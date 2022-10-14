Sudlersville Elementary School celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

SUDLERSVILLE — In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, Sudlersville Elementary School hosted a celebration on Friday, Oct.7 to honor the tradition first begun 20 years ago.

Organized by Migrant Recruiter Ana Padilla, SES PTS President-Kristy Brengle, Principal Michelle McNeil, and SES parents Gregorio Lobos; Jennifer Corado; Edvin Escalante; and Kristy Brengle, the event was designed to “bring all of the families together and celebrate Hispanic and Latino culture,” Padilla said.