The Minnesota Vikings are riding high into their bye week after defeating the Miami Dolphins, 24-16, on Sunday. The Dolphins, of course, were without starting QB Tua Tagovailoa, and they missed their star RT Terron Armstead while starting rookie Skylar Thompson at QB, who was eventually replaced by Teddy Bridgewater. As it turns out, this isn’t the last Vikings opponent in the coming weeks that will look substantially different on the offensive side of the ball.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO