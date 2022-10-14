Read full article on original website
wsiu.org
WSIU Almanac 10.18.22
The Bucky Dome Home Board, in collaboration with the Arbor District, invites the public to attend a celebration on Saturday, October 22nd from 2-3:30pm. The event will include groundbreaking for a new Visitor's Center at 811 West Cherry Street in Carbondale, directly across Cherry Street from the Bucky Dome. Light refreshments, drinks, music, and short speeches from key stakeholders are planned just prior to the groundbreaking ceremony. Guests can view displays, memorabilia and take an optional tour of the Dome home. The celebration will take place outside on the newly acquired property. Parking will be available in adjacent lots.
KFVS12
People flock to see low river levels in Heartland
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - With the dry conditions lately and the river levels in the Heartland dropping, many people are making their way to see the current conditions. The Mississippi River is one of the rivers that has seen steady water decrease even with levels dropping below historic low levels in New Madrid and at Caruthersville over the weekend.
wsiu.org
300m high school student attended SIU's Education Day
Students interested in becoming educators got to peek into their future a bit to Monday. Kacy Glenn is a Senior at Carterville High School. She was one of more than 300 future teachers who attended SIU's first "Education Day" ... and says she’s excited about going into education. “Growing...
dailyegyptian.com
The legacy left by Steven Haynes
A city councilman, manager of various Krogers, a mayoral candidate and a father are just a few things Steven Haynes was in the Carbondale community. Steven Haynes died of a combination of illnesses on July 25 of this year at the age of 58. “There’s a lot of people [who]...
terriertimesnews.com
Carbondale Community High School – Dress Code
Here at Carbondale Community High School (CCHS), students have a specific dress code that has to be followed in the school. Students aren’t allowed to wear crop tops, durags, head scarfs, hats, and pajamas. I got the opportunity to interview some of my classmates on this new school year dress code rules. I asked four individual seniors some questions due to the dress code rules. Here’s what Madison Joyce, Patricia Langguth, Knowledge Gayles, and Janelle Thompson said.
theshoppersweekly.com
Deaconess to Purchase 4 So. Illinois Hospitals
Deaconess Health System, Inc. and Deaconess Regional Healthcare Services Illinois, Inc. have signed an asset purchase agreement to acquire Crossroads Community Hospital in Mt. Vernon, IL, Heartland Regional Medical Center in Marion, IL, Red Bud Regional Hospital in Red Bud, IL, and Union County Hospital in Anna, IL. “The network...
terriertimesnews.com
Carbondale Mall of 2022!
Carbondale mall is crashing down! Carbondale University Mall was a part of my childhood and memories. As the years passed, it started coming down one by one. It all started in 2020 when the pandemic (Covid-19) came out. Stores were losing business because no one could leave to do any shopping so a lot of online shopping began. When that happened Macey’s was the first store to get closed down, A couple months later JC Penny was next which was 2 of the main biggest stores carbondale had then little stores like Pink, Justice, Gloria Jeans, etc.
westkentuckystar.com
One dead, one injured in falls from cliffs in Shawnee Forest
One person died and another was injured in separate falls from cliffs in southern Illinois' Shawnee National Forest over the weekend. A female fell Saturday in rural Union County from the Inspiration Point Observation Area, near Grand Tower. That person later died, according to reports. No further information has been released, as the investigation is still in its early stages.
southernillinoisnow.com
Hoffman man airlifted to St. Louis hospital following Centralia crash
A 27-year-old Hoffman man was injured Saturday when his car ran into the rear of an SUV stopped to make a turn into Monken Chrysler Nissan on West McCord Street in Centralia. Centralia Police say Devan Eitel of Lyle Street hit the rear of an SUV driven by 21-year-old Keaton Talbot of Riverton, Utah.
recordpatriot.com
Indictment amended in Pierce's death
EDWARDSVILLE – An amended indictment was issued Thursday against a St. Louis man accused of killing Brooklyn Police Officer Brian Pierce Jr. last year on the McKinley Bridge. Caleb L. Campbell, 23, of St. Louis, was the subject of an amended indictment last week for first degree murder, a...
kbsi23.com
Storm chances Saturday evening (10/14/22)
Friday saw temperatures in the upper 70s, a bit warmer than normal thanks to stronger wind gusts out of the southwest and clear skies. Winds have been especially strong the past couple days, gusting upwards of 35 miles per hour, but we will be calming down as we transition into the weekend.
Nearly Two Miles of Tunnels Confirmed Under Large State University in Missori
Many universities around America have urban legends about tunnels. That's certainly the case with Southeast Missouri State University (SEMO) in Cape Girardeau. The school's website published a story recently speaking with the Facilities Management department about the legendary tunnels under campus. While they were quick to point out there are...
KFVS12
1 dead after shooting in Cape
Motorcycle Mecca returned to the Benton Drag Strip today, where people got to see a motorcycle show, drag and spring car races. A crowd of people came out to dedicate a monument consisting of 4 granite tablets with the names of soldiers in the Sikeston area who were killed in action.
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia City Firemen fight fire in items placed out for Centralia Fall Clean-Up
Centralia City Firemen say it appears items put out for pickup in this week’s Centralia Fall Cleanup were set on fire after the rear door was kicked in to a home at 906 East Broadway on Saturday afternoon. A Centralia Police Patrolman initially hit the flames with an extinguisher,...
wpsdlocal6.com
Crews fighting field fire in Livingston County
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY — Firefighters are working to put out a large fire in Livingston County, Kentucky. Local 6's Jack Kane is at the scene. A firefighter responding to the blaze tells Jack seven fire departments are responding. Jack observed crews with the Ledbetter, Livingston County, Smithland and Reidland fire departments, as well as Livingston County EMS and the county sheriff's office.
wish989.com
Carbondale Man Sought in Recent Shooting in Carbondale
CARBONDALE – Carbondale Police have identified the suspect involved in a shots fired investigation and need your help finding him. Around 1:30 p.m. last Tuesday. Police responded to the area of East Willow Street and North Wall Street in reference to a report of shots fired. Investigators from the...
wfcnnews.com
One taken by helicopter after falling at Ferne Clyffe
JOHNSON COUNTY - One person was transported by helicopter after falling this afternoon at Ferne Clyffe State Park. The accident occurred around 1:30 p.m. after a female fell off a cliff around 20 feet. The incident comes just a day after another female was fatally injured after falling off Inspiration Point, also in the Shawnee National Forest.
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia residents on aggregation program to pay much more for electricity starting January 1st
Centralia residents who have been avoiding Ameren’s skyrocketing electrical rates by being on the electric aggregation program will see much higher rates when the current contract expires on December 31st. Salem City Manager Rex Barbee indicated at Monday night’s city council meeting that while Salem is part of the...
southernillinoisnow.com
Kell grade school student struck in front of school by Superintendent
A ten-year-old Kell Grade School student was airlifted to a St. Louis Hospital for treatment of injuries after he was accidentally struck by a vehicle driven by the school’s superintendent. Superintendent SarahBeth Williams told Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies she didn’t see the child. When she knew she hit something,...
wpsdlocal6.com
Crews fought multiple fires in west Kentucky Friday amid red flag warning, burn bans
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Fires broke out in multiple locations throughout the Local 6 area Friday afternoon. McCracken, Graves and Livingston counties each had field fires, and a large fire also broke out in Princeton. This, amid a statewide burn ban from the hours of 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. during the fire hazard season and local, round the clock burn bans remain in place in many local counties.
