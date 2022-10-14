ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mexico, ME

Skowhegan man dies after vehicle hydroplanes and crashes

A Skowhegan man died after his SUV hydroplaned and crashed early Tuesday. According to the Portland Press Herald, 53-year-old Mario Centofanti was heading west on Route 2 or Canaan Road just before 5 a.m. Police Chief David Bucknam says the vehicle went through standing water in the road and hydroplaned,...
SKOWHEGAN, ME
Search for shooting suspect leads to standoff in Lewiston

The search for a shooting suspect led to a seven-hour standoff in Lewiston Sunday morning. Police received a tip that 21-year-old Abdirahman Duale was at a home on Oxford Street. Police surrounded the home, and the Maine State Police tactical team was called to the scene. After about seven hours,...
LEWISTON, ME
Search for shooting suspect prompts tactical team response in Lewiston

LEWISTON, Maine — An hours-long police presence in Lewiston prompted road closures and a response from the Maine State Police Tactical Team. According to the agency, early Sunday morning, officers were investigating a weapons complaint when they received information that Abdirahman Duale, 21, was inside a residence on Oxford Street.
LEWISTON, ME
Investigation continues as Cornville woman led high speed police chase

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - A woman from Cornville accused of leading police on a high speed chase is facing multiple charges including eluding police, operating after habitual revocation, and operating under the influence. Police say it happened Wednesday in Skowhegan. According to the Morning Sentinel 48-year-old Heidi Harrington eventually crashed...
SKOWHEGAN, ME
Officer shoots, injures man in Oxford County

MEXICO, Maine — The Office of the Maine Attorney General is investigating the circumstances that led a Mexico police officer to shoot a man Thursday night. It happened shortly before 11 p.m. at 87 Roxbury Road in Mexico after officers responded to a reported "domestic violence disturbance," according to a release from Mexico Police Chief Roy Hodsdon. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss sent the release to NEWS CENTER Maine on Hodsdon's behalf.
OXFORD COUNTY, ME
Maine Marijuana Growing Facility Destroyed in Weekend Fire

A Maine marijuana growing facility was destroyed in a fire over the weekend, fire officials said. The Vassalboro Fire Department said in a Facebook post that they responded to 17 Cushnoc Road around 12:25 a.m. Saturday after someone who was passing by reported seeing a fire. The first units to arrive at the scene reported two large commercial structures that were connected in the middle with heavy fire showing in most of one building.
VASSALBORO, ME
These Maine Teens Have Recently Gone Missing In Maine

While Maine law enforcement does frequently need to deal with reports of missing children and teens, they generally do not remain missing for long. They are often located within a matter of hours or within a few days. Sadly, this is not always the case. According to the website for...
MAINE STATE
Maine Man Dies After Being Crushed By A Tree

A Maine man is dead following a tragic incident that happened on Thursday morning in the Western Maine town of Andover. According to WMTW, first responders were alerted to the situation at about 8:30 on Thursday morning. They had received a report that a man had been crushed by a falling tree on South Maine Street in Andover.
ANDOVER, ME
Bates College student assaulted while walking on campus

LEWISTON, Maine — A student at Bates College was assaulted while walking on campus Thursday morning around 12:15 a.m. The student was walking between Pettengill Hall and Hedge Hall when they were approached and grabbed by an unidentified man, a news release from Bates College Director of Campus Safety Paul Menice said on Thursday afternoon.
LEWISTON, ME
What The Heck Is That In The Middle Of Maine’s Kennebec River?

Earlier today (October 16th), on my way home from church, I crossed the Kennebec River in Augusta using the Memorial Bridge. The "big bridge", as my daughters call it, provides people in all but the smallest (lowest) vehicles great views up and down the river. Looking north you can see the Calumet Bridge and, at the right angle, Mill Park. Looking south you can see beyond the Kennebec Arsenal.
AUGUSTA, ME
Good News Topsham Maine – You Are Getting a Market Basket

They first came to Maine when opening a store in Biddeford. Now they are opening their third location in Topsham. There's a Market Basket in Biddeford (opened in 2013) and one in Westbrook at Rock Row (opened in 2020). Back in December discussions started about a third Market Basket in Topsham Maine. Back in November 2021, the Press Herald had a story about the possibility of one opening and now WGME 13 confirms - yup, it was approved.
TOPSHAM, ME
Several neighboring fire departments respond to a local business in flames

VASSALBORO —According to Vassalboro Fire Department Deputy Fire Chief, Robert Williams, firefighters were called to Cushnoc Road around 12:20 a.m. following reports of heavy fire. Firefighters reportedly found the front of the building fully engulfed in flames upon arrival. Williams said the building was a marijuana growing business. There...
VASSALBORO, ME
Maine man killed by falling tree in Oxford County

A logger who was struck by a tree in Andover has died. The Oxford County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to South Main St. around 8:30 a.m. Thursday to find a 53-year-old logger dead. Sheriff Christopher Wainwright says the man, identified as Mark Beaudoin of Hanover, was cutting trees...
OXFORD COUNTY, ME

