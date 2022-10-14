1 Person Killed 1 Other Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Travis County (Travis County, TX)

Nationwide Report

According to the Austin-Travis County Emergency, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Travis County on Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened near the 17200 block of State Highway 71 west of Bee Cave involving three vehicles.

According to the officials, the head-on crash with a rollover left one person pinned inside a car.

One person suffered major injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene following the collision.

The other victim suffered injuries and was rushed to the hospital. The identity of the victims was not revealed by the police.

No additional information regarding the fatal crash was provided by the Deputies.

