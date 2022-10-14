Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Looking for Mexican food in Central Baldwin County? Take a look at these 4 restaurantsAna KimberBaldwin County, AL
Sean Dietrich to Visit Page & Palette in FairhopeAna KimberFairhope, AL
Master Boat Builders Alabama-based shipyard turning the hull of the first all-electric ship assist tug in the US.Doug StewartCoden, AL
Alabama shipbuilder delivers a new workboat to the U.S. Army Corps of EngineersDoug StewartTheodore, AL
4 Great Seafood Restaurants in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
utv44.com
Baldwin County municipalities to get millions in extra federal hurricane relief funds
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Two years after the devastation of Hurricane Sally and Hurricane Zeta, Baldwin County and its municipalities are working together to get millions in federal disaster relief grants that could further help the area recover. Blue tarps are still up on some homes, and flooding...
utv44.com
Mobile Dollar General location again among those fined for hazardous conditions
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Dollar General Corp. and Dolgencorp LLC – operator of more than 18,000 Dollar General discount stores in 47 states – has again ignored federal workplace safety standards, this time identified during inspections at four locations in Alabama, Florida and Georgia. The company faces $1,680,216 in proposed penalties after these inspections, a portion of the more than $9.6 million in total initial penalties the company has received since 2017.
Tensions flare as Mobile City Council discusses annexation attempt
On Tuesday, Rev. Cleveland McFarland, pastor of Saint Peter Missionary Baptist Church, accused the city council and the mayor’s administration of “backroom meetings” surrounding annexation and not providing information to the public. “Either you have the information and the data, and not sharing it with the public,...
utv44.com
Power restored to dark stretch of 1-10 in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — A stretch of 1-10 in Mobile near Michigan Avenue was pitch black for drivers who had to make the commute in the fog before sunrise. "It was kind of bad this morning when I was headed to work," said Bettis Sykes. "You pretty much going to need some good lights on your vehicle. You know, it could be a disaster.”
Lodging
Hotel Equities Reopens Courtyard by Marriott in Mobile, Alabama
ATLANTA—Hotel Equities announced the reopening of the Courtyard by Marriott in Mobile, Alabama. The hotel has been closed since it sustained significant damage during Hurricane Ida in August 2021. Following a year of renovations, the hotel is now back open. “We are thrilled to welcome guests back to Courtyard...
Gulf Shores to discuss park plans on 127-acre parcel
Plans also include north-south connector road from Oak Road East up to Coastal Gateway Boulevard. Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – Gulf Shores is making plans to develop a park on land it owns on Coastal Gateway Boulevard or the former County Road 8. During the Oct. 17 work session the city council will discuss awarding a bid for design of three projects for $10.9 million involving the parcel in the coming years.
Orange Beach to consider amending Wharf plan to add a Culver's
Restaurant would be west of the new convenience store at Canal Road and Wharf Parkway East. Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – Orange Beach will conduct three meetings in council chambers on Oct. 18 with a Solid Waste Authority meeting at 4:45 p.m. followed by a regular session and a work session at 5 p.m.
WALA-TV FOX10
Perspectives: The I-10 Bridge Project
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - On this week’s Perspectives with Eric Reynolds, we’re delving into the new I-10 Mobile River Bridge and Bayway Project. Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson who is Chairman of the Mobile Metropolitan Planning Organization and Fairhope City Councilman Jack Burrell, Chairman of the Eastern Shore Metropolitan Planning Organization talk about what it took to get it approved and what will it take to get it built.
WALA-TV FOX10
Jury selection starts for Mobile’s first death penalty case since pandemic
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Prosecutors and defense lawyers Monday began selecting jurors for the first death penalty care in Mobile County since the COVID-19 pandemic. Markeise Kardell Caldwell, 29, of Mobile stands accused of killing his then-girlfriend’s 4-month-old baby. He faces charges of capital murder and aggravated child abuse.
WALA-TV FOX10
Baldwin County Schools looking to fill 52 non-teacher positions
ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WALA) - For the second year in a row, the Baldwin County School System held a classified job fair for more than 50 open positions throughout the system. It was hosted at the Baldwin County Coliseum Thursday, October 13, 2022 from 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Of...
maritime-executive.com
Carnival Ecstasy Ends Career After 31 Years of Service
Carnival Cruise Line’s cruise ship Carnival Ecstasy docks on Saturday, October 15 in Mobile, Alabama ending its last cruise and bringing a 31-year career to a close. Earlier this year, the cruise line announced plans to retire the ship as it works to modernize its fleet. One of the most dominant brands in cruising, Carnival is working to regain its footing after the pandemic.
utv44.com
Mobile Police: Woman robbed at Rickarby park
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at approximately 4:00 p.m., officers responded to 550 Rickarby Street, Rickarby Park, in reference to a robbery. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the victim entered a vehicle with two known female subjects and a known male...
WALA-TV FOX10
Atmore PD: Robber repeatedly hits Atmore store owner with metal object
ATMORE, Ala. (WALA) - An Atmore store owner was injured after being hit by a robber, the Atmore Police Department said. According to authorities, the suspect entered the New York Fashions store and struck the owner repeatedly with a metal object. The store owner was taken to the hospital and treated for his injuries.
utv44.com
VA: National veteran suicide rate lowest since 2006
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A new report from the Department of Veteran's Affairs reveals some positive news: veteran suicide numbers are the lowest they've been since 2006. Stats also show that suicide is the second leading cause of death for veterans between the ages of 18 and 44. The Alabama DVA even said the suicide number has gone down in the state compared to years past. The two counties with some of the highest veteran suicide numbers are Mobile and Baldwin County.
‘The race of the state’: A rare competitive battle for an Alabama senate seat
Few Alabama legislative districts are viewed as competitive on November 8. There are even fewer opportunities for Republicans to flip a Democratic district given the GOP’s supermajority status in the Legislature. Read more on Election 2022 in Alabama:. Alabama election 2022: What’s the earliest you can vote?. But...
travelawaits.com
My 7 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Mobile, Alabama
The history of Mobile, Alabama, is quite amazing. Having been established by the French in 1702, the city has been under not one but four international flags — France, Britain, Spain, and the United States. With over 320 years of history and such a wide and diverse collection of cultures being established in the city, you can well imagine that Mobile has quite the eclectic collection of dining experiences, and it does.
WALA-TV FOX10
Tampa man sentenced to more than seven years for bank fraud scheme in Baldwin
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Tampa man will do more than seven years in prison for scheme to commit bank fraud with stolen and counterfeit checks. Tyre Dayshawn Crawford, 30, pleaded guilty in May to conspiracy to commit bank fraud and aggravated identity theft. The charges stem from a traffic...
utv44.com
2-Alarm fire at Peach Place Inn draws quick response from MFRD
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — According to the Mobile Fire & Rescue department, officers responded to reports of a building on fire around noon on Monday. Responding officers arrived at Peach Place Inn on Leroy Stevens Road at approximately 12:03, noting heavy flames and smoke visible from the 2nd floor.
WALA-TV FOX10
Prichard PD looking for Dollar General robbery suspect
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Prichard Police Department is searching for a robbery suspect they say robbed the Dollar General store on Lott Road and St. Stephens Road today around 11 a.m. The suspect is identified as a black male who was wearing a white surgical mask and all-black clothing.
utv44.com
Squatters facing eviction from makeshift homes on property belonging to Hankin's Middle
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — According to court records filed by the Mobile County School System multiple people are living in a trailer, a dilapidated house, some sheds, and other structures on property belonging to the school system. MCPSS filed an eviction notice back in February, but say residents Rodney...
