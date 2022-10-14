New York Yankees, Cleveland Guardians Announce ALDS Game 2 Starting Lineups

Here's a look at how the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees will line up for game two of the American League Division Series Friday afternoon at Yankee Stadium in New York. Shane Bieber and Nestor Cortes will each take the mound. The Yankees lead the ALDS 1-0.

The New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians announced their starting lineups Friday morning for game two of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, set to start at 1:07 p.m. ET on TBS.

Game two was originally scheduled to be played Thursday night, but weather postponed the game to Friday afternoon.

Here's how the Guardians will line up (including 2022 regular season slash lines and pitching stats):

1) LF Steven Kwan .298/.373/.773

2) SS Amed Rosario .283/.312/.715

3) 3B Jose Ramirez .280/.355/.869

4) RF Oscar Gonzalez .296/.327/.788

5) 1B Josh Naylor .256/.319/.771

6) DH Owen Miller .243/.301/.652

7) 2B Andres Gimenez .297/.371/.900

8) C Austin Hedges .163/.241/.489

9) CF Myles Straw .221/.291/564

P Shane Bieber (13-8, 2.88 ERA)

Here's how the Yankees will line up, including 2022 regular season slash lines and pitching stats:

1) RF Aaron Judge .311/.425/1.111

2) 1B Anthony Rizzo .224/.338/.818

3) 2B Gleyber Torres .257/.310/.761

4) DH Giancarlo Stanton .211/.297/.759

5) 3B Josh Donaldson .222/.308/.682

6) LF Oswaldo Cabrera .247/.312/.741

7) SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa .261/.357/.734

8) C Jose Trevino .248/.283/.671

9) CF Harrison Bader .250/.294/.650

P Nestor Cortes (12-4, 2.44 ERA)

The Yankees lead the ALDS 1-0. A win Friday would give them a 2-0 lead before the series moves to Cleveland for game three and game four, if necessary, Saturday and Sunday.

The Guardians have a chance to tie the series Thursday, with their ace, Shane Bieber, on the mound.

