ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
utv44.com

Mobile Dollar General location again among those fined for hazardous conditions

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Dollar General Corp. and Dolgencorp LLC – operator of more than 18,000 Dollar General discount stores in 47 states – has again ignored federal workplace safety standards, this time identified during inspections at four locations in Alabama, Florida and Georgia. The company faces $1,680,216 in proposed penalties after these inspections, a portion of the more than $9.6 million in total initial penalties the company has received since 2017.
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

Tensions flare as Mobile City Council discusses annexation attempt

On Tuesday, Rev. Cleveland McFarland, pastor of Saint Peter Missionary Baptist Church, accused the city council and the mayor’s administration of “backroom meetings” surrounding annexation and not providing information to the public. “Either you have the information and the data, and not sharing it with the public,...
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Power restored to dark stretch of 1-10 in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — A stretch of 1-10 in Mobile near Michigan Avenue was pitch black for drivers who had to make the commute in the fog before sunrise. "It was kind of bad this morning when I was headed to work," said Bettis Sykes. "You pretty much going to need some good lights on your vehicle. You know, it could be a disaster.”
MOBILE, AL
Lodging

Hotel Equities Reopens Courtyard by Marriott in Mobile, Alabama

ATLANTA—Hotel Equities announced the reopening of the Courtyard by Marriott in Mobile, Alabama. The hotel has been closed since it sustained significant damage during Hurricane Ida in August 2021. Following a year of renovations, the hotel is now back open. “We are thrilled to welcome guests back to Courtyard...
MOBILE, AL
OBA

Gulf Shores to discuss park plans on 127-acre parcel

Plans also include north-south connector road from Oak Road East up to Coastal Gateway Boulevard. Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – Gulf Shores is making plans to develop a park on land it owns on Coastal Gateway Boulevard or the former County Road 8. During the Oct. 17 work session the city council will discuss awarding a bid for design of three projects for $10.9 million involving the parcel in the coming years.
GULF SHORES, AL
OBA

Orange Beach to consider amending Wharf plan to add a Culver's

Restaurant would be west of the new convenience store at Canal Road and Wharf Parkway East. Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – Orange Beach will conduct three meetings in council chambers on Oct. 18 with a Solid Waste Authority meeting at 4:45 p.m. followed by a regular session and a work session at 5 p.m.
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Perspectives: The I-10 Bridge Project

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - On this week’s Perspectives with Eric Reynolds, we’re delving into the new I-10 Mobile River Bridge and Bayway Project. Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson who is Chairman of the Mobile Metropolitan Planning Organization and Fairhope City Councilman Jack Burrell, Chairman of the Eastern Shore Metropolitan Planning Organization talk about what it took to get it approved and what will it take to get it built.
MOBILE, AL
maritime-executive.com

Carnival Ecstasy Ends Career After 31 Years of Service

Carnival Cruise Line’s cruise ship Carnival Ecstasy docks on Saturday, October 15 in Mobile, Alabama ending its last cruise and bringing a 31-year career to a close. Earlier this year, the cruise line announced plans to retire the ship as it works to modernize its fleet. One of the most dominant brands in cruising, Carnival is working to regain its footing after the pandemic.
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Mobile Police: Woman robbed at Rickarby park

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at approximately 4:00 p.m., officers responded to 550 Rickarby Street, Rickarby Park, in reference to a robbery. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the victim entered a vehicle with two known female subjects and a known male...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Atmore PD: Robber repeatedly hits Atmore store owner with metal object

ATMORE, Ala. (WALA) - An Atmore store owner was injured after being hit by a robber, the Atmore Police Department said. According to authorities, the suspect entered the New York Fashions store and struck the owner repeatedly with a metal object. The store owner was taken to the hospital and treated for his injuries.
ATMORE, AL
utv44.com

VA: National veteran suicide rate lowest since 2006

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A new report from the Department of Veteran's Affairs reveals some positive news: veteran suicide numbers are the lowest they've been since 2006. Stats also show that suicide is the second leading cause of death for veterans between the ages of 18 and 44. The Alabama DVA even said the suicide number has gone down in the state compared to years past. The two counties with some of the highest veteran suicide numbers are Mobile and Baldwin County.
MOBILE, AL
travelawaits.com

My 7 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Mobile, Alabama

The history of Mobile, Alabama, is quite amazing. Having been established by the French in 1702, the city has been under not one but four international flags — France, Britain, Spain, and the United States. With over 320 years of history and such a wide and diverse collection of cultures being established in the city, you can well imagine that Mobile has quite the eclectic collection of dining experiences, and it does.
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

2-Alarm fire at Peach Place Inn draws quick response from MFRD

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — According to the Mobile Fire & Rescue department, officers responded to reports of a building on fire around noon on Monday. Responding officers arrived at Peach Place Inn on Leroy Stevens Road at approximately 12:03, noting heavy flames and smoke visible from the 2nd floor.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Prichard PD looking for Dollar General robbery suspect

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Prichard Police Department is searching for a robbery suspect they say robbed the Dollar General store on Lott Road and St. Stephens Road today around 11 a.m. The suspect is identified as a black male who was wearing a white surgical mask and all-black clothing.
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
200K+
Followers
60K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy