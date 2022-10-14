ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pelzer, SC

Upstate man wins $300,000 in holiday scratch-off

By Bethany Fowler
WCBD Count on 2
 4 days ago

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Christmas came early for an Upstate man who won $300,000 in a holiday scratch-off.

According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, the man stopped by the 7 Eleven at 1645 Easley Highway in Pelzer and couldn’t believe his good luck when he randomly picked out the winning ticket.

“It was fun,” he said of his win on the Cash Flurry ticket. “I’ll have a great Christmas for sure.”

The man didn’t say what he would spend the money on but that he would spend it wisely.

