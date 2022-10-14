Read full article on original website
WSMV
Police respond to two shootings near high school football games in Rutherford Co.
SMYRNA, Tenn. (WSMV) - After two shootings near two Rutherford County high school football games Friday, neighbors say they’re fed up. The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating a shooting at Riverdale High School during the Riverdale-Oakland football game. Most people in the crowd say they didn’t know shots were fired at a parking lot over.
wpln.org
State charter commission sides with local school boards, rejecting charters pitched for Brentwood and Hendersonville
The Tennessee commission with the power to overturn local decisions on charter schools sided with local districts Monday. The Public Charter School Commission voted 8-0 against letting two charter schools open in Middle Tennessee. Although some commission members expressed support for alternatives to traditional public schools, they said the Founders...
Investigation underway after shooting at Riverdale-Oakland High School football game
An investigation is underway after a shooting occurred at the Riverdale-Oakland High School football game Friday night at Riverdale High School.
WKRN
Man accused of pointing gun at store employee
A man is facing charges after he allegedly pointed a gun at an employee while demanding money at a store in Nashville.
Teen brought to hospital after shooting reported in East Nashville
Police were called out to East Nashville and a teenager was sent to the hospital Sunday night following a report of a shooting.
WKRN
Nissan releases statement on new Titans stadium proposal
Nissan releases statement on new Titans stadium proposal.
WKRN
Grass fire along I-65
Man wanted in connection with daughter's death arrested.
WKRN
Man accused of harboring runaway teen in DeKalb County
A DeKalb County man was taken into custody after reportedly hiding a runaway teenager from Putnam County in his home.
WKRN
Flu cases increasing in Tennessee
Doctors urge patients to get flu and COVID shots as flu cases increase in Tennessee.
WSMV
TBI: Missing man out of Rutherford County found dead
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said a 69-year-old man missing from Rutherford County is dead after they issued a Silver Alert for him on Sunday night. TBI said their hearts go out to the family and friends he left behind. Jesse Hobbs was last seen in...
WSMV
Man missing with medical condition from Rutherford Co. reported dead
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said a 69-year-old man missing from Rutherford County is dead after they issued a Silver Alert for him on Sunday night. TBI said their hearts go out to the family and friends he left behind.
WKRN
Ferrari dealership comes to Nashville
Man wanted in connection with daughter's death arrested.
Silver Alert canceled after missing Rutherford County man reported dead
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced Monday afternoon that 69-year-old Jesse Hobbs had died.
WKRN
1 dead after plane crash in Williamson County
1 dead after plane crash in Williamson County
WKRN
Missing Maury County woman
The Maury County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a woman in her early 20s who has been reported missing. The Maury County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a woman in her early 20s who has been reported missing.
WSMV
Mother of Chapel Hill train crash victims speaks out
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A mother in mourning spoke with WSMV4 for the first time after the loss of her three children that were killed in a train crash in September in Chapel Hill, Tennessee. Maria Celeste has 5 children and three of them; 22-year-old Duvraska, 25-year-old Magyory and 29-year-old...
wbtw.com
Mother speaks after losing 3 kids in Tennessee train crash
CHAPEL HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) — Less than a month after three people were killed in a crash involving a train in Marshall County, their mother sat down with News 2 for the first time to discuss the tragic incident. On Sept. 24, three of Maria Celeste’s five children were...
‘She was going to change the world’: Friends remember Belmont student killed in severe storms
Wednesday's intense storms in Middle Tennessee took the life of a Belmont law student, Laurel Flaherty.
WKRN
2 thieves caught in Mt. Juliet
Sumner County authorities warn about scam calls involving …. The Sumner County Sheriff's Office issued an alert to community...
Driver killed after striking semi at 100+ mph on I-65 in North Nashville
Metro police say the driver of a stolen vehicle has died after striking a semi-truck on I-65 late Sunday night in North Nashville.
