40 gallons of gas spilled at station after vehicle pulls away with nozzle connected

A vehicle mishap at a gas station led to 40 gallons of gas being spilled, ending in a hazmat situation.

According to reports, officers arrived to the Toot n' Totum located at 3201 S. Coulter at around 6:26 p.m. Thursday after a gas spill.

The nozzle of a gas pump was not put away after a person pumped their gas. As the vehicle was pulling away, the hose was ripped from the pump, with the fuel continuing to flow.

The Toot n' Totum employee activated the emergency pump shutoff switch after approximately 40 gallons spilled.

Fire crews damned up the driveways and applied absorbent to prevent runoff. OEM and EPA were contacted for further guidance on the issue. This incident was declared a level 2 Hazmat situation.