Fayetteville, TN

Police investigating after Fayetteville shooting leaves Nashville man dead

By Taylor Mitchell
WKRN News 2
 4 days ago

FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. (WHNT) — Fayetteville Police are investigating after a man from Middle Tennessee was found dead following a Thursday night shooting.

The Fayetteville Police Department (FPD) said at 11:05 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13, officers responded to a shots fired call in the area of South Bellview Avenue and Roberson Street.

After arriving in the 400 block of South Bellview Avenue, FPD officers and Lincoln County deputies found 38-year-old Dominic Brown of Nashville, who had died from gunshot wounds

The Fayetteville Fire Department and Lincoln County EMS arrived on the scene after it was secure.

Brown was transported to Lincoln Medical Center for identification so authorities could notify his next of kin.

Officers and investigators found numerous shell casings and a firearm at the scene.

FPD is asking for the public’s help in finding any information about the incident.

Those wishing to remain anonymous may contact police through Crime-Stoppers at 931-433-STOP (7867)

