Read full article on original website
Related
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Ridgecrest Police Department log for Oct. 17
Occurred on W Moyer Av. Documenting call only. . Disposition: Log Note Only. Occurred on W Drummond Av. South door perimeter/ /no rp/oper 6nac. . Disposition: False Alarm. Occurred at Ridgecrest Senior Apartments on W Church Av. . Logging call only. . Disposition: Log Note Only. 05:34 INFORMATION 2210170004. Officer...
abc10.com
California Drought: The reason why reservoir levels are kept low
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Another dry week is ahead for northern California, but a pattern shift could be on the way in the coming weeks. October is usually when California gets its first good soaking of the year, or a complete deluge as was the case last year when Sacramento broke its all time daily rainfall record. Sacramento usually averages 0.85 inches of rain in October.
GV Wire
Coalinga Forced to Pay ‘Criminal’ Price to Get Water for Residents
California’s crippling three-year drought is revealing the unique water vulnerabilities of small towns across the San Joaquin Valley. And while the state has stepped in to help impoverished communities and residents whose wells have gone dry due to plummeting groundwater levels, the handful of towns on the valley’s west side that rely on surface supplies are largely on their own.
California Experiencing Unusually Low Number of ‘Major’ Wildfires in October: Here’s Why
Across the American West, but in California especially, fall marks the most dangerous time for wildfires. Typically, months of hot, dry weather combine with strong winds, putting brittle vegetation at risk of sparking and causing widespread wildfire damage, especially in October. This year, however, things are different. A cooler, damper weather pattern in the Bay Area has left California with essentially no major wildfires burning anywhere in the state. And we’re here to take a look at why.
As California plans for a new desalination plant, take a look at how these facilities work
Derek Liang / UnsplashThe Doheny Ocean Desalination Project, estimated to be completed in 2027, will provide 5 million gallons of drinking water a day to residents in Orange County.
Phys.org
Changing climate claims railways, houses and beaches in California
Steve Lang can see catastrophic erosion worsened by climate change happening in real time along one of the world's most scenic railroad lines, where the sea is swallowing homes, tracks and California's beautiful beaches. "Every day I come here and watch this, and it makes me want to cry," the...
SoCal can expect warmer temperatures on Tuesday, but the weekend will be cool
Southern California will see sunny, mild conditions on Tuesday but the weekend will bring a cooldown.
California may reallocate shrinking water supply
With scanty participation in voluntary water reductions, the drought is raising questions about mandatory cuts.
Tehechapi News
Rainfall less than 75 percent of 19-year average
California’s water year begins each Oct. 1 and data released by the Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District shows that despite the drought, rainfall measured by the district at its headquarters next to Brite Lake was better than seven of the last 19 years. But that’s not saying much because 13...
Californians are happiest at this age: Study
Beautiful beaches, unmatched weather and unlimited sunshine. There’s a lot of reasons to be happy when living in California, but a new study suggests your age may play a significant role in just how happy you are. For Californians, peak life satisfaction comes at the age of 44. The study, conducted by Mixbook, a website […]
California just legalized composting of human bodies: ‘Add me to the list’
“I’ve long been concerned about the disposal of human bodies,” Tribune columnist Linda Lewis Griffith writes.
Inland Empire evacuations orders lifted after storm system hits Southern California
Evacuation orders for parts of the the Inland Empire have been lifted after a storm cell made its way through the Southland Saturday and into Sunday. Some residents in Yucaipa were placed under evacuation orders due to potential mud and debris flows, though those orders were downgraded to warnings Sunday evening and the shelter at […]
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Republican Women hear about ballot integrity
Ridgecrest Republican Women, Federated were treated to an informative presentation by Aimee Espinoza, assistant auditor controller and county clerk for Kern County last Friday during a regularly scheduled luncheon at Casey's BBQ. Espinoza spoke about the processes and procedures that take place in the Ridgecrest voter precincts during election periods.
nypressnews.com
Scattered showers and thunderstorms expected to continue through tonight
Showers and thunderstorms were expected across Southern California on Saturday, possibly threatening fire-ravaged hillsides. Forecasters said an upper level low-pressure system off the coast of Baja California would move east through the day and into Arizona by Sunday, wrapping instability and more moisture around a low-pressure system that was already bringing a heavy marine layer.
Antelope Valley Press
Thousands flock to air show at Edwards AFB
EDWARDS AFB — From Friday through Sunday, more than 100,000 visitors made the trek to Edwards Air Force Base, “The Center of the Aerospace Testing Universe,” as the storied base threw open the gates to the public for the first time in 13 years for the Aerospace Valley Air Show.
Mystery of WWII relic found in California's Lake Shasta may be solved
Thanks to an eagle-eyed SFGATE reader, there may be an answer.
California Stimulus Update: Will You Receive the Middle Class Tax Refund?
Since federal Economic Impact Payments -- or pandemic stimulus checks -- were discontinued in 2021, California has been one of many states to provide regular financial relief to residents still...
Injuries Reported In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a motor vehicle accident in Mettler on Saturday afternoon. The officials stated that the collision happened in the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 a mile south of Highway 166 at around 4 p.m.
Gas prices may soon drop in California: Here’s when, and why
California drivers could soon see relief at the pump.
How to dispose of old medication in California
Outdated or old medications could harm someone, making it important to dispose of them appropriately, according to the California Drug Take-Back Program.
Comments / 0