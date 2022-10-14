Read full article on original website
Related
Red and Black
UGA freshmen express themselves through dorm decoration
Sheets. Microwave. Desk light. Water filter. Photos from home. For incoming freshmen, the list of things necessary to live comfortably in a dorm room can be overwhelming. Some students, however, take the opportunity presented by the plain, albeit often tiny, room to create a new space that they can look forward to coming home from class to every day.
Red and Black
Vision Video rocks Athens music scene with new album
Vision Video, a goth-pop band from Athens, has recently drummed up attention with the release of their second album, “Haunted Hours,” on Oct. 11. Vision Video pushes the boundaries of goth and punk music. The intentional pairing of dark clothes and eccentric makeup with the comfort of emotionally relatable lyrics sets them apart from other bands.
Red and Black
Different side of Athens music: An inside look at Kindercore Vinyl
Dating all the way back to the early 20th century, the vinyl record is quite possibly the most timeless medium of listening to music. Despite advances in streaming platforms and Bluetooth devices, many still frequent record shops and purchase Crosley Radio suitcase turntables. The popularity of vinyl records in the...
Red and Black
Seasonal events in and around Athens this fall
Autumn is in full swing in Athens and many people are looking for ways to celebrate the season before it slips away. The Red & Black has compiled a list of seasonal events in and around Athens for locals and students to participate in this fall. Washington Farms. Located just...
addictedtovacation.com
16 Easy Road Trips To Take From Atlanta
Feeling depressed or frustrated? These short road trips from Atlanta can brighten up your (and your loved ones’) moods in no time. Sometimes it is just nice to get out of the city and explore some of the wonderful places that Texas has to offer, isn’t it?. Table...
Red and Black
Rescue Paws UGA hosts 2nd annual Fall Festival
On Sunday, students at the University of Georgia enjoyed the autumn air and made new four-legged friends on the Tate Student Center front lawn at Rescue Paws UGA’s 2nd annual Fall Festival. Rescue Paws UGA is a student organization aimed at educating and uniting people to help animals in...
Young metro Atlanta voters have something to say
Georgia has been a political battleground for the last six years. The film industry has brought in a flurry of new voters, primarily liberal aligned, creating a tug of war with the majority conservative voter base within the state. The migration associated with the $4 billion film industry has brought a new batch of voters […] The post Young metro Atlanta voters have something to say appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
dawgnation.com
Carson Beck improvements have not gone unnoticed by Georgia football: ‘It wasn’t that much of a surprise’
ATHENS — Quarterback Stetson Bennett was quick to remind reporters afterward that Carson Beck isn’t exactly a young player. It’s his third year in the program, making him draft-eligible. He’s obviously not heading to the NFL but it’s worth remembering that fellow 2020 signees such as Jalen Carter and Kelee Ringo are likely to hear their names early in the upcoming NFL draft.
Red and Black
UGAPD blotter: Student ticket scam, chair stolen from Creswell and more
A Resident Assistant in the University of Georgia's Creswell Hall noticed a chair missing and contacted the University of Georgia Police Department around 8:38 a.m. on Oct. 13 to report it stolen, according to a report from UGAPD. The student told police that someone had stolen the chair from the...
dawgnation.com
Georgia football community celebrates commitment of big-time quarterback Ryan Puglisi
It proved to be a great weekend for quarterbacks in Athens. Stetson Bennett got back to having fun and leading Georgia, while Carson Beck was able to make some plays in mop-up duty. Evidently, Georgia’s top quarterback target liked what he saw. Ryan Puglisi, a 2024 quarterback prospect, announced his...
Red and Black
Auction Donation Items
We are happy to support Athens and campus philanthropies and nonprofits with donations for silent auctions and similar fundraisers. The following auction packages are available. Use the link below to order. Red & Black Natty Package | $53 value. This package celebrates the historic Georgia Bulldogs national title win. It...
Red and Black
Between the Headphones: Homecoming Vanderbilt Game, Mid-Season Reflection
Your browser does not support the audio element. This week, sports editor Stuart Steele talks about Georgia's 55-0 win against Vanderbilt with assistant sports editor, John James and take a look back a Georgia's season so far with football beat writer Parth Patel.
Developer envisions ‘mini version of Avalon’ in Atlanta’s Southside
One Atlanta developer plans to bring a “northside quality development” south of I-20.
dawgnation.com
Why Georgia football-Tennessee game isn’t likely to be a night game
ATHENS — Georgia fans have taken notice. For every home game that’s taken place this season, not a one has started under the Sanford Stadium floodlights. Samford started at 4 p.m. Auburn and Vanderbilt were 3:30 kickoffs. Kent State drew the dreaded noon start. Four home games, no night kickoffs.
dawgnation.com
Social media already hyping up Georgia football-Tennessee matchup, much to Kirby Smart’s dismay
ATHENS — Even Kirby Smart was trying to watch. Fresh off a 55-0 win over the Vanderbilt Commodores, the start of Smart’s postgame press conference was delayed as he was trying to catch the end of the thrilling 52-49 Tennessee upset of Alabama. His press conference didn’t begin...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia mother and son both diagnosed with hemophilia
MCDONOUGH, Ga. - Stormy Johnson, of McDonough, says she knew something was very wrong back in 2002, when she woke up one morning and found blood in her bed, where her then 3-year-old son Collin had fallen asleep. A few days earlier, Collin had undergone a tonsillectomy. "I run, look...
Red and Black
Georgia soccer defeats Missouri 2-0
The Georgia soccer team got back in the win column after three matches as they defeated Missouri 2-0 at the Turner Soccer Complex. The story of the first half was defense. The Bulldogs had only taken three shots on goal compared to the Tigers four. UGA had also committed four fouls in the first half while Mizzou had three.
This Amish Farmers' Market in Georgia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local Amish Farmers' Market can treat you to quite a few goodies. There's always a wonderful assortment of fresh and delicious foods to choose from when you go.
Red and Black
Dog of all trades: UGA student's service dog ranks as one of the fastest in the nation
Apollo, a two-year-old Belgian Malinois from Mississippi, has had the most remarkable underdog story. He went from flunking out of police dog training to becoming one of the fastest dogs in the country, a certified service dog, and a heartthrob around the University of Georgia’s campus. Apollo comes from...
WXIA 11 Alive
Records in jeopardy as cold snap set to take hold of Atlanta, north Georgia
ATLANTA — The first true cold snap of the season has arrived, sending temperatures across north Georgia 20 degrees below average -- potentially in record territory. Frost will be likely across metro Atlanta. Sub-freezing lows will be found in the north Georgia mountains, and could even sneak into some Atlanta suburbs.
