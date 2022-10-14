Read full article on original website
Related
kyma.com
Prop 29 in California returns for third straight election, most expensive ballot question in state
(KYMA, KECY/ AP News) - Proposition 29 on the California November ballot would require a doctor, nurse practitioner or physicians’ assistant to be present during treatment at the state’s 600 outpatient dialysis facilities. Now for the third time in three elections, California voters are being asked to require...
kyma.com
Florida farmers and ranchers could see up to $1.5 billion in Hurricane Ian-related losses
(CNN) - Florida farmers and ranchers lost up to $1.56 billion in crops, livestock, and nursery and aquaculture products due to the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian, according to a new preliminary analysis from the University of Florida released Tuesday. The assessment done by the UF/IFAS Economic Analysis program puts...
kyma.com
Early season winter storm hits small Michigan town
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (NBC) - An early-season winter storm hit Michigan's Upper Peninsula on Monday. There are just a few inches on the ground right now, but the Upper Peninsula could see up to a foot or more of wet heavy dense snow by Tuesday. They are expecting hazardous conditions...
Comments / 0