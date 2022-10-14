The Putnam County Council on Aging has a 0.6 mill replacement levy coming up soon, plus a request for a 0.4 mill increase that will allow them to take their programs to the next level. The Council on Aging is one of the best-kept secrets in Putnam County. We all see their vans all over the county taking seniors to their doctor appointments when they have no other way to get there.

PUTNAM COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO