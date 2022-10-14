Read full article on original website
Support Steven MacDonald for Rockland City Council
We are pleased to support Steven MacDonald for City Council. He has been in Rockland for 44 years. He worked for the City of Rockland as Waste Water Director for 22 years. During that time, he filled in as Director of Public Works and Director of Solid Waste (dump and landfill) to help out the City when those directors left. Steve knows the workings of the City. He has successfully managed two million dollar budgets for the City, to 10 million dollar budgets for out-of-state waste water plants and government work. He believes in prioritizing needs.
Give Adam Lachman a shot as Rockland City Councilor
Rockland is presented with an excellent slate of candidates for City Council this year, setting us up for success over the near term regardless of the outcome of the vote, but with this letter I propose we give Adam Lachman a shot as councilor in the November election. I have...
Belfast City Council to consider appointing two new Belfast Police officers, general assistance amendments, skate park competition
BELFAST — The Belfast City Council will hold its regularly scheduled public meeting Tuesday at 7 p.m. and address an agenda that includes appointing two new Belfast Police officers, the city’s general assistance ordinance, tree removal, and a possible skating competition at Eric Overlock Skate Park, among other topics.
Vote for Chip and help Maine continue to be a great place to live and work
I am supporting Chip Curry and feel Waldo County needs him to return to the Maine Senate. Chip’s support for the legislation related to the PFAa threat directly affects rural communities like mine that use wells for our drinking water and crop irrigation. His support for the following is...
Return Betty Johnson to the Waldo County Commissioners’ Court
On November 8, I am voting for Betty Johnson for Waldo County Commissioner. District 1 comprises Belfast, Belmont, Islesboro, Morrill, Northport, Lincolnville, and Waldo. I moved to Northport in 2010 and by 2012 was engaged in the political arena at municipal, county, and state levels in large measure due to Betty’s persuasive ways. Betty is seeking a fourth term as County Commissioner.
Oct. 18 update: Midcoast adds 38 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
Waldo County closed cases
BELFAST — The following cases were closed in Waldo County Unified Court Oct. 5-11. Cynshey Waterman, 29, of North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, burglary in Northport July 15, 2018, dismissed; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer in Northport July 15, 2018, dismissed. Thomas Tracey, 55, of Belfast, operating under...
This Week in Lincolnville: October Light
“The Rembrandt light of memory, finicky and magical and faithful at the same time, as the cheaper tint of nostalgia never is.” Ivan Doig. So here we are again, on the cusp of change. September, in the not-so-distant past, was the month we started to batten down, take off the screens and put up the storms (in the days before double-glazed, super tight windows), plant the bulbs, and stack the firewood.
Maine Game Warden dive team recovers body of missing Vinalhaven man
VINALHAVEN – Maine Game Warden Divers recovered the body of a missing Vinalhaven man earlier today, Oct. 18. Owen Adair, age 31 of Vinalhaven, was last seen by his family on Thursday, October 13. His family reported him missing Oct. 17 after finding his ATV near Folly Pond in...
Belfast Police beat
BELFAST — Belfast Police reported the following activity Oct. 7-14. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Oct. 7. Tricia D. Harrell, 32, of Rockland, was issued...
Waldo County Sheriff’s beat
BELFAST — The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Oct. 5-13. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Oct. 5. Eric W. Blanchette Jr.,...
Collins, Maine industry groups donate to PAC funding extremist candidates
A right-wing group with a mission of creating a conservative majority in Augusta has spent over $190,000 in the 2022 election cycle, demonstrating the power of the recently formed PAC, which has ties to politicians who have pushed conspiracy theories about the state’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers along with myths about election fraud and other extremist beliefs.
Eldon ‘Ruffy’ Loblein, obituary
BELFAST — Eldon "Ruffy" Loblein, 74, of Belfast, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, October 15, 2022, in Bangor. He was born on August 4, 1948, in New York, New York. He spent his youth in North Jersey and South Florida, where he formed fond memories of fishing in his boat and off the pier with his dad. He later attended prep school at Lawrenceville. Competitive by nature, he excelled at swimming and earned his place at Princeton, where he continually broke lap records.
Crystal Robinson is just the woman we need in Augusta
If you have ever met Crystal Robinson, you know that she can command the room, not because she seeks to be the center, but because you are just naturally drawn to her. Her smile is genuine and full of joy. She has the most amazing stories to share of her childhood, as well as her time living abroad in Switzerland. She is captivating.
Proposed UMaine athletics arena to be named after alumni benefactors
ORONO — University of Maine alumni donors Phillip and Susan Morse have committed $10 million for naming rights to the multipurpose arena that is part of the UMaine Athletics Master Facilities Plan. The contribution is part of the private fundraising campaign underway to meet the $90 million challenge grant...
Vote with facts and values
I’m writing to address the political ads circulating this election cycle, namely those not approved or authorized by any candidate. Unfortunately, it came to my attention this week that mailers attacking my opponent, Abden Simmons, have been sent to Senate District 13 voters. [District 13 encompasses all of Lincoln...
Pancake Breakfast - NOW! - Sunday, Oct. 16
The Camden Rotary Club’s PANCAKE BREAKFAST at the SNOW BOWL is happening now until 10:30 a.m. Pancakes, sausage, juice and coffee. Support your community and enjoy a hot, delicious breakfast at the Snow Bowl, 20 Barnestown Road. Stay for a chairlift ride too! The triple chairlift will be running...
Clifton Ross, obituary
OWLS HEAD — Clifton Ross, 88, life-long resident of Owls Head, died peacefully, Thursday, September 15, 2022 at the Sussman House in Rockport. Born in Owls Head, April 6, 1934, he was the son of Walter and Amanda Hoyt Ross. He was educated in the area and an alumni of Barrington College of Rhode Island. Returning from college, Clifton worked at various jobs including lobstering with his father.
Premier Skin and Lashes
Hello! My name is Abbie Hayward and I’m a licensed Aesthetician and owner of Premier Skin and Lashes located at Ashley Kates Aesthetics and Co. on route one in Wiscasset. Some of the services I offer are eyelash extensions, lash lift and tints, brow tints and waxing, facials, back treatments, airbrushed spray tans, laser teeth whitening and more! You can find me on Facebook at Premier Skin & Lashes and on Instagram at premierskinandlashes. Please don’t hesitate to reach out with questions or to book an appointment. My phone number is 207-350-0387. Please leave a message and I’ll return your call when I’m not seeing clients. I look forward to meeting you!
The Poets Corner and Page Gallery collaborate with ekphrastic pairings
The Poets Corner and Page Gallery invite the community to write poems in response to images in the Ekphrastic Pairings exhibition. Images can be viewed online at https://www.thepagegallery.com/exhibition/ekphrastic-pairings/artwork or in person at Page Gallery, 23 Bay View Street, in Camden. Ekphrastic Pairings is a collaboration between The Poets Corner and...
