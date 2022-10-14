CHICAGO (CSB) -- Fannie Farmer, a longtime Chicago resident and World War II veteran, just turned 100! During her life, Farmer served in the Women's Army Corps before openeing her own beauty salon on the West Side. She then went to work for the VA and helped other veterans. Saturday family and friends gathered to celebrate her life and service to our country. CBS 2 asked her advice for others. "Be good and kind, honest and truthful. You might make 105," she said. When asked the scret to her longevity, Farmer said it's keeping a schedule. We're told she makes her own breakfast every day, and before COVID she would often ride the bus to the VA.

