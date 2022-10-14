Read full article on original website
whby.com
Girl, 5, dies after Green Bay shooting
—– GREEN BAY, WI — Green Bay police investigate a shooting incident that left a 5-year-old girl injured. Officers were dispatched to a house in the 1600 block of Amy Street near Bellevue Street around 4:49 p.m. Monday. The child was taken to a local hospital for treatment, though her condition was not immediately known. While investigators release few details during a media briefing, Green Bay Police Chief Chris Davis says investigators are looking for a person and vehicle of interest.
Police: Five-year-old girl shot at Green Bay home has died
Police say a 5-year-old girl who was shot at a Green Bay home has died. Officers responded to a weapons call at an eastside residence about 5 p.m. Monday. The child was taken to the hospital. Police confirmed Tuesday she has been pronounced dead. Police say they are looking to speak with a 35-year-old Green Bay man as a person of interest in the case. No additional details were released.
WBAY Green Bay
Police investigating hit-and-run on Green Bay’s east side
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police are investigating a hit-and-run on the city’s east side. On Sunday, Oct. 16, police were alled to the area of Eastman Avenue at N. Irwin Avenue. A 43-year-old man said he had been hit while walking on Eastman. It happened about...
whby.com
Green Bay Police look for hit and run driver
GREEN BAY, Wis–Green Bay Police are investigating a hit and run that left one person hurt. The 43-year old man was struck by a passing vehicle along Eastman Avenue at North Irwin Avenue around 3:00 Sunday morning. He suffered non-life threatening injuries. The vehicle then left the scene. A...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: 5-year-old girl shot in Green Bay as PD release more information
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department has given an update regarding the situation over on Amy Street. At a press conference, Green Bay Police Chief Chris Davis reports at around 4:45 p.m., officers were sent to the 1600 Block of Amy Street regarding a shooting.
seehafernews.com
Green Bay Police Locate Missing Teen
Green Bay Police have located a girl that was reported missing over the weekend. The 15-year-old girl was reported missing in the area of Mather Street near Velp Avenue. She was seen getting into a white pickup truck and heading south on Ashland Avenue. The girl has since been located...
whby.com
Plea deal reached in fatal Green Bay stabbing
GREEN BAY, Wis–A Green Bay man that stabbed one person to death and injured another reaches a plea deal with prosecutors. Wesley Brice pleads “no contest” to charges of First Degree Intentional Homicide and Reckless Endangerment. Brice initially attacked a bartender at a Broadway tavern in March...
seehafernews.com
Bonfire Burns Teens Near Green Bay
Several people are suffering serious burns after a bonfire explodes in Shawano County. The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office says an unknown number of people were gathered around a bonfire in the town of Maple Grove on Friday night when someone poured an accelerant onto the fire causing it to explode.
whby.com
Potentially serious burns result from bonfire explosion
TOWN OF MAPLE GROVE, Wis. — An undisclosed number of people are injured in an bonfire explosion in Shawano County. The sheriff’s department will only say that blast took place at a celebration of Pulaski High School’s homecoming on Friday night. Someone in attendance reportedly rolled a...
wearegreenbay.com
Shawano County teen dies at hospital, crashed on Saturday evening but not found until Sunday morning
BARTELME, Wis. (WFRV) – A teenager from Shawano County died from his injuries in a crash that happened Saturday night, but wasn’t found until Sunday morning. According to the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office, on October 16 around 8:30 a.m. authorities were sent to a single-vehicle crash near Mill Road and Stony Curve Road. The vehicle was reportedly a significant distance down in the ditch.
wiproud.com
Explosion injures several Wisconsin teens over the weekend
SHAWANO COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Several teens are hurt after a bonfire explosion in Shawano County over the weekend. The sheriff’s office says it happened at a home in the town of Maple Grove where a number of people had gathered for a bonfire Friday night. Deputies say...
whby.com
Man arrested in Oshkosh armed robbery
OSHKOSH, Wis. — Oshkosh police ask for help as they investigate an armed robbery. The incident reportedly took place around 8:45 p.m. Friday in the 1500 block of W. 20th Avenue. Police are searching for the suspect, who is said to have been armed with a knife. They are...
wearegreenbay.com
More details released on Shawano County bonfire incident, victims & witnesses asked to come forward
MAPLE GROVE, Wis. (WFRV) – Additional details regarding a Shawano County bonfire incident that left multiple people injured over the weekend have been released. The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office released more information about the bonfire incident that happened on October 15. The incident reportedly happened in the early morning hours of October 15.
whby.com
Teen dies after Shawano County crash
TOWNSHIP OF BARTELME, Wis. — A teen dies after a rollover crash in Shawano County. Sheriff’s officials say the 16-year-old boy from the Bowler area crashed Saturday night near Mill and Stony Curve roads in the township of Bartelme. The boy, who was the only person in the...
whby.com
Oshkosh Police make arrest in connection with alleged armed robbery
OSHKOSH, Wis–An arrest is made in connection with an armed robbery in Oshkosh. Police arrest a 38-year-old Oshkosh man following the robbery of a business in the 15-hundred-block of West 20th Avenue on Friday night. The suspect was allegedly armed with a knife. No injuries were reported.
whby.com
Oshkosh man convicted of stealing from nursing home patient
OSHKOSH, Wis. — An Oshkosh man is found guilty of stealing from a nursing home patient. A Winnebago County jury returns the verdict against Terry Culver on eight counts of Theft in a Business Setting and Income Tax Fraud. Culver took more than $427,000 from the elderly victim through...
whby.com
Investigators won’t cite bonfire explosion witnesses for underage drinking
SHAWANO, Wis–The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office says its investigators will not cite those in attendance at last week’s bonfire explosion for underage drinking. The department fears that the threat of a ticket will keep the minors who witnessed the incident from coming forward to talk with detectives.
GoFundMe pages raising funds for Pulaski area bonfire burn victims
Multiple GoFundMe pages have been set up to support victims who were burned after a bonfire explosion Friday.
radioplusinfo.com
10-18-22 traffic crash snarls traffic on johnson street
Traffic is blocked following a two vehicle crash that has closed the Johnson Street overpass in Fond du Lac. The crash involving a shuttle van and pick-up truck happened around 11:30 Tuesday morning. Initial reports indicate there are no serious injuries.
WBAY Green Bay
