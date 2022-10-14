A hacker has returned $67 million (£59m) acquired from a crypto platform but kept $47m after claiming that his actions were legal.Mango Markets suffered an exploit, whereby the price of its mango token was artificially inflated in order to then drain money from the popular exchange.Avraham Eisenberg, who claims to be part of a group that carried it out, said the gains were part of a “highly profitable trading strategy”, though offered to return some of the funds after customers were unable to access their holdings. The hacker, who describes himself as a digital art dealer, released a statement on...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 18 MINUTES AGO