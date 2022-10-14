ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, NY

WETM 18 News

Ithaca man arrested for terroristic threats in Steuben County

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — A man has been arrested after he made threats against workers in the Steuben County Office Building, according to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Matthew Renslow, 45, of Ithaca, was arrested on October 14, 2022. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Renslow made specific threats against the Workers in the Steuben County […]
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
13 WHAM

Police investigating catalytic converter thefts in Henrietta

Henrietta, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says UPS was one of the latest targets for catalytic converter thefts. Five were stolen from the Lehigh Station Road facility in Henrietta last week. Police say the most recent report of stolen catalytic converters happened overnight between Oct. 11-12. Deputies...
HENRIETTA, NY
whcuradio.com

Former Tompkins Community Bank official accused of scamming over $500K

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A former executive at Tompkins Community Bank is accused of money laundering. Authorities say Timothy Siverd scammed two people out of over half a million dollars. Prosecutors say the 34-year-old conned nearly 160-thousand-dollars out of the first victim and over 346-thousand-dollars out of a second victim, then used part of the money from that second victim to pay back the first. Authorities say the victims believed Siverd was investing their money in real estate. He’s being charged with wire fraud and money laundering.
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

Snapchat of armed student causes concern in Trumansburg

TRUMANSBURG, N.Y. (WHCU) — Concerns about a student with a gun in Trumansburg made the rounds on social media. Superintendent Kimberly Bell says a Snapchat was shared showing a student armed with what looked like a gun. Bell notes the student does not attend school in the Trumansburg district.
TRUMANSBURG, NY
WIBX 950

2 CNY Restaurant Employees Fight, 1 Stabbed, Police Say

A fight between two employees at a well known Central New York restaurant resulted in one being sent to the hospital with a severe laceration to his arm. New Hartford Police were called to Cafe Del Buono on Commercial Drive on Saturday evening for a reported fight involving two workers. When police arrived, they say the victim was found in the kitchen with a serious cut after another employee tried to stab him, according to a release from New Hartford Police. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of the wound, police said.
NEW HARTFORD, NY
13 WHAM

Police investigating multi-car crash on 390

Greece, N.Y. — Police are investigating a crash on State Route 390 South near the West Ridge Road overpass Monday. Police say the crash involved a tractor-trailer and several cars. Police say there were only minor injuries and the cause of the crash remains under investigation.
GREECE, NY
whcuradio.com

IPD and IC authorities searching for suspect in Sunday burglary

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An early morning burglary at an Ithaca College facility on the Commons is under investigation. According to authorities, an unknown person forced their way inside the Physician Assistant Studies Program site and stole a TV. Police say the suspect was found sleeping in the building Sunday by an IC employee, then fled the scene. He’s described as a Black man in his 40s with a thin beard, between five foot seven and five foot nine, and was wearing camouflage pants, a white t-shirt, black combat-style boots, and a black kitchen apron.
ITHACA, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Who Can Legally Operate a ATV in New York State?

Do you want to get outside and head off road? Do you own an ATV (All Terrain Vehicle) or are thinking about getting one? Have you stopped to think if you can legally own one, or ride one?. New York State has some specific laws regarding ATV use, when was...
spectrumlocalnews.com

With winter approaching, NYSDOT hiring for road maintenance

Snow season is just a few weeks away in Upstate New York. The New York State Department of Transportation says trucks are already out in Wyoming County this week after residents saw a dusting of snow. The DOT is already preparing for when winter hits the rest of Western New...
WYOMING COUNTY, NY
News 8 WROC

NYSP: Multi-car crash on I-390 South involving tractor trailer

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — First responders were called to a crash involving a tractor trailer and three cars on I-390 South Monday. It happened near the Ridge Road exit in the Town of Greece. News 8 crew on scene report that Greece Police, New York State Police, and the Ridge Road Fire District all responded […]
GREECE, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

State lawmakers push back on RG&E's planned rate increase

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — As the colder weather rolls in, local leaders are putting pressure on the utility that provides the heat. They're pushing back against Rochester Gas & Electric's planned rate hike. If approved by the state, rates would increase by 13-22%. State lawmakers from the Rochester area, Senator...
ROCHESTER, NY

