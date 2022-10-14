Read full article on original website
KJ Jefferson Recognized by Manning Award
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (arkansasrazorbacks.com) – After leading Arkansas to a commanding 52-35 win at BYU Saturday, QB KJ Jefferson has been named a Manning Award Star of the Week. The redshirt junior tossed a career high 29 completions (29-for-40) for 367 yards, five touchdowns and zero interceptions against BYU, which...
Hudson Clark named SEC Defensive Player of Week
FAYETTEVILLE — Redshirt junior Hudson Clark has been named the SEC Defensive Player of the Week following Arkansas’ 52-35 victory over BYU on Saturday. Clark had 11 tackles, four solo, one interception and a fumble recovery in the win. It’s the second time he has received a weekly honor from the SEC. The first was in 2020 after he intercepted three passes against Ole Miss.
Looking back at Arkansas’ keys to defeat BYU
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas defeated BYU 52-35 on Saturday to allow the team to head into the bye week with some momentum while they try to get some players healed up for the final five games. This reporter predicted the Hogs would be 4-3 at this point of the season....
Arkansas, Auburn kickoff time set for Week 9
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas and Auburn both have a bye for Week 8, but on Oct. 29 the two will kickoff at 11 a.m. and televised on the SEC Network. Arkansas (4-3, 1-3) is coming off a win over BYU while Auburn (3-4, 1-3) lost to Ole Miss. The two are tied at the bottom of the SEC West standings right now.
Arkansas men’s basketball begins 2022-23 season ranked No. 10 in AP Top 25 poll
LITTLE ROCK — For the first time in the Eric Musselman era as Head Hog, and for the first time in 28 years in the program, Arkansas men’s basketball will BEGIN a season ranked in the Associated Press Top 10. Musselman’s two previous Hoop Hogs teams ENDED their...
Hogs’ Lofty Ranking Not a Big Deal to Eric Musselman
But Razorbacks know it will put a target on their back for everybody they play.
Hog Fans Shouldn't Worry About Things That Didn't Happen
Having 52-35 lead still wasn't comfortable enough against BYU for Sam Pittman.
Hogs snap skid, dominate BYU 52-35
Arkansas snapped its three-game losing streak in an impressive fashion on Saturday with a 52-35 win over BYU in Provo, Utah. Arkansas used a big second quarter to take control of the game. BYU led 13-7 after the first quarter, but the Hogs outscored them 24-8 in the second quarter to take a 31-21 lead into intermission. Sam Pittman was pleased after the game to see his team get a victory.
Hudson Clark plays big role in Arkansas’ win
FAYETTEVILLE — Hudson Clark was one of the catalysts for Arkansas in a 52-35 win over BYU on Saturday in Provo, Utah. Clark finished with 11 tackles, four solo, one interception and a fumble recovery to help the Hogs break a three-game losing skid. Clark’s interception came with 2:22 remaining in the first half. It was his first interception since picking off three against Ole Miss in 2020.
Bentonville, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Crawfish frogs are declining in Arkansas
Large amounts of crawfish frogs seemed to be dying, and researchers weren’t sure why. Chelsea Kross, a quantitative ecologist at the Illinois Natural History Museum, and her colleagues had conducted a short study placing telemetry tracking devices on 26 of the amphibians at the Woolsey Wet Prairie Sanctuary near Fayetteville, Arkansas in 2015. The sanctuary, owned by the city, was created after a water treatment plant disturbed some crawfish frog habitats.
Rewired Fest offers fun for families & gaming pros
October 21-22 you’re invited to compete, celebrate and connect at a two day festival coming to the University of Arkansas for anyone interested in Esports, gaming, tech and music. Watch as Trevor Drinkwater, CEO of the organizing company Inclusion Companies, is here with everything you need to know about...
This Stunning Arkansas Mansion Has it’s Own 1.2 Mile Race Track
This Arkansas mansion is not only absolutely gorgeous it also has its very own race track and it's for sale. So, start your engines boys and girls!. The house and race track sit on 393 acres in Fayetteville. If the race track isn't enough for you the 7,764-square-foot home is gorgeous too. Oh, there is even more on this property, including a guest house and 30,000 square feet of shop buildings. So yes, you have a place to store and work on your race cars, boats and ATVs. This property is located on the White River and it's solar-powered too. According to the listing, it is the largest privately owned solar complex in the Northwest Arkansas area.
Northwest Arkansas is going to experience historic cold temperatures this week
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Northwest Arkansas is going to experience historic cold temperatures this week. Highs will be in the 50s Monday and the 40s on Tuesday. We haven't had highs in the 40s since March. The lows are what make the week truly historic. Monday night into Tuesday morning,...
Cheba Hut marijuana-themed sandwich shop finds Fayetteville location
It’s been a few years since marijuana-themed sandwich shop Cheba Hut told us of their plans to open a Fayetteville location. Now, it appears they’ve found their spot. According to a Facebook page that popped up recently, the restaurant will be located at 1947 N. College Avenue, in the space formerly home to Arvest Bank.
Big Sugar Spices Up: Pro Riders, Families Flock to Bentonville’s Gravel Spectacular
This Arkansas gravel competition offers 100-mile and 50-mile courses, each traversing some of the state’s most beautiful landscapes. When cyclists talk about Arkansas gravel racing, two themes quickly emerge: it’s fun and challenging. “It was really, really, really hard,” said Adam Roberge last year after winning first place...
4 Great Steakhouses in Arkansas
If you love going out with your loved ones from time to time and you also happen to live in Arkansas then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arkansas that are highly praised for the way they prepare their food, but also how they serve it, so make sure to visit them if you haven't already.
Arkansas executive out as COO following alleged nose-biting incident
A Fayetteville executive has left his position with a high-profile food company following his involvement in an incident in a Fayetteville parking garage following an Arkansas Razorbacks football game.
Virginia diver who died at Roaring River Cave in Cassville remembered as 'incredibly genuine and caring'
A 27-year-old experienced diver who was a member of the KISS Rebreathers Team exploring Roaring River Cave in Cassville died as he was helping to place equipment well below the surface of the spring on Friday. The body of Eric Hahn, of Blacksburg, Virginia was recovered by his team members...
Everything you need to know for early voting in Arkansas
On October 24, Arkansas voters can cast their ballot in the General Election, so it's time to start taking a look at your sample ballot, and getting familiar with your candidates and ballot issues.
