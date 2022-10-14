We are pleased to support Steven MacDonald for City Council. He has been in Rockland for 44 years. He worked for the City of Rockland as Waste Water Director for 22 years. During that time, he filled in as Director of Public Works and Director of Solid Waste (dump and landfill) to help out the City when those directors left. Steve knows the workings of the City. He has successfully managed two million dollar budgets for the City, to 10 million dollar budgets for out-of-state waste water plants and government work. He believes in prioritizing needs.

ROCKLAND, ME ・ 23 HOURS AGO