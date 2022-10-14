Read full article on original website
technewstoday.com
How to Get Internet Where There is No Service
The internet is an indispensable part of our lives. Even if we are not at our home, we can easily get access to the internet through cellular data. However, there are some cases when you have to go to a remote area without cell service. You may be going there for a few days or even staying there for a longer period of time. Or you may even have to travel through such locations on a journey.
Microsoft unveils $4,299 Surface desktop computer
Microsoft's most expensive Surface device is about to get even pricier.
Phone Arena
Verizon has updates ready for these dozen Samsung phones and tablets
If you are a Verizon subscriber who owns a Samsung Galaxy phone or tablet, the odds are that there is a software update waiting for you to pull the trigger. Spotted by Droid-Life, there are 12 different models that have received an update starting with the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Note 20 models and including the Galaxy Z Fold 4. The full list of phone and tablet models and the new software builds include:
knowtechie.com
Comcast Xfinity subscribers will soon get faster internet speeds
Good news, Comcast Xfinity internet subscribers—internet speeds are about to go up. Comcast announced Monday that it is upgrading internet speeds for more than 20 million Xfinity customers. And the best part? It comes at no additional cost. The company says it is rolling out the changes this week...
iPhone 14 satellite connectivity enabled by Qualcomm modem and custom Apple-designed RF components
IPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max include a new Emergency SOS feature via satellite connectivity, so that users can get help even when out of cellular and Wi-Fi range. This feature launches in the United States and Canada first, starting in November. A Reuters report...
CNBC
Amazon shoppers shrug off second Prime Day sale
Amazon's 48-hour "Prime Early Access Sale" ran through Wednesday. Data from third-party analysts shows the discount event failed to attract as many shoppers as Amazon's Prime Day in July. But one analyst suggested it accomplished what Amazon set out to do, which is reduce a glut of product in its...
Best Verizon cell phone plans 2022
Verizon has some of the best coverage in the nation and a fast-growing 5G network. If you're considering joining this carrier, these are some of the best Verizon Plans and what to expect!
9to5Mac
iPhone 14 Pro has 50% faster download speeds vs iPhone 13 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S22
Ookla released its fall report for US mobile and fixed broadband Internet speeds with T-Mobile continuing its lead over the competition. An interesting finding included in the latest study is the increased cellular performance with the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. Shortly after the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro...
The Verge
Straight Talk is offering a prepaid version of Verizon’s 5G home internet
Straight Talk, a subsidiary of Verizon’s Tracfone provider, is now offering a prepaid 5G home internet service that you can sign up for without having to go through a credit check. The $45 per month service uses Verizon’s 5G and 4G networks and a router, available at “nearly 2,000 Walmart stores across the country,” according to a press release, to provide home internet without having to have a company come and hook up a modem. But while the company pitches it as an affordable option, there are definitely some considerations you’ll want to take into account if you’re looking to get cellular internet as cheaply as possible.
Apple Introduces Next-Generation iPad Pro, Supercharged by the M2 Chip
CUPERTINO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- Apple® today announced the new iPad Pro® with the M2 chip, delivering the ultimate combination of portability, versatility, and unbelievable performance. The new iPad Pro features a next-level Apple Pencil® hover experience and superfast wireless connectivity, along with the world’s most advanced mobile display, pro cameras, Face ID®, Thunderbolt, and a four-speaker audio system. New features in iPadOS® 16 — including Stage Manager™, full external display support, 1 desktop-class apps, and Reference Mode — take pro workflows on iPad® even further. Enabled by its advanced hardware and iPadOS 16, iPad Pro has an incredible ecosystem of powerful pro apps unlike any other device of its kind. The new iPad Pro is available to order starting today, and in stores beginning Wednesday, October 26. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005815/en/ With breakthrough performance of the M2 chip, a next-level Apple Pencil hover experience, and superfast wireless connectivity, the new iPad Pro delivers a powerful and unique iPad experience that continues to be in a class of its own. (Photo: Business Wire)
Google just gave Chrome a makeover for Android tablets
Apple isn’t the only major technology company with tablet news today. On Tuesday, Google revealed a number of new features coming to Chrome on Android tablets ahead of the Pixel Tablet’s launch next year. And if you already own an Android tablet, you can take advantage of all these new features now in the latest version of Chrome.
The Verge
The WiFi Coconut is a router’s evil twin
Gadgets that break things: our favorite hacking hardware. Wi-Fi is how most people connect to the internet most of the time — but from a security standpoint, it’s a remarkably wobbly foundation. We treat Wi-Fi connections like hardened tunnels to wherever we’re connecting on the internet, but there’s...
Business Insider
How to update the Google Play Store on an Android device and keep all your apps up to date
Your Android device should update the Google Play Store and all Android apps automatically. To manually update the app, open the Play Store's Settings menu and go to the About section, then tap Update Play Store. You can configure the Play Store to automatically update all apps using the Network...
Engadget
The Morning After: Kanye West is buying ‘free speech’ app Parler
We don’t know how much Kanye West (aka Ye) is paying, but he's decided to buy the controversial "free speech" social media app Parler. The deal appears to be happening quickly, with the company behind Parler, Parlement Technologies, expecting to close the transaction by the end of 2022. West...
Business Insider
Apple is reportedly slashing its iPhone 14 Plus production amid concerns of weak demand
Renowned Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said demand for the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus was "lackluster," in a Medium post from September.
Engadget
The Morning After: SpaceX will keep paying for Ukraine's access to Starlink
SpaceX recently sent a letter to the Department of Defense last month, asking the Pentagon to take over paying for Ukraine's use of its Starlink satellite internet. According to CNN, SpaceX told the department that continued access would cost the company over $120 million for the rest of 2022 and almost $400 million over the next 12 months. "We are not in a position to further donate terminals to Ukraine or fund the existing terminals for an indefinite period of time," the company wrote.
Engadget
iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura arrive on October 24th
Free Wireless Charger with 4-Week Food Supply Kit My Patriot Supply. You'll finally be able to get your hands on iPadOS 16 next Monday, October 24th, Apple announced this morning. The new OS includes support for Apple's Stage Manager multi-tasking feature, which should make it easier to move between multiple apps on your iPad. That feature is also headed to macOS Ventura, which launches on the same day. iPadOS 16 is landing alongside Apple's new iPad Pro, equipped with an M2 chip and Wi-Fi 6E, and will also later arrive on the revamped (and more expensive) standard iPad. You'll need a fifth-gen iPad or iPad Mini, any iPad Pro, or a third-gen iPad Air to install the new OS.
Engadget
The Xbox Elite Series 2 controller is now customizable in Design Lab
For the first time, you can choose the color of the thumbstick base and ring. Just over three years after Microsoft debuted the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 (and a month after releasing a white version), the company is now helping players fully customize the look of the gamepad. You can personalize nearly every external part of the peripheral in the Xbox Design Lab.
knowtechie.com
Google’s Pixel 7 Pro is a bad gaming phone
The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are powerhouses of camera prowess. That performance doesn’t appear to transfer to other tasks, however, with reviewers noting the lackluster gaming performance of the Tensor G2 chip. YouTuber Golden Reviewer put the Pixel 7 Pro through their usual benchmarking, using the graphics-heavy...
Engadget
Motorola shows off its concept rollable smartphone
We've seen rollable device concepts from companies like Oppo and TCL, and LG was even working on a commercial rollable smartphone until it quit making mobile devices last year. Now, Lenovo is showing off a laptop with a rollout display, while its mobile division Motorola has a roll-out smartphone — and they look like some of the more practical efforts yet.
