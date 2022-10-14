Read full article on original website
Rumoured Ballon d'Or 2022 Winners Revealed, Real Madrid & Barcelona Stars To Claim Three Awards
The Ballon d'Or Awards take place in Paris on Monday evening.
ESPN
Real Madrid ease past Barcelona in Clasico win to go top of LaLiga
Real Madrid overcame rivals Barcelona with a 3-1 win at the Bernabeu to go three points clear at the top of LaLiga on Sunday. The LaLiga champions took an early 2-0 lead through Karim Benzema and Federico Valverde before a Ferran Torres goal started a Barca fightback late on. -...
ESPN
Mason Mount bags double as Chelsea ease past Aston Villa
Graham Potter's impressive start as Chelsea manager continued as Mason Mount's double gave his side a 2-0 Premier League victory at struggling Aston Villa on Sunday. Chelsea are unbeaten in six games since Potter replaced Thomas Tuchel at Stamford Bridge and the win at Villa was their fifth in a row in all competitions.
BBC
Jurgen Klopp red card among incidents prompting referee charity to call for inquiry into managers
A leading referees' charity has called for an inquiry into the touchline behaviour of managers after ugly scenes at several Premier League matches. Jurgen Klopp's red card for berating a referee's assistant during Liverpool's win over Manchester City was among a number of flashpoint incidents. It came on a weekend...
2022 Ballon d'Or Final Rankings: Karim Benzema Finishes 19 Places Above Cristiano Ronaldo
Benzema topped the vote by a landslide margin, finishing way ahead of former Liverpool forward Sadio Mane in second place.
ESPN
Union Berlin outclass Borussia Dortmund to extend Bundesliga lead
Union Berlin's Janik Haberer scored twice in 13 minutes as the Bundesliga leaders cruised past Borussia Dortmund 2-0 on Sunday to open up a four-point lead at the top of the league table. Haberer first pounced when Dortmund keeper Gregor Kobel miskicked the ball, to tap in from close range...
BBC
City coach damaged on return from Anfield
The windscreen of Manchester City’s team coach suffered damage as it began it’s journey the back from Liverpool on Sunday night. A noise was heard as the vehicle made its way down Anfield Road, but it did not prevent Pep Guardiola and his players returning to Manchester safely.
SB Nation
Phil Thompson: Firmino “Deserves To Be In The Team”
One of the few bright lights in an otherwise dreary beginning to this season has been the dazzling form of Roberto Firmino. The man who many had written off and were ready to be rid of has come up with timely goals on numerous occasions and rescued results for a struggling Liverpool.
BBC
Rugby League World Cup: Elliot Kear leads Wales in Cook Islands opener
Rugby League World Cup 2021 - Cook Islands v Wales. Venue: Leigh Sports Village, Leigh Date: Wednesday, 19 October Kick-off: 19:30 BST. Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and online; Live text and highlights on BBC Sport website & app. Elliot Kear will captain Wales in their Rugby...
Xabi Alonso’s Leverkusen lessons may have to wait after rude awakening | Andy Brassell
The Spaniard got off to a flyer last week but a 5-1 thrashing at Frankfurt has revealed the true size of his task
Manchester United v Newcastle United Premier League Confirmed Lineups and Team News
Manchester United face Newcastle United today and you can find the confirmed starting 11 and team news here.
BBC
FA Cup first round: Seventh-tier Alvechurch to play Cheltenham
Seventh-tier Alvechurch will travel to League One side Cheltenham Town in the first round of the FA Cup next month. The lowest ranked side left in the competition play in the Southern Premier Central division. Bolton Wanderers will host Barnsley in an all-League One tie, while Sheffield Wednesday host Morecambe.
FOX Sports
Osimhen scores again to put Napoli back on top of Serie A
MILAN (AP) — Victor Osimhen continued his comeback from injury with his second goal in as many matches to help free-scoring Napoli beat Bologna 3-2 and move back to the top of Serie A on Sunday. Napoli had to come from behind, and goals from Juan Jesus and Hirving...
BBC
Liverpool roadworks on hold until after Eurovision
The second stage of a redevelopment of a major Liverpool road has been delayed until after the city stages Eurovision. The multi-million pound revamp of The Strand from Bath Street to James Street was finalised in November after work began in June 2020. New trees and public spaces were installed...
Alexia Putellas wins second consecutive Ballon d’Or
Barcelona and Spain star Alexia Putellas has won the Ballon d’Or for the second consecutive season. Putellas was awarded the prize in 2021 for leading Barcelona to a treble, and was once again honored on Monday during a ceremony in Paris. The 28-year-old had another sensational campaign at club level in 2021-22, though Barcelona fell short of another treble after losing to Lyon in the Champions League final. Putellas was top scorer in last year’s Champions League with 11 goals in 10 games, and she added an incredible 18 goals and 15 assists from 26 games in the Spanish league. Prior to Euro 2022, however, Putellas suffered a torn ACL, delivering a huge blow to Spain’s chances at the tournament. La Roja would eventually fall to England in the quarterfinals. RelatedUSWNT loss to Spain marks first consecutive losses in over five yearsUSWNT running on empty after deflating loss to Spain's B-team15 Spain women's national team players say they'll quit if Vilda remains head coach
