ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OutThere Colorado

New $2 million dog day care, boarding facility opens in Colorado

Luxury takes a new form at the Boardmoor Pet Resort. Visible from Interstate 25 in Fountain, the Boardmoor’s 18,807-square-foot facility (the same size as four NBA basketball courts) can be easily mistaken for a warehouse in a strip of industrial complexes. But inside is what owners Dan and Lea O’Sullivan call a dog’s “home away from home.”
FOUNTAIN, CO
KRDO

Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers endorses John Kellner in AG race

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers is endorsing a candidate in a statewide election, for a position he once held. Suthers, a Republican, is endorsing fellow Republican challenger John Kellner. Suthers announced his endorsement to a crowd of Republican lawmakers, district attorneys, and other supporters gathered at...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Denver Gazette

EDITORIAL: Ganahl wins in debate with Polis

Few debates end with a clear and concise winner. Sunday provided an exception in Colorado Springs, where Republican gubernatorial candidate Heidi Ganahl won a decisive victory against Gov. Jared Polis in a debate sponsored by The Gazette, The Denver Gazette, Colorado Politics, KOAA News 5 and the El Pomar Foundation’s Forum for Civic Advancement.
COLORADO STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Colorado

If you live in Colorado and you are looking for new restaurants to try, you are in the right place. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing seafood places in Colorado that are highly praised by both travellers and local people for their tasty food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, as well as for their exceptional service.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO

Prescribed burn begins Tuesday near Park/Teller County line

PARK COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Burning at the Wilson prescribed burn project will begin Tuesday, Oct. 18 in Park County. According to authorities, the burn will be south of Lake George and east of County Road 61. This is in Park County but near Park/Teller County line. The project...
PARK COUNTY, CO
KKTV

Search and Rescue activity in Waldo Canyon

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that Search and Rescue teams are trying to locate a person in the Waldo Canyon area at approximately 2:00pm on Saturday. Authorities told 11 News at 4:00pm that a mountain biker became trapped in the canon...
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Mayor John Suthers to announce official endorsement of Colorado Attorney General candidate

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers will announce his official endorsement for a Colorado Attorney General candidate on Sunday, Oct. 16. Suthers will join candidate, John Kellner, during his Campaign Endorsement and Rally at the City Pioneer Museum Park located on 215 S. Tejon Street to announce the official endorsement. The campaign trail […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

WATCH: Pueblo County Sheriff retires

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo County’s sheriff retired on Friday. Sheriff Kirk M. Taylor made his 10-42 final call following 16 years of service. Taylor, a Pueblo County native, started his service in 1983 with the United States Navy. He was honorably discharged in 1989 and started his civilian law enforcement career with the Alamosa Police Department in 1987.
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
OutThere Colorado

Colorado city ranked as 3rd 'best place for sleep' nationwide

According to Sleep Foundation, three Colorado cities are among the best spots to get a good night's sleep in the country. In order to make the determination, Sleep Foundation partnered with Sleep Cycle, which is a sleep tracking device, to literally quantify quality of sleep by looking at factors like time spent in bed, time spent in deep sleep, and snoring. They also considered data from the CDC and US Census, including factors like health insurance rates and doctor visitation.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Woman dead after being hit by brush truck downtown

Wreaths Across America and the Honor Bell Foundation stopped in Colorado Springs on 10/16/22 to educate the community and honor veterans. The El Paso County Sheriff's office says the protesters are expressing their First Amendment rights. Updated: Oct. 15, 2022 at 9:25 AM MDT. Law enforcement from the Pueblo Police...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Child hit by car while running through traffic in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A child was struck by a car Saturday evening on the east side of town and was taken to the hospital, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. It happened just after 5 p.m. when police said a juvenile crossed the street without using a crosswalk and was weaving through The post Child hit by car while running through traffic in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy