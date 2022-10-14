Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago Received 3,313 Migrants From Texas But This is the Real ProblemTom HandyChicago, IL
Chicago's World Famous Chef Helps 200 New Migrants Who Arrived to The CityTom HandyChicago, IL
Mariano's Jewel merger: What will happen to your local supermarket and will prices go up?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
This Chicago neighborhood was ranked 5th best place to live in the U.S.Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Where to get the best pizza in ChicagoJake WellsChicago, IL
Related
Granddaughter helms doc about legendary Chicago numbers boss: 'It's a great gangster film'
Edward Jones was a legendary African American who built a $25 million empire as the brains and brawn behind Policy, an illegal racketeering syndicate in the 1930s and ’40s.
CHICAGO READER
Music Fest threw open the stages on the Logan Square strip
By the time SolDial ascended onto the tiny corner stage at Cafe Mustache for their Saturday-night set, the audience was warmed up—the Chicago band had been preceded by seven hours of live music. Twinkling red drapes adorned the walls behind them, and the bar’s signature old cathode-ray tube TV sets were stacked behind the drum kit. The five players—a singer, saxophonist, guitarist, drummer, and bassist—fell into the chorus of one of their soulful songs, and the crowd, which filled the cozy venue from the stage to the bar, fell under the spell of the vocals and echoed the lyrics back. The saxophone crooned beneath the melody.
WGNtv.com
Percy ‘Master P’ Miller sharing secrets of his success with young men in Chicago
“Master P” produced his first cassette tape in 1990. Since then his No Limit label has sold more than 100 million records. And that’s not all, he’s a media and business mogul with his hand in everything from films to Snoop Dogg inspired breakfast cereal. He’s coming...
Stan’s Donuts and Coffee Opening Four Sites in Mariano’s
Three sites will be full-service stores, while the last will be a donut shop
CHICAGO READER
A brisket and an Italian beef merge, music, and more
Monday Night Foodball at Kedzie Inn (4100 N. Kedzie) tonight highlights the skills of chef Jake Schneider as he provides a menu from Schneider Provisions, his pop-up “old-world delicatessen, with a modern purpose.” Schneider will be putting together hot sandwich favorites—turkey on rye, corned beef and mustard, and more—using bread from North Shore Kosher Bakery, and adding his own family flair with dishes like his grandmother Eunice’s brisket dunked in Italian beef jus. Check out Reader senior writer Mike Sula’s preview for more information about preordering; walk-in service will be available starting at 5 PM.
Uptown Once Forced Black Residents To Live On 1 Block. A Community Garden Honoring That ‘Winthrop Family’ Is Now Open
UPTOWN — Residents and local officials gathered Saturday afternoon to rededicate the Winthrop Family Historical Garden to honor the Black residents who fought racist segregation to make Uptown their home. The community area and garden at 4628 N. Winthrop Ave. was redesigned and renamed to recognize Black residents who...
Daily Northwestern
Vintage Garage hosts last show of the year, offers items from 75 vendors for vintage enthusiasts
On the fifth floor of a parking garage, 75 vintage vendors sold furniture, jewelry, art, clothing and smaller trinkets to hundreds of customers on Sunday. The show was Vintage Garage’s fourth and final event of 2022. Hosted at 1800 Maple Ave., Vintage Garage hosts a show in May, July, September and October each year.
thefocus.news
RIP Marty Sammon: Death of pianist at 45 rocks Chicago blues community
Chicago’s beloved blues pianist Marty Sammon has passed away unexpectedly at the age of 45, his sudden death happening just one day after he celebrated his birthday. Sammon was best known for providing the keys for Phil Guy and Otis Rush, and more recently, Phil’s older brother and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, Buddy Guy.
Closed South Loop Club HotHouse Announces Comeback, Raising $250,000 To Launch New Bronzeville Location
GRAND BOULEVARD — Sixteen years after closing its Balbo Street location, beloved cultural venue HotHouse is making a comeback with a crowdsourcing campaign to support its move to Bronzeville. The team behind the revival plans to buy the Donnelly Chicago Youth Center, 3947-3953 S. Michigan Ave. The 24,000-square-foot building...
Eater
The Team Behind One of Chicago’s Best Wine Bars Is Opening a Diner
The pandemic has changed the world’s restaurant habits with health experts encouraging folks to keep their visits brief and to social distance. That’s affected one American institution, the greasy spoon diner, in different ways. The classic diner, where customers could lounge around and sip copious amounts of coffee...
depauliaonline.com
Rooted in action: Rogers Park named top five neighborhood in U.S.
On the edges of Chicago’s city limits, 25 minutes north of the Fullerton ‘L’ stop, lies the activism-rooted, community-based neighborhood of Rogers Park. Recently rated fifth on Money.com’s list of top 50 places to live in the U.S, it is loved by residents for its multiculturalism and welcoming nature.
101-Year-Old St. Anne's Convent to Close in Chicago
An old mahogany china cabinet. A manual typewriter. A life-size plaster statue of the Virgin Mary and St. Anne — yellowed and flaking. And as burly men hauled these and many other items down the front steps of the brick convent to a moving van last week, Sister Judith Mandrath remained in prayer inside the tiny chapel on the building’s second floor.
Chicago Beats Out New York to Earn Top Spot on List of ‘Rattiest' Cities
Chicago just came in the top spot on a new ranking of major metro cities -- but this is one list the city doesn't want to infest. Orkin Pest Control on Monday released its annual report ranking the "Top 50 Rattiest Cities," from most rodent-filled to least. And for the...
True-crime show will revive the case of the missing Bradley sisters
It is one of Chicago’s most notorious missing persons cases: the disappearance 21 years ago of the two Bradley sisters. Now, the family is hoping a true crime show will bring in more tips.
Transgender doctor, whose tuberculosis research saved ‘millions,’ honored in Lakeview
Saturday marked the 10th anniversary dedication of the Legacy Walk, an outdoor LGBTQ+ history exhibit thought to be the only one of its kind. Each bronze marker commemorates the life and work of notable individuals of the LGBTQ+ community.
Rev. Jackson’s 81st birthday celebration to draw key elected officials, TV celebrities, biblical scholars, and entertainers
The Rainbow PUSH and Citizenship Education Fund Entertainment Project is hosting Rev. Jesse L. Jackson’s 81st birthday celebration Friday, October 14th, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., at the Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church, 4543 S. Princeton Ave. Some of the confirmed guests include Gov. Pritzker, Mayor Lightfoot, Illinois Attorney General...
Chicago veteran Fannie Farmer turns 100
CHICAGO (CSB) -- Fannie Farmer, a longtime Chicago resident and World War II veteran, just turned 100! During her life, Farmer served in the Women's Army Corps before openeing her own beauty salon on the West Side. She then went to work for the VA and helped other veterans. Saturday family and friends gathered to celebrate her life and service to our country. CBS 2 asked her advice for others. "Be good and kind, honest and truthful. You might make 105," she said. When asked the scret to her longevity, Farmer said it's keeping a schedule. We're told she makes her own breakfast every day, and before COVID she would often ride the bus to the VA.
TIMELINE: NC native ‘wasn’t the same’ after move to Chicago; police called 5 times before landlord found dismembered
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman from High Point who is accused in the murder of her Chicago landlord had endured abuse as a child and had changed after her move to Chicago. Sandra Kolalou, 36, is accused of killing her landlord Frances Walker, 69. Kolalou is originally from High Point, North Carolina. Police believe […]
kiiky.com
15 Best Nail Tech Schools in Chicago | 2023 Requirements
Getting into the nail technician profession is a great way to work your way into a cosmetology career. No matter which Nail Tech schools in Chicago you select, training are in-depth without taking up much time. Becoming a nail professional is a fantastic choice whether you’re seeking a means to...
Comments / 0