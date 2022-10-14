ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Red and Black

UGA freshmen express themselves through dorm decoration

Sheets. Microwave. Desk light. Water filter. Photos from home. For incoming freshmen, the list of things necessary to live comfortably in a dorm room can be overwhelming. Some students, however, take the opportunity presented by the plain, albeit often tiny, room to create a new space that they can look forward to coming home from class to every day.
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

Vision Video rocks Athens music scene with new album

Vision Video, a goth-pop band from Athens, has recently drummed up attention with the release of their second album, “Haunted Hours,” on Oct. 11. Vision Video pushes the boundaries of goth and punk music. The intentional pairing of dark clothes and eccentric makeup with the comfort of emotionally relatable lyrics sets them apart from other bands.
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

Different side of Athens music: An inside look at Kindercore Vinyl

Dating all the way back to the early 20th century, the vinyl record is quite possibly the most timeless medium of listening to music. Despite advances in streaming platforms and Bluetooth devices, many still frequent record shops and purchase Crosley Radio suitcase turntables. The popularity of vinyl records in the...
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

Seasonal events in and around Athens this fall

Autumn is in full swing in Athens and many people are looking for ways to celebrate the season before it slips away. The Red & Black has compiled a list of seasonal events in and around Athens for locals and students to participate in this fall. Washington Farms. Located just...
ATHENS, GA
addictedtovacation.com

16 Easy Road Trips To Take From Atlanta

Feeling depressed or frustrated? These short road trips from Atlanta can brighten up your (and your loved ones’) moods in no time. Sometimes it is just nice to get out of the city and explore some of the wonderful places that Texas has to offer, isn’t it?. Table...
ATLANTA, GA
Red and Black

Rescue Paws UGA hosts 2nd annual Fall Festival

On Sunday, students at the University of Georgia enjoyed the autumn air and made new four-legged friends on the Tate Student Center front lawn at Rescue Paws UGA’s 2nd annual Fall Festival. Rescue Paws UGA is a student organization aimed at educating and uniting people to help animals in...
ATHENS, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Young metro Atlanta voters have something to say

Georgia has been a political battleground for the last six years. The film industry has brought in a flurry of new voters, primarily liberal aligned, creating a tug of war with the majority conservative voter base within the state. The migration associated with the $4 billion film industry has brought a new batch of voters […] The post Young metro Atlanta voters have something to say appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
dawgnation.com

Carson Beck improvements have not gone unnoticed by Georgia football: ‘It wasn’t that much of a surprise’

ATHENS — Quarterback Stetson Bennett was quick to remind reporters afterward that Carson Beck isn’t exactly a young player. It’s his third year in the program, making him draft-eligible. He’s obviously not heading to the NFL but it’s worth remembering that fellow 2020 signees such as Jalen Carter and Kelee Ringo are likely to hear their names early in the upcoming NFL draft.
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

UGAPD blotter: Student ticket scam, chair stolen from Creswell and more

A Resident Assistant in the University of Georgia's Creswell Hall noticed a chair missing and contacted the University of Georgia Police Department around 8:38 a.m. on Oct. 13 to report it stolen, according to a report from UGAPD. The student told police that someone had stolen the chair from the...
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

Auction Donation Items

We are happy to support Athens and campus philanthropies and nonprofits with donations for silent auctions and similar fundraisers. The following auction packages are available. Use the link below to order. Red & Black Natty Package | $53 value. This package celebrates the historic Georgia Bulldogs national title win. It...
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

Why Georgia football-Tennessee game isn’t likely to be a night game

ATHENS — Georgia fans have taken notice. For every home game that’s taken place this season, not a one has started under the Sanford Stadium floodlights. Samford started at 4 p.m. Auburn and Vanderbilt were 3:30 kickoffs. Kent State drew the dreaded noon start. Four home games, no night kickoffs.
ATHENS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia mother and son both diagnosed with hemophilia

MCDONOUGH, Ga. - Stormy Johnson, of McDonough, says she knew something was very wrong back in 2002, when she woke up one morning and found blood in her bed, where her then 3-year-old son Collin had fallen asleep. A few days earlier, Collin had undergone a tonsillectomy. "I run, look...
MCDONOUGH, GA
Red and Black

Georgia soccer defeats Missouri 2-0

The Georgia soccer team got back in the win column after three matches as they defeated Missouri 2-0 at the Turner Soccer Complex. The story of the first half was defense. The Bulldogs had only taken three shots on goal compared to the Tigers four. UGA had also committed four fouls in the first half while Mizzou had three.
ATHENS, GA
Joe Mertens

This Amish Farmers' Market in Georgia is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local Amish Farmers' Market can treat you to quite a few goodies. There's always a wonderful assortment of fresh and delicious foods to choose from when you go.
HOMER, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Records in jeopardy as cold snap set to take hold of Atlanta, north Georgia

ATLANTA — The first true cold snap of the season has arrived, sending temperatures across north Georgia 20 degrees below average -- potentially in record territory. Frost will be likely across metro Atlanta. Sub-freezing lows will be found in the north Georgia mountains, and could even sneak into some Atlanta suburbs.
ATLANTA, GA

