ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Comments / 2

Related
technewstoday.com

How to Get Internet Where There is No Service

The internet is an indispensable part of our lives. Even if we are not at our home, we can easily get access to the internet through cellular data. However, there are some cases when you have to go to a remote area without cell service. You may be going there for a few days or even staying there for a longer period of time. Or you may even have to travel through such locations on a journey.
Phone Arena

Verizon has updates ready for these dozen Samsung phones and tablets

If you are a Verizon subscriber who owns a Samsung Galaxy phone or tablet, the odds are that there is a software update waiting for you to pull the trigger. Spotted by Droid-Life, there are 12 different models that have received an update starting with the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Note 20 models and including the Galaxy Z Fold 4. The full list of phone and tablet models and the new software builds include:
knowtechie.com

Comcast Xfinity subscribers will soon get faster internet speeds

Good news, Comcast Xfinity internet subscribers—internet speeds are about to go up. Comcast announced Monday that it is upgrading internet speeds for more than 20 million Xfinity customers. And the best part? It comes at no additional cost. The company says it is rolling out the changes this week...
CNBC

Amazon shoppers shrug off second Prime Day sale

Amazon's 48-hour "Prime Early Access Sale" ran through Wednesday. Data from third-party analysts shows the discount event failed to attract as many shoppers as Amazon's Prime Day in July. But one analyst suggested it accomplished what Amazon set out to do, which is reduce a glut of product in its...
Android Central

Best Verizon cell phone plans 2022

Verizon has some of the best coverage in the nation and a fast-growing 5G network. If you're considering joining this carrier, these are some of the best Verizon Plans and what to expect!
The Verge

Straight Talk is offering a prepaid version of Verizon’s 5G home internet

Straight Talk, a subsidiary of Verizon’s Tracfone provider, is now offering a prepaid 5G home internet service that you can sign up for without having to go through a credit check. The $45 per month service uses Verizon’s 5G and 4G networks and a router, available at “nearly 2,000 Walmart stores across the country,” according to a press release, to provide home internet without having to have a company come and hook up a modem. But while the company pitches it as an affordable option, there are definitely some considerations you’ll want to take into account if you’re looking to get cellular internet as cheaply as possible.
The Associated Press

Apple Introduces Next-Generation iPad Pro, Supercharged by the M2 Chip

CUPERTINO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- Apple® today announced the new iPad Pro® with the M2 chip, delivering the ultimate combination of portability, versatility, and unbelievable performance. The new iPad Pro features a next-level Apple Pencil® hover experience and superfast wireless connectivity, along with the world’s most advanced mobile display, pro cameras, Face ID®, Thunderbolt, and a four-speaker audio system. New features in iPadOS® 16 — including Stage Manager™, full external display support, 1 desktop-class apps, and Reference Mode — take pro workflows on iPad® even further. Enabled by its advanced hardware and iPadOS 16, iPad Pro has an incredible ecosystem of powerful pro apps unlike any other device of its kind. The new iPad Pro is available to order starting today, and in stores beginning Wednesday, October 26. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005815/en/ With breakthrough performance of the M2 chip, a next-level Apple Pencil hover experience, and superfast wireless connectivity, the new iPad Pro delivers a powerful and unique iPad experience that continues to be in a class of its own. (Photo: Business Wire)
BGR.com

Google just gave Chrome a makeover for Android tablets

Apple isn’t the only major technology company with tablet news today. On Tuesday, Google revealed a number of new features coming to Chrome on Android tablets ahead of the Pixel Tablet’s launch next year. And if you already own an Android tablet, you can take advantage of all these new features now in the latest version of Chrome.
The Verge

The WiFi Coconut is a router’s evil twin

Gadgets that break things: our favorite hacking hardware. Wi-Fi is how most people connect to the internet most of the time — but from a security standpoint, it’s a remarkably wobbly foundation. We treat Wi-Fi connections like hardened tunnels to wherever we’re connecting on the internet, but there’s...
Engadget

The Morning After: Kanye West is buying ‘free speech’ app Parler

We don’t know how much Kanye West (aka Ye) is paying, but he's decided to buy the controversial "free speech" social media app Parler. The deal appears to be happening quickly, with the company behind Parler, Parlement Technologies, expecting to close the transaction by the end of 2022. West...
Engadget

The Morning After: SpaceX will keep paying for Ukraine's access to Starlink

SpaceX recently sent a letter to the Department of Defense last month, asking the Pentagon to take over paying for Ukraine's use of its Starlink satellite internet. According to CNN, SpaceX told the department that continued access would cost the company over $120 million for the rest of 2022 and almost $400 million over the next 12 months. "We are not in a position to further donate terminals to Ukraine or fund the existing terminals for an indefinite period of time," the company wrote.
Engadget

iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura arrive on October 24th

Free Wireless Charger with 4-Week Food Supply Kit My Patriot Supply. You'll finally be able to get your hands on iPadOS 16 next Monday, October 24th, Apple announced this morning. The new OS includes support for Apple's Stage Manager multi-tasking feature, which should make it easier to move between multiple apps on your iPad. That feature is also headed to macOS Ventura, which launches on the same day. iPadOS 16 is landing alongside Apple's new iPad Pro, equipped with an M2 chip and Wi-Fi 6E, and will also later arrive on the revamped (and more expensive) standard iPad. You'll need a fifth-gen iPad or iPad Mini, any iPad Pro, or a third-gen iPad Air to install the new OS.
Engadget

The Xbox Elite Series 2 controller is now customizable in Design Lab

For the first time, you can choose the color of the thumbstick base and ring. Just over three years after Microsoft debuted the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 (and a month after releasing a white version), the company is now helping players fully customize the look of the gamepad. You can personalize nearly every external part of the peripheral in the Xbox Design Lab.
knowtechie.com

Google’s Pixel 7 Pro is a bad gaming phone

The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are powerhouses of camera prowess. That performance doesn’t appear to transfer to other tasks, however, with reviewers noting the lackluster gaming performance of the Tensor G2 chip. YouTuber Golden Reviewer put the Pixel 7 Pro through their usual benchmarking, using the graphics-heavy...
Engadget

Motorola shows off its concept rollable smartphone

We've seen rollable device concepts from companies like Oppo and TCL, and LG was even working on a commercial rollable smartphone until it quit making mobile devices last year. Now, Lenovo is showing off a laptop with a rollout display, while its mobile division Motorola has a roll-out smartphone — and they look like some of the more practical efforts yet.

Comments / 0

Community Policy