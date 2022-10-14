Read full article on original website
Today’s Community Calendar
MAIL TO: Your Community Calendar, Newsroom, The Lima News, 3515 Elida Road, Lima, OH 45807. DROP OFF: Items may be dropped off at the front desk. EMAIL: Items may be emailed to: [email protected] Put “Your Community Calendar” in the subject line. Items must be submitted in writing...
Fire at unoccupied Lima house causes $25K in damages
LIMA — The Lima Fire Department responded to a fire at around 8:07 p.m. Monday, classifying it as a two-alarm fire requiring mutual aid from the American Township Fire Department. According to Lima Fire Investigator Joe Lombardo, the fire at 1143 Richie Ave. began in the upstairs closet. The...
Young people 12-19: Activate Allen County wants your feedback
LIMA — Activate Allen County is requesting feedback from the local youth. A new survey is posted on the City of Lima’s website for youth ages 12-19 years old. The organization wants to hear feedback from all youth regarding active transportation. This includes using bicycles, walking, skateboarding and more as a way of transportation.
Police nationwide to work overtime for Halloween traffic enforcement
LIMA — Law enforcement officers will work overtime leading up to and on Halloween to target unsafe driving. According to a press release from the Lima/Allen County Regional Planning Commission, police officers across the nation will work overtime from Oct. 21 through Oct. 31 to stop impaired driving, encourage the use of seatbelts, stop speeding and other risky driving.
Roses and Thorns
When the weather gets cooler, it’s harder to find a rose. You can still find them in your look closely. The thorns, on the other way, are always there. Thorn: To Lima council, which decided to require $60 permits to put the portable on-demand storage units on property for 30 days. They’re often used during home renovations. This is an unnecessary additional tax for people willing to invest in their properties.
Lima Lions, ArtSpace host reception for Peace poster artists
The Lima Lions Club and ArtSpace/Lima will host a reception for the International Peace Poster Contest participants from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at Artspace in Lima, 65 Town Square. The Lima Lions sponsored the contest with participation from Spencerville Middle School, Elida Middle School, Lima West...
Lima Public Library Book Reviews
Rita Todacheene is a forensic photographer working for the Albuquerque police force. Her excellent photography skills have cracked many cases—she is almost supernaturally good at capturing details. In fact, Rita has been hiding a secret: she sees the ghosts of crime victims who point her toward the clues that other investigators overlook.
Authors appearing at Readmore’s include local retired teachers
LIMA — There will be an author reading and book signing from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29 at Readmore’s Hallmark Shop on 3330 W. Elm St. in Lima. Various authors of “Memories of the Schoolhouse,” published by the Allen County Retired Teachers Association will be present to read stories from the book and sign copies.
Testimony begins in assault, abduction trial
LIMA — Testimony in the jury trial of a Lima man accused of holding his girlfriend hostage in January 2021 began Tuesday afternoon. Bryant Rose, 37, is charged with second-degree felonious assault with a firearm specification, third-degree felony abduction with a firearm specification and third-degree felony having weapons under disability.
Letter: Council on Aging can go to next level with levy
The Putnam County Council on Aging has a 0.6 mill replacement levy coming up soon, plus a request for a 0.4 mill increase that will allow them to take their programs to the next level. The Council on Aging is one of the best-kept secrets in Putnam County. We all see their vans all over the county taking seniors to their doctor appointments when they have no other way to get there.
‘Leading the mob’: Lima woman gets 5 years prison for January bar fight
LIMA — A Lima woman who removed her ankle monitor to skip sentencing in September was sentenced Tuesday morning to five years in prison for a January assault at J’s American Pub. Janicqua Bailey, 23, pleaded guilty earlier this year to felonious assault, a second-degree felony, for a...
Cross country: Ottawa-Glandorf sweeps WBL team titles
OTTAWA — The table was set for the Ottawa-Glandorf cross country program. The Titans had the opportunity to make history on their home cross country course at Memorial Park this fall, as Saturday morning they hosted the Western Buckeye League Championships. The Ottawa-Glandorf boys have not won the Western...
