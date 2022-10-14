ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Great Smoky Mountains National Park Reopening Scenic Campground After 9-Year Closure: PHOTOS

By Jon D. B.
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yoc57_0iZAkwkO00

Great Smoky Mountains National Park (GRSM) is reopening a large, gorgeous 68-site campground this weekend for the first time since 2013.

If you grew up in the Smokies like this Tennessean, you may remember Look Rock Campground. At nearly 3,000 feet in elevation, Look Rock Campground provides a spectacular Appalachian camping experience along the ridge of the Smokies with overlooks into the western end of the park. Or at least it did – and will again – come this Saturday.

In their media release to Outsider, Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials announces today the long-awaited reopening of Look Rock Campground following a nine-year closure. The 68-site woodland campground will open on Saturday, October 15 through Sunday, November 13, “providing a unique, fall camping opportunity in 2022,” the park offers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38poSQ_0iZAkwkO00
Look Rock Campground in Great Smoky Mountains National Park. (Photo credit: GRSM media release, NPS photo)

“Since the new section of the Foothills Parkway opened in 2018, this area of the park has become a stand-alone destination and I’m pleased that after a long, but steady effort, we are able to once again provide a camping opportunity along one of the most scenic drives in the park,” adds GRSM Superintendent Cassius Cash.

“We are grateful for the voices who supported us in our efforts to secure the needed funding for repairs,” Cash continues. This includes “Friends of the Smokies and their donors,” invaluable allies of the national park.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y2yd4_0iZAkwkO00
Look Rock Tower view in Great Smoky Mountains National Park. (Photo credit: GRSM media release, NPS photo)

Look Rock Campground and Picnic Area closed to the public back in 2013 after the water utility systems failed. But in 2019, GRSM would receive funds to install a handicap-accessible vault toilet, allowing for the reopening of the picnic area, albeit with limited services.

Great Smoky Mountains Makes Major, ‘Modern’ Improvements to National Park’s Look Rock Campground

This year, however, the water system was completely replaced. This allows access to flush toilets and potable water in the campground and full reopening of the Look Rock area.

In addition, “all campground sites were rehabilitated, including the installation of new picnic tables and fire rings,” the park cites. This comes as a part of the national park’s effort to “modernize camping opportunities,” which includes the renovation of 10 camping sites to specifically accommodate larger recreational vehicles. All 10 sites will offer the first-ever electric and water hookups in Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

The campground and picnic area also feature completely new paving as a part of the rehabilitation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GCbzT_0iZAkwkO00
Repaved Look Rock Campground in Great Smoky Mountains National Park. (Photo credit: GRSM media release, NPS photo)

“The Friends of the Smokies stand at the ready to enhance and improve visitor opportunities across the park,” adds Friends of the Smokies President Jim Hart. “Thanks to some very special donors, including the Margie Manville family, I am proud that we were able to be a part of restoring this special campground where more great memories can be made, today and well into the future.”

Additionally, GRSM received $4.7 million for Look Rock’s renovation through campground fees, donation monies, and federal funds. This would allow for a $4 million contract for the completion of the water line replacement, repaving, and groundwork. Park crews then installed picnic tables and rehabilitated individual sites. 68 brand new, hand-painted campsite signposts now stand thanks to a Volunteer in Park, too.

Great American Outdoors Act Greatly Aids the Smokies

But none of this would’ve been possible without the Great American Outdoors Act (GAOA). $31 million in GAOA funding would allow the park to pave 17 miles of the Foothills Parkway. Contract crews are currently completing this project by installing guardrails, culverts, and permanent pavement striping. All roadwork should be complete by spring 2023.

It is the paving of this 17-mile section that allows for the reopening of Look Rock Campground. Without it, the section of the Foothills Parkway between Walland, Tennessee and Chilhowee Lake wouldn’t be able to grant public access to Look Rock.

It’s a win-win for the park and the public. This scenic drive provides spectacular views of the Great Smoky Mountains, alongside a trail to the Look Rock Observation Tower.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yZBhH_0iZAkwkO00
Look Rock Tower overlook at Great Smoky Mountains National Park. (Photo credit: GRSM media release, NPS photo)

Looking to stay in Look Rock Campground yourself this fall? Campground reservations are only available through Recreation.Gov here, and are available through November 13, 2022.

After this season, Look Rock campground will be open May through October, unless changes occur.

For more information about camping in Great Smoky Mountains National Park, please visit their NPS site here.

And for more ahead of your GRSM excursion, see our National Parks Journal: ‘Plan & Prepare’ for Great Smoky Mountains Hiking and Camping next.

Comments / 1

Related
Outsider.com

Garth Brooks Shows Off Major Physical Transformation at Ireland Shows

Garth Brooks had been waiting to play at Ireland’s Croke Park for years. He played a set of shows there in 1997 and hasn’t been back since. However, that doesn’t mean that the country superstar didn’t try. He planned a five-night run at Croke Park in 2014, but those dates didn’t happen. So, these last few dates on the Emerald Isle were a big deal for him and his Irish fans. As a result, he wanted to do something special to mark the occasion. Garth decided to drop some weight.
Outsider.com

Fishermen Fear Potential Earthquake After Catching Huge Oarfish

After landing an elusive oarfish that’s said to be a harbinger of seismic upheaval, Mexican fishermen have gone viral. The video of the purported oceanic ill omen has more than 200,000 views on Twitter. Twitter users voiced concerns about a possible seismic calamity, The New York Post reports. The...
Outsider.com

Michael Landon’s Daughter Reveals Son Was ‘Left to Die’ After Being Struck by Bus

The daughter of Michael Landon revealed Tuesday that her adult son was left to die on the side of the road after being hit by a bus. In an interview with the Daily Mail, Shawna Landon said the driver of a Los Angeles Metro bus didn’t even realize he’d hit her son. Records show that Dylan Lupia was pronounced dead at the scene after an accident early in the evening of Aug. 17, in Ranchos Palos Verdes. Lupia, who was 24, had been walking in a bike lane. Landon told the Daily Mail:
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

Patrick Mahomes’ Brother Jackson Catches Major Heat Over MNF Sunglasses

New NFL season, new drama. Patrick Mahomes’ brother Jackson, who received some heavy criticism last year for various actions, is now catching major heat over MNF sunglasses. Mahomes’ sibling showed up to the Kansas City Chiefs vs Las Vegas Raiders game wearing Oakley sunglasses that his brother is promoting. He then proceeded to wear the shades the entire game, per Outkick.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Outsider.com

Alan Jackson’s Emotional Concert in Dallas Leaves Fans in Tears

After almost four decades of unforgettable shows and great country music, Alan Jackson is pumping the breaks. He’s not getting out of the business, but he is slowing down. Last year, Jackson revealed his decade-long battle with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease which impairs his mobility. In the very early stages of the disease, he was able to go about life as normal. Now, though, Jackson has some problems with his balance. As a result, he has to drastically scale back his future touring plans. Right now, he’s less than a month away from finishing his Last Call: One More for the Road tour. It will be his final nationwide stadium tour.
DALLAS, TX
Outsider.com

This Huge Buck May Have the Most Bizarre Yet Incredible Rack You’ll See This Season: VIDEO

If you consider yourself an outdoorsman (or woman) by any measure, then you’ve certainly seen, at least in photos, some pretty cool non-typical white-tailed bucks before. However, with deer hunting season just kicking off in some states, we’re celebrating with this super awesome video of the most bizarre non-typical buck you’ll ever see. Pay close attention to the antler on the right side of the deer’s head facing out.
Outsider.com

Woman Dies After Falling 50 Feet From Hawaii Waterfall

A woman died after falling around 50 feet from a waterfall in Honolulu, Hawaii earlier this week. Officials shared in a statement that the woman, who was in her 30s, fell from Luakaha Falls in Nuuanu on Thursday, Sept 22. Crews with Honolulu Emergency Medical Services and Honolulu Fire Department responded to a call that a hiker was injured at 12:13 PM. They arrived on the scene, just off Nuuanu Pali Drive, only 13 minutes later.
HONOLULU, HI
Outsider.com

‘Highly Aggressive’ Grizzly Bear Charges and Bites Car in Montana

Wildlife officials in Montana were forced to euthanize a grizzly bear after it charged a landowner’s vehicle twice in one day. In a press release, the state’s Fish, Wildlife and Parks agency explained that the landowner was driving on a two-track farm road in Bynum late in the afternoon on Wednesday, September 22 when the bear “emerged from a small cattail patch” and charged his vehicle.
MONTANA STATE
Outsider.com

Arches National Park Faces Up to 5-Hour Delays for Visitors After Testing Staggered Entry

If you’ve tried to get into Arches National Park this fall, you’ve no doubt experienced lengthy traffic to even enter the park. The trend is holding, too. Early Monday morning, Arches had to shut its gates to visitors today as congestion got out of control. The beloved Grand County, Utah national park warned potential visitors in a social media post at 10 AM, saying:
UTAH STATE
Outsider.com

Missing Horse Returns Home After Running With Wild Horses for Eight Years

Eight years ago, a horse named Mongo went missing from a Utah campsite. Now, the equine has returned with some stories to share. Initially, Shane Adams lost Mongo while camping in Utah’s West Desert, and understandably, he and his family were heartbroken over the loss. They assumed that the horse had opted for a wilder lifestyle and was gone forever. At the time, there was still snow on the ground when Mongo made a break for it. Adams had made sure to tie his steed to his tent, but not tight enough to resist the urge to run with a herd of wild mustangs. Sure enough, Mongo decided to go on his own adventure, leaving his owner half-dressed and in utter shock.
UTAH STATE
Outsider.com

LOOK: NASA Drops New ‘Angry’ Pic of Mt. Shasta

NASA shared a unique image of California’s Mt. Shasta by a pro photographer. The picture lives up to the legend surrounding the mountain. During eruptions of the enormous volcano in the north, spirits from ‘above’ and ‘below’ realms battle there. This is according to some ancient myths. This deep sky image, taken in late June by Ralf Rohner and courtesy of NASA, captures such drama well.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

572K+
Followers
63K+
Post
225M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy