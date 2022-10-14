ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgecrest, CA

Ridgecrest Daily Independent

Ridgecrest Police Department log for Oct. 17

Occurred on W Moyer Av. Documenting call only. . Disposition: Log Note Only. Occurred on W Drummond Av. South door perimeter/ /no rp/oper 6nac. . Disposition: False Alarm. Occurred at Ridgecrest Senior Apartments on W Church Av. . Logging call only. . Disposition: Log Note Only. 05:34 INFORMATION 2210170004. Officer...
RIDGECREST, CA
abc10.com

California Drought: The reason why reservoir levels are kept low

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Another dry week is ahead for northern California, but a pattern shift could be on the way in the coming weeks. October is usually when California gets its first good soaking of the year, or a complete deluge as was the case last year when Sacramento broke its all time daily rainfall record. Sacramento usually averages 0.85 inches of rain in October.
CALIFORNIA STATE
GV Wire

Coalinga Forced to Pay ‘Criminal’ Price to Get Water for Residents

California’s crippling three-year drought is revealing the unique water vulnerabilities of small towns across the San Joaquin Valley. And while the state has stepped in to help impoverished communities and residents whose wells have gone dry due to plummeting groundwater levels, the handful of towns on the valley’s west side that rely on surface supplies are largely on their own.
COALINGA, CA
Outsider.com

California Experiencing Unusually Low Number of ‘Major’ Wildfires in October: Here’s Why

Across the American West, but in California especially, fall marks the most dangerous time for wildfires. Typically, months of hot, dry weather combine with strong winds, putting brittle vegetation at risk of sparking and causing widespread wildfire damage, especially in October. This year, however, things are different. A cooler, damper weather pattern in the Bay Area has left California with essentially no major wildfires burning anywhere in the state. And we’re here to take a look at why.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Tehechapi News

Rainfall less than 75 percent of 19-year average

California’s water year begins each Oct. 1 and data released by the Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District shows that despite the drought, rainfall measured by the district at its headquarters next to Brite Lake was better than seven of the last 19 years. But that’s not saying much because 13...
TEHACHAPI, CA
KTLA

Californians are happiest at this age: Study

Beautiful beaches, unmatched weather and unlimited sunshine. There’s a lot of reasons to be happy when living in California, but a new study suggests your age may play a significant role in just how happy you are. For Californians, peak life satisfaction comes at the age of 44. The study, conducted by Mixbook, a website […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Ridgecrest Daily Independent

Republican Women hear about ballot integrity

Ridgecrest Republican Women, Federated were treated to an informative presentation by Aimee Espinoza, assistant auditor controller and county clerk for Kern County last Friday during a regularly scheduled luncheon at Casey's BBQ. Espinoza spoke about the processes and procedures that take place in the Ridgecrest voter precincts during election periods.
RIDGECREST, CA
nypressnews.com

Scattered showers and thunderstorms expected to continue through tonight

Showers and thunderstorms were expected across Southern California on Saturday, possibly threatening fire-ravaged hillsides. Forecasters said an upper level low-pressure system off the coast of Baja California would move east through the day and into Arizona by Sunday, wrapping instability and more moisture around a low-pressure system that was already bringing a heavy marine layer.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Thousands flock to air show at Edwards AFB

EDWARDS AFB — From Friday through Sunday, more than 100,000 visitors made the trek to Edwards Air Force Base, “The Center of the Aerospace Testing Universe,” as the storied base threw open the gates to the public for the first time in 13 years for the Aerospace Valley Air Show.
EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA

