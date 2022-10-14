Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
2 Top Stocks to Buy in October and Hold Forever
September was a rough month for stocks, and there may be more bumps ahead. Even in the current market, there are still great opportunities in a variety of sectors. These two powerhouse healthcare stocks have top-selling products to drive growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
ambcrypto.com
Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Can ADA save your portfolio in the long run?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Cardano (ADA) reached a low of $0.3571 on 13 October – a price not seen since February 2021. Since the Vasil hard fork on 22 September, ADA has been in a downward trend, with an acceleration of selling on 10 October.
u.today
Chainlink Down by 5% as Altcoins Collectively See Massive Decline
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
bitcoinist.com
Polygon (MATIC) and Reserve Rights (RSR) Bullish Price Predictions, The Hideaways (HDWY) Continued to Soar
Polygon (MATIC) and Reserve Rights (RSR) received bullish sentiments from leading cryptocurrency experts after a bearish 2022. However, the price predictions look weak, and while they may see an increase, there are better projects to invest in. The presale token The Hideaways (HDWY) looks like a crypto that can break...
ambcrypto.com
ETC’s low-risk shorting opportunity could be the best way forward for investors
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. ETC trades near the Fibonacci golden pocket as well. Ethereum Classic [ETC] saw a lackluster performance in the markets on 15 October. It stood at an important lower timeframe...
thenewscrypto.com
Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Soars up Following Google Supports
Dogecoin (DOGE) price surged by more than 3.51% in the last 24 hours. Google cloud service accepts Dogecoin as payment. Following Elon Musk’s release of his brand new perfume, “Burnt Hair,” Musk’s favorite Dogecoin (DOGE) started to trend after bouncing back today. At the time of writing, DOGE traded at $0.0604 with a price increase of over 3.51% in the last 24 hours.
u.today
SHIB Burn Rate Adds 590% as SHIB Token Hits Major Milestone
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Bitcoin Just Saw Rare Occurrence on Its Blockchain, Here It Is
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Here's How Much $100 Invested In Biogen 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Biogen BIIB has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 2.9% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 10.93%. Currently, Biogen has a market capitalization of $39.91 billion. Buying $100 In BIIB: If an investor had bought $100 of BIIB stock 20 years ago, it...
ambcrypto.com
Stellar (XLM) Price Prediction 2025-30: Should you invest in XLM now?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Stellar is one of the leading platforms today that makes global money transfers quicker and easier. It is based on a decentralized, on-chain protocol. Its native cryptocurrency is XLM which acts as the transaction fee.
u.today
Cardano Will Surpass Ethereum, Top Crypto YouTuber Predicts
Controversial cryptocurrency YouTuber Ben Armstrong (a.k.a BitBoy) caused a stir on Twitter after predicting that Cardano would end up surpassing Ethereum by market capitalization. Realistically, this could happen six years from now, according to the prominent crypto influencer. Cardano, which was initially known as “Japanese Ethereum” shortly after its launch,...
Looking Into Wells Fargo's Recent Short Interest
Wells Fargo's WFC short percent of float has fallen 13.33% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 29.53 million shares sold short, which is 0.78% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.8 days to cover their short positions on average.
u.today
SHIB Burn Rate Jumps 584% as Millions of SHIB Sent to Dead Wallets
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
dailyhodl.com
Top Crypto Analyst Warns Cardano Could Crash Further by Over 50%, Predicts What’s Next for Solana and Fantom
Closely followed crypto strategist Jason Pizzino is warning Cardano holders that ADA may witness an additional decline of over 50% even after this year’s deep correction. In a new strategy session, Pizzino tells his 276,000 YouTube subscribers that regardless of the smart contract platform’s fundamental growth over the past months, the charts tell him that ADA could ignite another sell-off event if it fails to hold a key support level.
Average price tag on a home hits new high in October despite mortgage rates jump
The average price tag on a home hit a new record high of £371,158 in October, but there are signs that some house hunters, particularly first-time buyers, are sitting it out after seeing mortgage rates surge. Across Britain, the average asking price on a home increased by £3,398 month-on-month,...
u.today
Charles Hoskinson Says Every Bank in America Shills Crypto, Here's How
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Crypto exchange hacker nets $114m but returns $67m to pay back customers
A hacker has returned $67 million (£59m) acquired from a crypto platform but kept $47m after claiming that his actions were legal.Mango Markets suffered an exploit, whereby the price of its mango token was artificially inflated in order to then drain money from the popular exchange.Avraham Eisenberg, who claims to be part of a group that carried it out, said the gains were part of a “highly profitable trading strategy”, though offered to return some of the funds after customers were unable to access their holdings. The hacker, who describes himself as a digital art dealer, released a statement on...
u.today
Cardano DEX Sets New Record Mere Weeks After Vasil, Here It Is
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Shiba Inu Token Surges 8%, But It's Not SHIB
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
XRP Generates Bullish Divergence as Momentum Stalls
The XRP token is seemingly confirming a bullish divergence on its hourly chart, according to the 100eyes Crypto Scanner account. Traders can spot divergencies based on the relative strength index (RSI), a momentum indicator used in technical analysis. It is displayed on an oscillator, which ranges from 0 to 100.
Comments / 0