns, Americans wanted to get out of the house, spend some of the household savings they accumulated in 2020-2021, and generally behave as Americans do after periods of abundant social pain. That...
Comments / 0