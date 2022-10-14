Read full article on original website
Rochester car theft results in crash on Child St.
The driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Ithaca man arrested for terroristic threats in Steuben County
BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — A man has been arrested after he made threats against workers in the Steuben County Office Building, according to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Matthew Renslow, 45, of Ithaca, was arrested on October 14, 2022. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Renslow made specific threats against the Workers in the Steuben County […]
Police investigating catalytic converter thefts in Henrietta
Henrietta, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says UPS was one of the latest targets for catalytic converter thefts. Five were stolen from the Lehigh Station Road facility in Henrietta last week. Police say the most recent report of stolen catalytic converters happened overnight between Oct. 11-12. Deputies...
Former Tompkins Community Bank official accused of scamming over $500K
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A former executive at Tompkins Community Bank is accused of money laundering. Authorities say Timothy Siverd scammed two people out of over half a million dollars. Prosecutors say the 34-year-old conned nearly 160-thousand-dollars out of the first victim and over 346-thousand-dollars out of a second victim, then used part of the money from that second victim to pay back the first. Authorities say the victims believed Siverd was investing their money in real estate. He’s being charged with wire fraud and money laundering.
Snapchat of armed student causes concern in Trumansburg
TRUMANSBURG, N.Y. (WHCU) — Concerns about a student with a gun in Trumansburg made the rounds on social media. Superintendent Kimberly Bell says a Snapchat was shared showing a student armed with what looked like a gun. Bell notes the student does not attend school in the Trumansburg district.
Body of Missing Perinton woman discovered in Rochester
35-year-old Tracy Bellanca was last seen leaving her residence on Belinda Crescent in Perinton.
New York State Police Asking the Public's Help in Tracking Wanted Man
(WENY) - New York State Police out of Bath are asking for the community's help in tracking down a wanted man. State police say 34 year old Adam Hosmer is wanted on a violent felony warrant out of Steuben County on two charges of burglary. He is believed to be in the Avoca area.
2 CNY Restaurant Employees Fight, 1 Stabbed, Police Say
A fight between two employees at a well known Central New York restaurant resulted in one being sent to the hospital with a severe laceration to his arm. New Hartford Police were called to Cafe Del Buono on Commercial Drive on Saturday evening for a reported fight involving two workers. When police arrived, they say the victim was found in the kitchen with a serious cut after another employee tried to stab him, according to a release from New Hartford Police. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of the wound, police said.
Police investigating multi-car crash on 390
Greece, N.Y. — Police are investigating a crash on State Route 390 South near the West Ridge Road overpass Monday. Police say the crash involved a tractor-trailer and several cars. Police say there were only minor injuries and the cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Rochester bank exec charged with defrauding 2 victims out of more than $500k
According to prosecutors, none of the property investments came to fruition.
IPD and IC authorities searching for suspect in Sunday burglary
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An early morning burglary at an Ithaca College facility on the Commons is under investigation. According to authorities, an unknown person forced their way inside the Physician Assistant Studies Program site and stole a TV. Police say the suspect was found sleeping in the building Sunday by an IC employee, then fled the scene. He’s described as a Black man in his 40s with a thin beard, between five foot seven and five foot nine, and was wearing camouflage pants, a white t-shirt, black combat-style boots, and a black kitchen apron.
New York State legislators propose bill to address officer shortage
NEW YORK STATE — At a time when many area school districts are asking for additional police protection in schools, area police forces are experiencing “crisis” levels of attrition and struggling to find qualified candidates to fill those and other positions. Police officers in New York are...
Who Can Legally Operate a ATV in New York State?
Do you want to get outside and head off road? Do you own an ATV (All Terrain Vehicle) or are thinking about getting one? Have you stopped to think if you can legally own one, or ride one?. New York State has some specific laws regarding ATV use, when was...
Suspect arrested in connection to fire on Monroe Avenue
The Monroe County Sheriff's Office picked up a Rochester male and turned him over to the Arson Task Force.
With winter approaching, NYSDOT hiring for road maintenance
Snow season is just a few weeks away in Upstate New York. The New York State Department of Transportation says trucks are already out in Wyoming County this week after residents saw a dusting of snow. The DOT is already preparing for when winter hits the rest of Western New...
New York State Woman in Hospital After Being Attacked With 70-inch TV
Domestic disputes can often turn ugly, as police say one woman from New York state needed stitches after being attacked recenlty. Law enforcement says that a 29-year-old man was arrested and charged with a number of offenses, including possession of a weapon, and endangering the welfare of a child. What...
NYSP: Multi-car crash on I-390 South involving tractor trailer
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — First responders were called to a crash involving a tractor trailer and three cars on I-390 South Monday. It happened near the Ridge Road exit in the Town of Greece. News 8 crew on scene report that Greece Police, New York State Police, and the Ridge Road Fire District all responded […]
State lawmakers push back on RG&E's planned rate increase
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — As the colder weather rolls in, local leaders are putting pressure on the utility that provides the heat. They're pushing back against Rochester Gas & Electric's planned rate hike. If approved by the state, rates would increase by 13-22%. State lawmakers from the Rochester area, Senator...
RPD: Rite Aid on Portland Ave. robbed at gunpoint
Officers said that there was at least one armed suspect in the robbery, who fled with an undisclosed amount of money and merchandise.
Fire breaks out along North Main St. in Fairport
Crews on the scene have not released any information about the cause of the fire, or any potential injuries.
