Cavanagh To Deliver State Of The City Address Again
Dubuque Mayor Brad Cavanagh is offering residents a chance to hear his State of the City address in person later this month, after delivering the speech at a private event last week. Mayor Cavanagh will again deliver the address at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24, in the Dubuque City Council Chambers, on the second floor of the Historic Federal Building. Cavanagh will provide a detailed overview of recent city accomplishments, current initiatives and upcoming projects. He also will review current challenges facing the community. Resident can attend the event for free.
Dubuque Boys and Girls Clubs to host open house Wednesday
Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Dubuque will host an Open House from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday at its location on Locust Street in Dubuque. The event will showcase the club’s activities and artwork. Call the club at 563-585-0599 for more information.
Early Voting Begins Wednesday in Iowa
Early voting opens Wednesday in Iowa. Dubuque County voters may vote in-person during regular office hours, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, at the Dubuque County Courthouse. Voting is available at either the fourth-floor election office or the Old Jail conference room. In-person voting for the November 8th general election is available through November 7th. Additional hours for in-person voting at the courthouse will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 22nd and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday November 5th. All requests for a ballot to vote by mail must be received by 5 p.m. Monday, October 24th, at the election office.
Dubuque Man Arrested After Pointing Gun at Woman
Police say a man was arrested after pointing a handgun in the direction of a woman in Dubuque. 29 year old Kaimel Anderson of Dubuque was arrested at Saturday in the area of Francis Street and Kaufmann Avenue on a charge of control of a firearm by a felon. According to reports, 22 year old Brianna Heffner of Dubuque called police Saturday to report a person pointing a firearm in her direction at about 4 p.m. in the area of Jackson and East 22nd streets. Traffic cameras tracked Anderson and another man to the 2200 block of Francis Street. Anderson told officers that he had a loaded handgun in his pocket.
Domestic Assault Charges For Dubuque Man
Dubuque Police arrested 32 year old Jamal Davis of Dubuque Sunday at his residence on a charge of domestic assault with injury. Reports say that Davis assaulted 32 year old Christina Long of Dubuque.
Dubuque Man Arrested For Making Threats on Social Media App
Police say a Dubuque man was arrested after threatening to go on a rampage on a social media app. 21 year old Devin Roling of Dubuque was arrested at 11:30 a.m. Sunday at his residence on a charge of threat of terrorism. Reports say that police were alerted Thursday about threats posted to Whisper App, a completely anonymous app where different people can post their thoughts. The profile’s location was determined to be within Dubuque. Investigators spoke to Roling on Sunday and he admitted to making the posts.
Dubuque Man Arrested For Assault of His Mother
Dubuque Police arrested 28 year old Anthony McClinton of Dubuque Monday at his residence on charges of domestic assault, first-degree harassment and public intoxication. Reports say that McClinton assaulted his mother, 55 year old Thyris McClinton at their residence.
