Early voting opens Wednesday in Iowa. Dubuque County voters may vote in-person during regular office hours, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, at the Dubuque County Courthouse. Voting is available at either the fourth-floor election office or the Old Jail conference room. In-person voting for the November 8th general election is available through November 7th. Additional hours for in-person voting at the courthouse will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 22nd and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday November 5th. All requests for a ballot to vote by mail must be received by 5 p.m. Monday, October 24th, at the election office.

DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA ・ 3 HOURS AGO