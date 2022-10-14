ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CHICAGO READER

Music Fest threw open the stages on the Logan Square strip

By the time SolDial ascended onto the tiny corner stage at Cafe Mustache for their Saturday-night set, the audience was warmed up—the Chicago band had been preceded by seven hours of live music. Twinkling red drapes adorned the walls behind them, and the bar’s signature old cathode-ray tube TV sets were stacked behind the drum kit. The five players—a singer, saxophonist, guitarist, drummer, and bassist—fell into the chorus of one of their soulful songs, and the crowd, which filled the cozy venue from the stage to the bar, fell under the spell of the vocals and echoed the lyrics back. The saxophone crooned beneath the melody.
CHICAGO READER

A brisket and an Italian beef merge, music, and more

Monday Night Foodball at Kedzie Inn (4100 N. Kedzie) tonight highlights the skills of chef Jake Schneider as he provides a menu from Schneider Provisions, his pop-up “old-world delicatessen, with a modern purpose.” Schneider will be putting together hot sandwich favorites—turkey on rye, corned beef and mustard, and more—using bread from North Shore Kosher Bakery, and adding his own family flair with dishes like his grandmother Eunice’s brisket dunked in Italian beef jus. Check out Reader senior writer Mike Sula’s preview for more information about preordering; walk-in service will be available starting at 5 PM.
thefocus.news

RIP Marty Sammon: Death of pianist at 45 rocks Chicago blues community

Chicago’s beloved blues pianist Marty Sammon has passed away unexpectedly at the age of 45, his sudden death happening just one day after he celebrated his birthday. Sammon was best known for providing the keys for Phil Guy and Otis Rush, and more recently, Phil’s older brother and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, Buddy Guy.
Eater

The Team Behind One of Chicago’s Best Wine Bars Is Opening a Diner

The pandemic has changed the world’s restaurant habits with health experts encouraging folks to keep their visits brief and to social distance. That’s affected one American institution, the greasy spoon diner, in different ways. The classic diner, where customers could lounge around and sip copious amounts of coffee...
depauliaonline.com

Rooted in action: Rogers Park named top five neighborhood in U.S.

On the edges of Chicago’s city limits, 25 minutes north of the Fullerton ‘L’ stop, lies the activism-rooted, community-based neighborhood of Rogers Park. Recently rated fifth on Money.com’s list of top 50 places to live in the U.S, it is loved by residents for its multiculturalism and welcoming nature.
NBC Chicago

101-Year-Old St. Anne's Convent to Close in Chicago

An old mahogany china cabinet. A manual typewriter. A life-size plaster statue of the Virgin Mary and St. Anne — yellowed and flaking. And as burly men hauled these and many other items down the front steps of the brick convent to a moving van last week, Sister Judith Mandrath remained in prayer inside the tiny chapel on the building’s second floor.
The Crusader Newspaper

Rev. Jackson’s 81st birthday celebration to draw key elected officials, TV celebrities, biblical scholars, and entertainers

The Rainbow PUSH and Citizenship Education Fund Entertainment Project is hosting Rev. Jesse L. Jackson’s 81st birthday celebration Friday, October 14th, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., at the Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church, 4543 S. Princeton Ave. Some of the confirmed guests include Gov. Pritzker, Mayor Lightfoot, Illinois Attorney General...
CBS Chicago

Chicago veteran Fannie Farmer turns 100

CHICAGO (CSB) -- Fannie Farmer, a longtime Chicago resident and World War II veteran, just turned 100! During her life, Farmer served in the Women's Army Corps before openeing her own beauty salon on the West Side. She then went to work for the VA and helped other veterans. Saturday family and friends gathered to celebrate her life and service to our country. CBS 2 asked her advice for others. "Be good and kind, honest and truthful. You might make 105," she said. When asked the scret to her longevity, Farmer said it's keeping a schedule. We're told she makes her own breakfast every day, and before COVID she would often ride the bus to the VA. 
Queen City News

TIMELINE: NC native ‘wasn’t the same’ after move to Chicago; police called 5 times before landlord found dismembered

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman from High Point who is accused in the murder of her Chicago landlord had endured abuse as a child and had changed after her move to Chicago. Sandra Kolalou, 36, is accused of killing her landlord Frances Walker, 69. Kolalou is originally from High Point, North Carolina. Police believe […]
HIGH POINT, NC
kiiky.com

15 Best Nail Tech Schools in Chicago | 2023 Requirements

Getting into the nail technician profession is a great way to work your way into a cosmetology career. No matter which Nail Tech schools in Chicago you select, training are in-depth without taking up much time. Becoming a nail professional is a fantastic choice whether you’re seeking a means to...
