wgan.com
Skowhegan man dies after vehicle hydroplanes and crashes
A Skowhegan man died after his SUV hydroplaned and crashed early Tuesday. According to the Portland Press Herald, 53-year-old Mario Centofanti was heading west on Route 2 or Canaan Road just before 5 a.m. Police Chief David Bucknam says the vehicle went through standing water in the road and hydroplaned,...
wgan.com
Search for shooting suspect leads to standoff in Lewiston
The search for a shooting suspect led to a seven-hour standoff in Lewiston Sunday morning. Police received a tip that 21-year-old Abdirahman Duale was at a home on Oxford Street. Police surrounded the home, and the Maine State Police tactical team was called to the scene. After about seven hours,...
WMTW
Search for shooting suspect prompts tactical team response in Lewiston
LEWISTON, Maine — An hours-long police presence in Lewiston prompted road closures and a response from the Maine State Police Tactical Team. According to the agency, early Sunday morning, officers were investigating a weapons complaint when they received information that Abdirahman Duale, 21, was inside a residence on Oxford Street.
Augusta Police Release Photos of Suspect That Displayed Gun & Robbed Camden National Bank
Augusta Police Department now confirms they are investigating an armed robbery that took place in the 11 am hour at Augusta's Camden National Bank, Armory Street location Saturday. Police say that an unidentified male subject entered the bank and displayed a handgun before making off with an unspecified amount of...
themainewire.com
Fentanyl Dealer from LePage’s “Binder Full of Drug Dealers” Arrested Again for Dealing Fentanyl
A Rumford man whose 2016 arrest for fentanyl trafficking landed him in jail — and in former Gov. Paul LePage’s infamous “binder full of drug dealers” — was arrested again in August on charges of fentanyl trafficking. Rashaud Lavoie, 30, was one of eight Maine...
Augusta police investigate alleged armed robbery attempt
AUGUSTA, Maine — The Augusta Police Department is investigating an alleged armed robbery attempt. Sergeant Todd Nyberg said it happened around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 15, at Camden National Bank, at 21 Armory Street. Nyberg told NEWS CENTER Maine over the phone he thinks the suspect is male....
wabi.tv
Investigation continues as Cornville woman led high speed police chase
SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - A woman from Cornville accused of leading police on a high speed chase is facing multiple charges including eluding police, operating after habitual revocation, and operating under the influence. Police say it happened Wednesday in Skowhegan. According to the Morning Sentinel 48-year-old Heidi Harrington eventually crashed...
Officer shoots, injures man in Oxford County
MEXICO, Maine — The Office of the Maine Attorney General is investigating the circumstances that led a Mexico police officer to shoot a man Thursday night. It happened shortly before 11 p.m. at 87 Roxbury Road in Mexico after officers responded to a reported "domestic violence disturbance," according to a release from Mexico Police Chief Roy Hodsdon. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss sent the release to NEWS CENTER Maine on Hodsdon's behalf.
MAINE SCAM ALERT: Scammers Pretending to Be Maine Police Officer Asking For Money, Info
If I had a dollar for every time I had report on another scam being committed by the losers of society, I wouldn't have to be writing this article right now. But, alas, here we are. It's not uncommon to hear of phone scams not just here in Maine, but...
NECN
Maine Marijuana Growing Facility Destroyed in Weekend Fire
A Maine marijuana growing facility was destroyed in a fire over the weekend, fire officials said. The Vassalboro Fire Department said in a Facebook post that they responded to 17 Cushnoc Road around 12:25 a.m. Saturday after someone who was passing by reported seeing a fire. The first units to arrive at the scene reported two large commercial structures that were connected in the middle with heavy fire showing in most of one building.
The need for Mexican street tacos in Maine made this couple switch careers
WINDHAM, Maine — Reporter Hannah Yechivi is highlighting Hispanic community members who call Maine home and are contributing to making Maine a better place to live and work for all on NEWS CENTER Maine. The features are in celebration of National Hispanic Heritage Month. It all started with a...
These Maine Teens Have Recently Gone Missing In Maine
While Maine law enforcement does frequently need to deal with reports of missing children and teens, they generally do not remain missing for long. They are often located within a matter of hours or within a few days. Sadly, this is not always the case. According to the website for...
Maine Man Dies After Being Crushed By A Tree
A Maine man is dead following a tragic incident that happened on Thursday morning in the Western Maine town of Andover. According to WMTW, first responders were alerted to the situation at about 8:30 on Thursday morning. They had received a report that a man had been crushed by a falling tree on South Maine Street in Andover.
Bates College student assaulted while walking on campus
LEWISTON, Maine — A student at Bates College was assaulted while walking on campus Thursday morning around 12:15 a.m. The student was walking between Pettengill Hall and Hedge Hall when they were approached and grabbed by an unidentified man, a news release from Bates College Director of Campus Safety Paul Menice said on Thursday afternoon.
Two Augusta, Maine, Restaurants Are Going to Be Merging into One
We are very fortunate in the city of Augusta to have an eclectic mix of both corporate and locally-owned eateries. Augusta is one of the few cities in Maine where you'll never seem to run out of different food options and styles. Of course, especially these days, with everything becoming...
What The Heck Is That In The Middle Of Maine’s Kennebec River?
Earlier today (October 16th), on my way home from church, I crossed the Kennebec River in Augusta using the Memorial Bridge. The "big bridge", as my daughters call it, provides people in all but the smallest (lowest) vehicles great views up and down the river. Looking north you can see the Calumet Bridge and, at the right angle, Mill Park. Looking south you can see beyond the Kennebec Arsenal.
Good News Topsham Maine – You Are Getting a Market Basket
They first came to Maine when opening a store in Biddeford. Now they are opening their third location in Topsham. There's a Market Basket in Biddeford (opened in 2013) and one in Westbrook at Rock Row (opened in 2020). Back in December discussions started about a third Market Basket in Topsham Maine. Back in November 2021, the Press Herald had a story about the possibility of one opening and now WGME 13 confirms - yup, it was approved.
foxbangor.com
Several neighboring fire departments respond to a local business in flames
VASSALBORO —According to Vassalboro Fire Department Deputy Fire Chief, Robert Williams, firefighters were called to Cushnoc Road around 12:20 a.m. following reports of heavy fire. Firefighters reportedly found the front of the building fully engulfed in flames upon arrival. Williams said the building was a marijuana growing business. There...
wgan.com
Maine man killed by falling tree in Oxford County
A logger who was struck by a tree in Andover has died. The Oxford County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to South Main St. around 8:30 a.m. Thursday to find a 53-year-old logger dead. Sheriff Christopher Wainwright says the man, identified as Mark Beaudoin of Hanover, was cutting trees...
Extreme Flooding On Rt 17 In Maine Causes Three Hour Long Detour
One of the most notable things revealed in the latest Old Farmer's Almanac was that we would be getting a significant storm in the month of October. The Almanac said that it was going to be a "Nor'Easter". Technically, this was more of a "South Easter", but it was still quite a storm.
