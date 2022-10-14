ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

News4Jax.com

Jackson State dominates Bethune-Cookman 48-8 at TIAA Bank Field

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s been a long and challenging road for Bethune-Cookman’s football team. Since Hurricane Ian approached, the team has found a temporary home in four different cities. Now, they’ll finally be able to return to Daytona Beach, albeit, after a difficult loss to Jackson State,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
tarheelblog.com

UNC Recruiting: 2023 four-star Zayden High commits to the Tar Heels

It’s official: Compass Prep power forward Zayden High has announced his commitment to the North Carolina Tar Heels. There was a lot of talk surrounding UNC and High, and now we know that all of the chatter was indeed true. High will join five-star combo guard Simeon Wilcher in the 2023 class, and could be Hubert Davis’ last commitment unless his recruiting board changes between now and this summer.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Boston College opens as huge underdogs to Wake Forest

The Boston College are huge underdogs for the fourth straight week. According to the online book Circa Sports, the opening line for Saturday's matchup has the Wake Forest Demon Deacons as 19.5 point favorites. Last season, the Deacs easily defeated the Eagles 41-10 in the season finale in Chestnut Hill.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Five-star guard hearing from entire Duke staff

Wasatch Academy (Utah) shooting guard Isiah Harwell is not one of the three 2025 recruits holding an early Duke basketball offer. That trio consists of the heralded Boozer twins, Cameron and Cayden, plus five-star Cooper Flagg. RELATED: Sons of former Duke champ stand out at premier camp That said, ...
DURHAM, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Kentucky now threatening Duke atop class ranking

Outside of a potential late pickup of the three-star or four-star variety, the Duke basketball coaches appear finished with their 2023 recruiting efforts. They've reeled in five pledges, all five-star prospects sitting among the top 25 on the 247Sports 2023 Composite, sufficient to boast the ...
DURHAM, NC
alamancenews.com

FRIDAY NIGHT ROUNDUP: Eastern flies past Roxboro Person in key league result; Southern, Western win at home; Cummings loses on the road

[Story begins below two video interviews with key Eastern players, Josh Murray and Jasaih Thomas.]. Eastern Alamance showcased quite a bit of the offensive versatility that could make the Eagles potent when it matters most. Those latest good signals came from a 42-21 homecoming victory against visiting Roxboro Person on...
MEBANE, NC
dukebasketballreport.com

The Washington Post On Duke’s Transition

One of the major themes of the early part of the season, and probably the whole season really, is going to be the transition at Duke between Mike Krzyzewski, now retired, and John Scheyer. Whether it’s intentional or not, one of the emerging traits in Scheyer’s program is that, well,...
DURHAM, NC
WBTW News13

Gunshots fired during college homecoming concert in North Carolina

SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Police are investigating a shooting on the campus of Livingstone College. The incident occurred Saturday during the school’s homecoming concert at about 11 p.m. Two who were not students at Livingstone were injured in the melee. However, they were not injured in the actual shooting. They were injured fleeing […]
SALISBURY, NC
uncg.edu

Meet your 2022 Homecoming Royal Court

This is not your typical Homecoming Court. Eight of UNCG’s brightest students comprise the Royal Court, an honor earned by students who demonstrate academic performance, curricular and co-curricular involvement, contribution to the university and the community, and – of course – Spartan spirit. This weekend at the...
GREENSBORO, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Two people shot, students hurt at Livingstone College, police say

SAILSBURY, N.C. — Two people were shot and multiple people were hurt at Livingstone College Saturday night during a concert, according to the Salisbury Police Department. The school said Sunday morning in a statement two members of the local community had a verbal altercation that led to shots being fired. Those involved in the shooting were not students at the school.
SALISBURY, NC
WSPA 7News

‘Pawn Stars’ headed to NC, looking for audience members

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The History channel series “Pawn Stars” is set to film in Winston-Salem this weekend, according to the Winston-Salem Journal. The show will be filming Oct. 15-17 and is searching for audience members. Anyone 18 or older who is interested in participating in the “Pawn Stars” roadshow is asked to bring an […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

