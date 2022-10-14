Read full article on original website
The Man Charged with Selling American Secrets to RussiaSam H ArnoldColorado Springs, CO
The Story of Emma Crawford and the Manitou Springs Coffin RaceColorado JillManitou Springs, CO
Starr Kempf's Kinetic Sculptures Skillfully Merge Art and EngineeringColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Names Baby Hog and Hosts a Free Giraffe ContestColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
State issues health warnings for marijuana sold in Denver, other CO citiesMatt WhittakerDenver, CO
New $2 million dog day care, boarding facility opens in Colorado
Luxury takes a new form at the Boardmoor Pet Resort. Visible from Interstate 25 in Fountain, the Boardmoor’s 18,807-square-foot facility (the same size as four NBA basketball courts) can be easily mistaken for a warehouse in a strip of industrial complexes. But inside is what owners Dan and Lea O’Sullivan call a dog’s “home away from home.”
Local giant pumpkin festival brings in the big crowds
Smith Farms is hosting Colorado's only official GPC (giant pumpkin commonwealth) event in the Colorado Springs area this year
KRDO
Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers endorses John Kellner in AG race
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers is endorsing a candidate in a statewide election, for a position he once held. Suthers, a Republican, is endorsing fellow Republican challenger John Kellner. Suthers announced his endorsement to a crowd of Republican lawmakers, district attorneys, and other supporters gathered at...
2 Colorado towns named to top 10 best U.S. towns for slumber
The experts focused on slumber over at the Sleep Foundation have ranked the 10 best cities when it comes to supporting healthy sleeping habits.
KKTV
WATCH: Amazing Halloween display on the east side of Colorado Springs
What Animal Wednesday from the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo!. A Colorado woman was sentenced for the death of one of her children and severely injuring the other. Crash between two semis on a busy Colorado highway 10/14/22.
EDITORIAL: Ganahl wins in debate with Polis
Few debates end with a clear and concise winner. Sunday provided an exception in Colorado Springs, where Republican gubernatorial candidate Heidi Ganahl won a decisive victory against Gov. Jared Polis in a debate sponsored by The Gazette, The Denver Gazette, Colorado Politics, KOAA News 5 and the El Pomar Foundation’s Forum for Civic Advancement.
4 Great Seafood Places in Colorado
If you live in Colorado and you are looking for new restaurants to try, you are in the right place. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing seafood places in Colorado that are highly praised by both travellers and local people for their tasty food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, as well as for their exceptional service.
KRDO
Prescribed burn begins Tuesday near Park/Teller County line
PARK COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Burning at the Wilson prescribed burn project will begin Tuesday, Oct. 18 in Park County. According to authorities, the burn will be south of Lake George and east of County Road 61. This is in Park County but near Park/Teller County line. The project...
Motorcyclist airlifted after collision with tree on Colorado trail
According to Douglas County Search and Rescue, crews responded to the report of an injured motorcyclist over the weekend. An individual was driving their motorcycle in the area of Rampart Range when they collided with a tree and were thrown from the machine. The individual was located and transported to...
KKTV
Search and Rescue activity in Waldo Canyon
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that Search and Rescue teams are trying to locate a person in the Waldo Canyon area at approximately 2:00pm on Saturday. Authorities told 11 News at 4:00pm that a mountain biker became trapped in the canon...
KRDO
Colorado Springs Mayor calls for investigation after release of police video during 2021 protests
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Mayor John Suthers is calling for an investigation into the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) following the release of police body-worn camera (BWC) filmed during protests. In the footage, taken during a protest at the city's Sesquicentennial Celebration, officers can be heard making, what the...
Iconic downtown building gets new sign as Alpine Bank plans to open newest location
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — One of Colorado Springs’ most iconic buildings downtown is getting a new sign to reflect a new business it will now be home to. The building at the corner of Colorado Avenue and South Cascade Avenue will have the Wells Fargo sign replaced with a sign for Alpine Bank. The Wells Fargo […]
Mayor John Suthers to announce official endorsement of Colorado Attorney General candidate
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers will announce his official endorsement for a Colorado Attorney General candidate on Sunday, Oct. 16. Suthers will join candidate, John Kellner, during his Campaign Endorsement and Rally at the City Pioneer Museum Park located on 215 S. Tejon Street to announce the official endorsement. The campaign trail […]
KKTV
WATCH: Pueblo County Sheriff retires
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo County’s sheriff retired on Friday. Sheriff Kirk M. Taylor made his 10-42 final call following 16 years of service. Taylor, a Pueblo County native, started his service in 1983 with the United States Navy. He was honorably discharged in 1989 and started his civilian law enforcement career with the Alamosa Police Department in 1987.
Colorado city ranked as 3rd 'best place for sleep' nationwide
According to Sleep Foundation, three Colorado cities are among the best spots to get a good night's sleep in the country. In order to make the determination, Sleep Foundation partnered with Sleep Cycle, which is a sleep tracking device, to literally quantify quality of sleep by looking at factors like time spent in bed, time spent in deep sleep, and snoring. They also considered data from the CDC and US Census, including factors like health insurance rates and doctor visitation.
klkntv.com
Colorado deputies find dog that was lost in mountains for three months
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A golden retriever spent three months in the mountains outside of Colorado Springs, Colorado. But with the help of some new technology and a few Fremont County deputies, the dog returned home. For Taylor Salazar’s family, their golden retriever, Farrah, is no ordinary dog.
Sugar Factory to Come to Park Meadows Mall
The glitzy, gaudy dessert-focused eatery will soon grace Lone Tree’s massive shopping center
KKTV
Woman dead after being hit by brush truck downtown
Wreaths Across America and the Honor Bell Foundation stopped in Colorado Springs on 10/16/22 to educate the community and honor veterans. The El Paso County Sheriff's office says the protesters are expressing their First Amendment rights. Updated: Oct. 15, 2022 at 9:25 AM MDT. Law enforcement from the Pueblo Police...
KRDO
Three arrested in string of drive-by shootings in Pueblo’s Bessemer neighborhood
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday, the Pueblo Police Department announced arrests were made in several drive-by shootings in Pueblo's Bessemer neighborhood that happened in two days. According to the Pueblo Police Department (PPPD), officers were dispatched to several drive-by shootings that happened on Oct. 13 and Oct 14 in the...
Child hit by car while running through traffic in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A child was struck by a car Saturday evening on the east side of town and was taken to the hospital, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. It happened just after 5 p.m. when police said a juvenile crossed the street without using a crosswalk and was weaving through The post Child hit by car while running through traffic in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
