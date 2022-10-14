ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Early season winter storm hits small Michigan town

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (NBC) - An early-season winter storm hit Michigan's Upper Peninsula on Monday. There are just a few inches on the ground right now, but the Upper Peninsula could see up to a foot or more of wet heavy dense snow by Tuesday. They are expecting hazardous conditions...
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI

