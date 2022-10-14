Read full article on original website
Former Vikings WR Is a Free Agent Again
When the Minnesota Vikings waived WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette, many fans found the move confusing. Making the move even more frustrating was when the promising Vikings WR turned free agent was claimed by the rival Chicago Bears. It was one of the many former Vikings that would go on to don a Bears uniform heading into the season.
The Next Vikings Opponents Will Look Different
The Minnesota Vikings are riding high into their bye week after defeating the Miami Dolphins, 24-16, on Sunday. The Dolphins, of course, were without starting QB Tua Tagovailoa, and they missed their star RT Terron Armstead while starting rookie Skylar Thompson at QB, who was eventually replaced by Teddy Bridgewater. As it turns out, this isn’t the last Vikings opponent in the coming weeks that will look substantially different on the offensive side of the ball.
Vikings Waive Young Safety, Activate WR
Following the Minnesota Vikings victory over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, the team hit a bye week to rest up and do some extra game planning for their next opponents. However, apparently Monday was not an off day for the front office as the team announced on Monday that the Vikings would waive their young safety, Myles Dorn and activate WR Blake Proehl from the PUP list.
We need to talk about the Vikings Plus-Sized Punter
He’s been affectionately named “The Plus-Sized Punter” by the voice of the Vikings Paul Allen due to his 6-foot, 3-inch, 245 pound frame, but it’s the rookie’s on field performance that continues to turn heads throughout the NFL. His name is Ryan Wright and he’s...
Vikings Waive 3rd-Year Defender
In the aftermath of the Minnesota Vikings Week 6 triumph in Miami, the franchise made a couple of roster moves. The Vikings beat the Dolphins, 24-16, on the road to further their grip on the NFC North. In addition to activating wide receiver Blake Proehl from the Physically Unable to...
The Vikings Keep Winning. The Packers Keep Losing.
Since 2019, the NFC North has been owned by Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. They’ve won 13 games in each of the past three seasons, winning the division in each of them. Heading into 2022, it would have been easy to assume that the same trend could continue. Instead, the entire NFC has turned topsy-turvy, and the Minnesota Vikings keep winning while the Packers keep losing.
Instant Analysis: Minnesota Vikings 24, Miami Dolphins 16
Quick thoughts from South Florida Sun Sentinel staffers on the Miami Dolphins’ loss to the Minnesota Vikings at Hard Rock Stadium. Dave Hyde, Sports Columnist The worst part of the loss is all the injuries weren’t the cause. Three turnovers — two from Jaylen Waddle’s miscues — were the reason. Ten penalties were the reason. The Dolphins were in good shape to win despite the shape of their ...
Kirk Cousins Gets Iced Out Again￼
In what’s becoming a weekly tradition, Minnesota Vikings quarterback again was donning some new ice following a victory. Fresh off a win against the Miami Dolphins, Kevin O’Connell’s signal caller was again looking too clean with some jewelry from teammates. Following the game, cornerback Chandon Sullivan posted...
The 2022 Vikings, According to All National Power Rankings: Week 7
Each week, VikingsTerritory catalogs the Minnesota Vikings placement in national power rankings. Eleven sources are vetted, detailed, and plopped here for reference. The Vikings defeated the Miami Dolphins last weekend, 24-16, with a win that secured the team a two-game lead atop the NFC North. Minnesota’s offense was chilly early on, but thankfully for the team’s sake, the defense displayed its best game of 2022. All told, Ed Donatell’s defense forced three turnovers while allowing just 16 points.
Vikings Territory Breakdown: Vikes are 5-1 Enjoy the Season!
Watch Vikings Territory Breakdown with Joe Oberle and Mark Craig. Minnesota Vikings fans woke up on Monday morning, October 17, 2022, and realized again their favorite team was tied for the second-best record in the NFL. It was true, no matter how much we rubbed our eyes, and shook our heads like a disbelieving cartoon dog. Just win, baby! The Vikings aren’t very pretty, but they are 5-1 going into the bye week, so perhaps it’s time to just “Enjoy the season!”
The Vikings Top Offensive Performers at Dolphins, per PFF
The Minnesota Vikings topped the Miami Dolphins in Week 6, 24-16, in a game where ex-Viking Teddy Bridgewater tried to exact some revenge on his old team but failed. Minnesota’s offense played poorly for much of the 1st Half — and almost all of the 3rd Quarter — but did just enough not to fully disappoint. The Vikings defense played its best game of 2022, putting pressure on the aforementioned Bridgewater all day.
Colts owner Jim Irsay sees 'merit' to remove Dan Snyder as Commanders owner
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay finds "merit" in the NFL considering the removal of Dan Snyder as the Washington Commanders' owner following the league's toxic workplace investigation.
Teddy Bridgewater to Back Up Rookie Skylar Thompson
There was a time that the Minnesota Vikings expected Teddy Bridgewater to be their franchise quarterback. Unfortunately a catastrophic knee injury changed the entire trajectory of that reality, but the Kirk Cousins led squad may take on the fan-favorite this weekend. Teddy Bridgewater was drafted with the 32nd overall pick...
Load the Box
Load the Box is the brainchild of Jordan Hawthorn, Cincinnati native and Minnesota Vikings enthusiast. In 2017, Jordan needed to channel his love and deep knowledge of his favorite team into something that could be shared with Vikings fans around the world. Load the Box has waded through the thick...
Za’Darius Smith Has Proven His Worth in Minnesota
Za’Darius Smith is proving to be a monster free-agent pickup for the Minnesota Vikings. He is a leader and has a non-stop motor that keeps opposing quarterbacks up at night. He is quickly turning into a fan favorite in Minnesota after Vikings fans watched him suit up for the Green Bay Packers for three seasons (2 fully healthy).
The Vikings Have Flipped the Script in 2022
In 2021 the Minnesota Vikings found more ways to lose games than anyone could have imagined. Despite being within striking distance at the end on multiple occasions, they continually came up short. In 2022, nothing could be more opposite, and the Vikings have completely flipped the script. Often times, certain...
How The Vikings Handled The Dolphins Key Players
Before Minnesota’s game with Miami on Sunday, I picked four key players for the Dolphins, players who would have a big say in the outcome of the game. Of course, the Vikings came out of Florida with a win. Let’s look back at how the Vikings handled the Dolphins key players.
Ryan Wright, Week 6 MVP
If Ryan Wright doesn’t play excellently, it’s very possible the Dolphins would have built up a formidable lead over the Vikings. It was a rough start for the Vikings’ offense, so the punter had to deal with some less-than-ideal circumstances. Thankfully, the rookie stepped up. By the...
Vikings Drown Dolphins with Defense
While allowing 458 yards to the Miami Dolphins, the Minnesota Vikings still drowned their Week 6 foe with defense, if that can be believed. The Vikings continued a season-long trend of not looking stellar but finding a way to win, downing Miami 24-16. Minnesota now glares down at the Packers,...
Vikings Podcast: Breezin’ into the Bye
5-1 feels pretty good. I’d find it hard to believe too many Vikings fans would have predicted this outcome coming into the season. As things began to unfold, though, it became apparent that it was a possibility. Credit to the Vikings for finding a way to win in Week 6. The latest episode of Notes from the North – a Vikings podcast – unpacks the game.
