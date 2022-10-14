FOUR OAKS – The Four Oaks Chamber of Commerce in partnership with Ogi Designs is celebrating Officer Aubrey Banks as the first recipient of the First Responders Rock program. The Four Oaks Chamber of Commerce strives to recognize that Four Oaks first responders are a vital part of keeping our community safe. The Four Oaks Chamber recognized Aubrey Banks as a first responder who goes above and beyond for our community.

