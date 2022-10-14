Read full article on original website
Luby Daniel Worley
Luby Daniel Worley (Danny) Danny was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle. He was born in Johnston County to the late Marshall Olen Worley and Eunice Kirks Worley on June 6, 1943. He graduated from Micro High School in 1961. He worked at B and R Wilson for...
jocoreport.com
Charles Wilbert Lamm
Charles Wilbert Lamm, age 69, passed away Sunday, October 16, 2022 at his home. Born June 6, 1953 in Wilson County he was preceded in death by his father, Johnathan L. Lamm and his mother, Helen Jean Woodard Rhodes. He was preceded in death by a sister, Teresa Smith. Charles was a member of Baker’s Chapel Church in Brogden.
jocoreport.com
Jean Kimsey Carroll
Mrs. Jean Kimsey Carroll, age 85, of Garner, NC, passed away on Sunday, October 16, 2022 at her residence. Funeral Services will be 11:00AM, Thursday, October 20, 2022 at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 1241 Old Fairground Road, Willow Spring, NC 27592. Rev. Mark White and Rev. Lester Bledsoe will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
jocoreport.com
Joshua Gerald Clifton
Benson, NC: Mr. Joshua Gerald Clifton, age 37, passed away on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. Funeral Services will be 3:30PM Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at Overflow Church 8280 NC HWY 50 N. Angier, NC 27501. Rev. R.B. Parrish, Rev. Rhonda Hamilton, and Rev. Chris Searles will officiate. Burial will follow in the Johnson Memorial Church Cemetery at Overflow Church.
jocoreport.com
Essie “Slim” Garner
Benson, NC, Mrs. Essie Ilar “Slim” Johnson Garner, age 104, passed away on Friday, October 14, 2022 at her residence. Funeral Services will be 3:00PM-Monday, October 17, 2022 at Burnell Baptist Church, Four Oaks, NC. Rev. Jesse Brock and Rev. Glenn McCullen will officiate. Mrs. Garner was born...
jocoreport.com
Donnie Eugene Rogers
Donnie Eugene Rogers, 77, of Princeton, passed away on Sunday, October 16, 2022 at home surrounded by his family. Donnie was born in Wilson County on July 4, 1945 to the late Tommy Hubert Rogers and Lida Hales Rogers. In addition to his parents, Donnie was preceded in death by his sister, Candace Rogers Singleton.
jocoreport.com
District Attorney Opens Investigation Into Ronald Johnson
SMITHFIELD – Johnston County District Attorney Susan Doyle has requested an investigation into Ronald Johnson, a former Smithfield police detective who was fired from his job on October 14. Johnson is also a member of the Johnston County Board of Education. He has been censured twice by the board in recent weeks for recording closed session meetings and for sending inappropriate text messages about a female school employee.
jocoreport.com
First Recipient Of ‘First Responders Rock’ Announced
FOUR OAKS – The Four Oaks Chamber of Commerce in partnership with Ogi Designs is celebrating Officer Aubrey Banks as the first recipient of the First Responders Rock program. The Four Oaks Chamber of Commerce strives to recognize that Four Oaks first responders are a vital part of keeping our community safe. The Four Oaks Chamber recognized Aubrey Banks as a first responder who goes above and beyond for our community.
jocoreport.com
JOCO WORKS 2022 Sparks Career Interests For Eighth-Grade Students
SMITHFIELD – JOCO WORKS is an innovative, industry-led, collaboration between Johnston County Public Schools (JCPS), Johnston Community College (JCC), Benson Chamber of Commerce, Clayton Chamber of Commerce, Triangle East Chamber of Commerce, government, and various business leaders to meet the growing needs of the workforce in Johnston County was held last week on the campus of JCC in Smithfield.
jocoreport.com
Johnston County Man Won $1 Million, Then He Took Off Running
SELMA – After seeing his $10 scratch-off turn into a $1 million prize, Jay Mays of Selma said he opened the door to his house and just started running. “When I saw I won, I threw it at my wife, took off out the door and started running down the street,” Mays said. “I was doing sprints running back and forth down the street.”
jocoreport.com
Woman Seriously Hurt In Crash Near Princeton
PRINCETON – A two vehicle accident around 5:30pm Sunday seriously injured a young woman. The accident was reported at the intersection of Sunshine Road and Rains Crossroads Road. A small Saturn passenger car and Ford pickup truck towing a trailer with a race car inside collided at the intersection....
jocoreport.com
KS Bank Celebrates New Loan Office In Dunn With Official Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
DUNN – A ribbon cutting ceremony was held July 21 at 118 N. Wilson Avenue in Dunn to celebrate KS Bank’s new Loan Office. The ceremony featured remarks from the Dunn Area Chamber of Commerce President Wesley Johnson, the Mayor of Dunn William P. Elmore, Jr., and KS Bank representatives Earl W. Worley, Jr., Harold Keen, and Judy Page. An invocation was provided by Darren Hughes, Administrative Pastor with Central Baptist.
jocoreport.com
Harnett Commissioners Appoint Christine Wallace As Acting Tax Administrator
HARNETT COUNTY – At the July work session, Harnett County Board of Commissioners appointed Christine Wallace as the County’s Acting Tax Administrator. County Attorney Dwight Snow administered the oath of office in the Commissioners Meeting Room at the Harnett County Resource Center & Library in Lillington, and Wallace’s husband, Jason, and son, Luke, held the bible during the ceremony.
jocoreport.com
School Board Member Ronald Johnson Fired From Smithfield Police Department
SMITHFIELD – Ronald Johnson, a detective on the Smithfield police force, was fired from his job Friday, October 14. Johnson had been on administrative leave following his suspension from the department in July 2022. Today (Monday), Town Manager Michael Scott confirmed Mr. Johnson was terminated October 14 from his...
jocoreport.com
North Carolina’s Passenger Rail Service Breaks Record For Ridership
RALEIGH – Governor Roy Cooper says more people rode the N.C. Department of Transportation’s intercity passenger rail service in September than any previous month in the 32-year history of the NC By Train service. The Carolinian and Piedmont trains handled 48,488 passengers last month, which marks an increase...
jocoreport.com
1 Killed, 1 Wounded In Nightclub Shooting
SELMA – One person was killed and a second person wounded in a early-morning shooting. Around 2:15am Sunday, Selma Police were dispatched to The Diamond District Lounge at 1688 S. Pollock Street. Officers found a male victim with a fatal gunshot wound. A female was transported to the hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound to the leg.
jocoreport.com
Highway 42 Crash Injures 5 People
KENLY – A Saturday afternoon accident on Highway 42 East at Creech Church Road sent five victims to area hospitals. A passenger car, pickup truck and SUV collided at the rural intersection. The occupants of the SUV were seriously injured. Antioch Fire Deaprtment, Johnston County EMS,and the NC State...
jocoreport.com
2 Year-Old Shot And Killed
This story has been updated. Click here for the updated article. — BENSON – The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting death of a 2 year-old child. First responders were dispatched to a home in the 900 block of West Watson Road in the McGee’s Crossroads community around 6:40 Sunday evening.
jocoreport.com
Suspects Wanted For Business Break-Ins
CLAYTON – The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance locating two suspects responsible for several early morning break-ins. Around 5:00am Wednesday, October 12th three separate businesses in the 5700 block of US 70 Business West, near the US 70 Clayton Bypass, were broken into. It is...
jocoreport.com
Juvenile Charged With Fleeing Traffic Stop, Possessing Gun
NASH COUNTY – A 17 year-old juvenile is facing a long list of charges after he reportedly fled from a traffic stop. Around 11:00am today (Monday), Nash County Sheriff Keith Stone attempted to stop a vehicle on North Old Carriage Road for speeding approximately 80 mph. After Sheriff Stone...
