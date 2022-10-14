ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Score Predictions - Georgia to Roll the 'Dores

The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs are back at home for their second straight game between the hedges against an SEC opponent. And similar to a week ago against the Auburn Tigers, the Bulldogs are massive favorites over the Vanderbilt Commodores.

The Dawgs enter the game a 38.0 favorite according to SISportsBook. We bring you our staff predictions here on Dawgs Daily.

UGA vs Vanderbilt Score Predictions

Brooks Austin: Georgia 45, Vanderbilt 13

This Vanderbilt football team is much better than the team that was neck deep in water midway through the first quarter against the Bulldogs are year ago. Believe it or not, they have a competent offense, and they can score points. Georgia is still a really banged up football team, but they have plenty to wear down this Commodores team by the second half. The steam engine that is this Georgia football team will be rolling by the second half despite a fight early from Vandy.

Jonathan Williams: Georgia 41, Vanderbilt 7

Georgia is fresh off of a dominant win against the Auburn Tigers and they're gonna keep the ball rolling into the bye week after another win against Vanderbilt. The Commodores are allowing teams to throw for an average of 324 yards per game so I expect a big game from the Bulldog's passing attack led by Stetson Bennett. While the Commodores appear to have improved compared to where they were even just a season ago, Georgia's defense is going to be too much for Vanderbilt's offense and the Bulldogs are gonna gain some of their swagger on offense back on Saturday.

Connor Jackson: Georgia 45, Vanderbilt 14

This isn't your usual Vanderbilt team that will be a pushover win week after week. They have good QB play in freshman AJ Swann and showed some flashes last week against Ole Miss. Still, with UGAs run game coming alive, the Dores are catching the Dawgs at the wrong time. Like last week, I expect Vandy to do enough to hang around in the 1st half. After that, expect the Dawgs to pull away in the second half, led by their newfound rushing attack.

