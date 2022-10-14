Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Harrison Hoya Marching Band To Compete at BOA-CarolinasDeanLandWinston-salem, NC
Makers of Texas Pete hot sauce face lawsuit because the product is not made in TexasMargaret MinnicksWinston-salem, NC
This North Carolina restaurant was ranked in the top 20 nationwide by Yelp reviewersEllen EastwoodGreensboro, NC
3 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGreensboro, NC
Field Hockey: No. 23 Ohio State loses 3rd straight in 1-0 loss to No. 17 Wake ForestThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
News4Jax.com
Jackson State dominates Bethune-Cookman 48-8 at TIAA Bank Field
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s been a long and challenging road for Bethune-Cookman’s football team. Since Hurricane Ian approached, the team has found a temporary home in four different cities. Now, they’ll finally be able to return to Daytona Beach, albeit, after a difficult loss to Jackson State,...
tarheelblog.com
UNC Recruiting: 2023 four-star Zayden High commits to the Tar Heels
It’s official: Compass Prep power forward Zayden High has announced his commitment to the North Carolina Tar Heels. There was a lot of talk surrounding UNC and High, and now we know that all of the chatter was indeed true. High will join five-star combo guard Simeon Wilcher in the 2023 class, and could be Hubert Davis’ last commitment unless his recruiting board changes between now and this summer.
Boston College opens as huge underdogs to Wake Forest
The Boston College are huge underdogs for the fourth straight week. According to the online book Circa Sports, the opening line for Saturday's matchup has the Wake Forest Demon Deacons as 19.5 point favorites. Last season, the Deacs easily defeated the Eagles 41-10 in the season finale in Chestnut Hill.
News4Jax.com
16 years later: Over 20,000 fans show support as 2 HBCUs battle it out at TIAA Bank Field
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s the first time two HBCUs are playing in Jacksonville in more than a decade. Bethune-Cookman University and Jackson State University battled it out Saturday afternoon at TIAA Bank Field. The game being played at the Jacksonville Jaguars’ home stadium caused a bit of a...
Five-star guard hearing from entire Duke staff
Wasatch Academy (Utah) shooting guard Isiah Harwell is not one of the three 2025 recruits holding an early Duke basketball offer. That trio consists of the heralded Boozer twins, Cameron and Cayden, plus five-star Cooper Flagg. RELATED: Sons of former Duke champ stand out at premier camp That said, ...
Kentucky now threatening Duke atop class ranking
Outside of a potential late pickup of the three-star or four-star variety, the Duke basketball coaches appear finished with their 2023 recruiting efforts. They've reeled in five pledges, all five-star prospects sitting among the top 25 on the 247Sports 2023 Composite, sufficient to boast the ...
Clayton White Visits Linebacker Commit
Defensive coordinator Clayton White stopped in Florida to watch South Carolina linebacker commit Grayson Howard play.
alamancenews.com
FRIDAY NIGHT ROUNDUP: Eastern flies past Roxboro Person in key league result; Southern, Western win at home; Cummings loses on the road
[Story begins below two video interviews with key Eastern players, Josh Murray and Jasaih Thomas.]. Eastern Alamance showcased quite a bit of the offensive versatility that could make the Eagles potent when it matters most. Those latest good signals came from a 42-21 homecoming victory against visiting Roxboro Person on...
Coach Talk: Tony McCants head coach of McMichael High School
This week’s Coach Talk Tony McCants__, head coach of McMichael High School.
dukebasketballreport.com
The Washington Post On Duke’s Transition
One of the major themes of the early part of the season, and probably the whole season really, is going to be the transition at Duke between Mike Krzyzewski, now retired, and John Scheyer. Whether it’s intentional or not, one of the emerging traits in Scheyer’s program is that, well,...
Gunshots fired during college homecoming concert in North Carolina
SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Police are investigating a shooting on the campus of Livingstone College. The incident occurred Saturday during the school’s homecoming concert at about 11 p.m. Two who were not students at Livingstone were injured in the melee. However, they were not injured in the actual shooting. They were injured fleeing […]
Sneaker heads, check this out! NC A&T student designs Nike shoe in honor of school
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Telling stories comes easy for North Carolina A&T Senior Arial Robinson. As a multimedia journalism major, she tells stories through various mediums - even through shoes. “So, my shoe is primarily a gray shoe,” Robinson said. “It's inspired by the New Student Center on campus. So,...
The 'Greatest Homecoming on Earth' is Oct. 29 and Greensboro businesses are getting ready
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Regardless of where your loyalty lies, we can't deny the impact North Carolina A&T has when it comes to homecoming celebrations. Aside from bringing loads of fun and pride to the city...the "Greatest Homecoming on Earth" -- also referred to as "GHOE" brings in the dollars too.
2 Jacksonville-area restaurants on Southern Living’s ‘The South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints’ for 2022
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Barbecue lovers rejoice: Two local barbecue joints, one in Northeast Florida and one in Southeast Georgia, have made Southern Living’s “The South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints.”. From brisket to pulled pork, these barbecue joints have everything to cure your craving. >>> STREAM ACTION...
uncg.edu
Meet your 2022 Homecoming Royal Court
This is not your typical Homecoming Court. Eight of UNCG’s brightest students comprise the Royal Court, an honor earned by students who demonstrate academic performance, curricular and co-curricular involvement, contribution to the university and the community, and – of course – Spartan spirit. This weekend at the...
The real tragedy behind the legendary haunting of Lydia’s Bridge in Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — If you grew up in Jamestown, you know the story. Lydia’s Bridge is one of the most well-known ghost stories in the Piedmont Triad. We began investigating this story in 2020, just a couple years after paranormal authors Michael Renegar and Amy Greer announced a surprising discovery: they believed they had […]
Two people shot, students hurt at Livingstone College, police say
SAILSBURY, N.C. — Two people were shot and multiple people were hurt at Livingstone College Saturday night during a concert, according to the Salisbury Police Department. The school said Sunday morning in a statement two members of the local community had a verbal altercation that led to shots being fired. Those involved in the shooting were not students at the school.
Candidate for Jacksonville Sheriff Lakesha Burton told to stop wearing JSO uniform
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video above is from a previous report. Current Jacksonville Sheriff Pat Ivey sent sheriff candidate Lakesha Burton a letter claiming 'unauthorized use of JSO uniform and insignia'. First Coast News obtained the letter in which Sheriff Ivey cites a commercial made by Burton in which...
Hit-and-run crash shuts down Battleground Avenue in Greensboro, knocks down power lines
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Part of Battleground Avenue was closed for most of Sunday following a hit-and-run crash, according to the Greensboro Police Department. The closure was first reported at 6:08 a.m. on Sunday. Police say the closure was caused by “a traffic accident involving power lines down.” The closure was in effect from Pisgah […]
‘Pawn Stars’ headed to NC, looking for audience members
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The History channel series “Pawn Stars” is set to film in Winston-Salem this weekend, according to the Winston-Salem Journal. The show will be filming Oct. 15-17 and is searching for audience members. Anyone 18 or older who is interested in participating in the “Pawn Stars” roadshow is asked to bring an […]
Comments / 0