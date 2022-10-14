Read full article on original website
hopeprescott.com
Plenty of action at Yard Sale Heaven on 67
PRESCOTT – It was yard sale time in Prescott Saturday, and Hwy. 67 was packed with something for just about everyone. The sales stretched from Cash Savers to Emmet, with people doing some fall housecleaning to get rid of things they no longer wanted or needed. There were tons of clothes, mostly for women and children, but the sale also featured tools, exercise equipment, art work and furniture. One location had several bicycles for sale.
swark.today
Community Feed this Saturday at Curry’s Community Outreach in Prescott
The Community Feed will take place this Saturday, starting at 11am at Curry’s Community Outreach in Prescott. All in the community are invited to grab a lunch plate, and volunteers for serving are welcome. Call 5018184658 or visit 606 Greenlawn Street in Prescott for more info.
magnoliareporter.com
South Arkansas Heritage Museum sets estate sale
South Arkansas Heritage Museum will conduct an estate sale at the Longino House located at 317 West Main Street in Magnolia on Saturday, October 29. The sale will be from 8:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. Antiques, household items, and artwork will be available. This sale is open to the public...
swark.today
Chamber Ambassadors to host Community Coffee for Chamber of Commerce Week
It is Chamber of Commerce Week! This week’s Community Coffee will be hosted by the Chamber Ambassadors at the Hope-Hempstead County Chamber of Commerce from 9:30am to 11am on Wednesday, October 19th.
swark.today
Howard Austin honored for 25 years of service at Prescott City Council
The full Prescott City Council meeting for October 2022 can be watched above, but here are a few highlights. City Council member Howard Austin was recognized for his 25 years serving on the Prescott City Council. Mayor Oliver presented him with a gift and words of appreciation, and Austin expressed his love for Prescott.
swark.today
Spaghetti Supper pick-up at Hempstead Hall helps Hope Junior Auxiliary fund scholarships for Hempstead County students
Starting at 4:00 p.m. yesterday, members of the Hope Junior Auxiliary began making a simple transaction just outside Hempstead Hall on the UAHT campus. One blue ticket for one complete meal of Spaghetti Bolognese, salad, breadstick and peach cobbler. But most of the time, motorists had multiple tickets and received enough meals, in their Styrofoam boxes, to need them delivered to their rolled-down car windows in bags.
hopeprescott.com
Alas Brown Charged With Forgery 2nd Degree
On October 11, 2022 at approximately 9:37am, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Alas Brown, 37, of Little Rock, AR. Mr. Brown was arrested and charged with forgery in the 2nd degree. The arrest occurred in the 300 block of South Washington Street in Hope, AR. Mr. Brown was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
swark.today
HWL Office Closure for Veterans Day
The HWL office will be closed Friday, November 11, 2022 in observance of Veterans Day. If there is a water or electric emergency please call 870-777-3000. If you need to make a payment, you can use the kiosk located inside the first set of double doors, mail your payment to P.O. Box 2020, Hope, AR 71802, pay through Smarthub with one of your electronic devices, or call 870-777-3000 to pay over the telephone.
swark.today
Civitans hear Economic Development proposal for quarter-cent sales tax
Hempstead County Economic Development Corporation board member Mark Ross and Dillan Kelsey (left) presented a video on the proposal for a quarter-cent sales tax for economic development in Hempstead County. Pictured with Civitan President Mona Still, the two showed the video at Civitan’s October 11th meeting. The tax proposal will appear on the ballot in the November 8 general election. Ross said the monies to be raised through passage of the proposed sales tax will be used by HCEDC to attract new businesses through infrastructure improvements and incentives to locate in Hempstead County. He said it is estimated that approximately $800,000 per year could be generated and used to enhance the county’s competitiveness in attracting new business and industry, thus creating job growth.
5 Yummy Texarkana Restaurants That Are Worth The Wait
Texarkana has a big selection of restaurants to choose from. But they always seem to be super busy. So we asked you what five restaurants in Texarkana are worth the wait. You told us on Facebook what restaurants you would be willing to wait for. Here are your top 5 in no particular order.
magnoliareporter.com
Columbia County marriage licenses through Friday, October 14, 2022
Marriage licenses issued in Columbia County in October 2022 as recorded by the Columbia County Clerk. The date is the day the license was issued. Most recent licenses are listed first. James David Matthews, 24, of Magnolia and Kaleah Nicole Henderson, 25, of Magnolia, October 13. Robert Michael Bruno Jr.,...
Freezing Blast Hits Texarkana Tuesday Night – Are You Ready?
We told you last week this was coming, well now it's here and it looks much colder than was originally predicted. Get ready Ark-La-Tex, our first freezing cold weather is headed straight for us as we drop to around 30 Tuesday night. The 4 Ps are to be protected Tuesday:
hopeprescott.com
Grass Fire on Highway 29 & County Road 256
The Blevins VFD responded to a grass fire on state highway 29 and county road 256 Friday around 2pm. The fire burned about 2 acres and was caused by a downed power line.
swark.today
UAHT Tuition and Fee can be covered with the Arkansas Future Grant
Did you know that with the Arkansas Future Grant (ArFuture), students can qualify to earn over 25 degrees and certificates for FREE at the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana? The purpose of the ArFuture Grant is to increase the education and skills of Arkansas’s workforce in an affordable manner. The grant applies to students enrolled in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) or regional high-demand areas of study. The grant will cover tuition and mandatory fees for qualifying certificate and Associate degree programs at UAHT for eligible students.
texarkanafyi.com
Get Ready for Freezing Temps Overnight on Tuesday October 18
For everyone that has been wanting cooler temps, looks like we may just fly thru cool and go all the way to cold with temperatures expected to fall below freezing overnight on Tuesday, Here are the details. From the NWS:. The first freeze of the 2022 Fall weather season will...
This Arkansas City Is One Of The 10 Most Deadly In The United States
There has been a lot of talk about crime recently in the news. Texarkana gets a bad rap for being a dangerous city, but this Arkansas city is one of the 10 most deadly cities in the United States. So the information I am going to share on each city...
arkadelphian.com
Officials celebrate beginning of Arkadelphia Bypass
Arkadelphia will look entirely different in just a matter of years. Construction on a major infrastructure project in Arkadelphia will begin soon, and a celebratory groundbreaking was held Friday to commemorate an historic occasion. State and local officials took turns speaking at the event, which drew about 100 people to the Clark County Courthouse.
One dead in crash involving five vehicles on Mississippi interstate
The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a crash involving five vehicles on Interstate 20 near Bovina on Friday at about 8:26 a.m. Gary L. Bevis, 42 of Horatio, AR, was pronounced dead on the scene. The 1998 Chevrolet Silverado he was driving westbound on Interstate 20 collided with the rear of a westbound FedEx tractor-trailer driven by Angel J. Rodriguez, 59 of Ralto, CA. Neither Rodriguez nor his passenger, Alexander Carlosama of Oceanside, CA, received injuries.
magnoliareporter.com
State won't seek death penalties in SAU homicide case
The state has decided not to seek the death penalty against the four men accused of killing Southern Arkansas University student Joshua Keshun Smith on a university parking lot in August 2020. The death penalty had been on the table previously, but Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Ryan Phillips said during the...
cohaitungchi.com
15 Best Things to Do in De Queen (Arkansas)
Located in southwest Arkansas’ Sevier County near neighboring Oklahoma, De Queen is a small town of about 7,000 residents that’s near many lakes, rivers, and national parks that draw outdoorsmen and nature lovers year-round to enjoy activities like fishing, hunting, hiking, and wildlife photography. You are reading: Things...
