Fayetteville, AR

nwahomepage.com

KJ Jefferson Recognized by Manning Award

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (arkansasrazorbacks.com) – After leading Arkansas to a commanding 52-35 win at BYU Saturday, QB KJ Jefferson has been named a Manning Award Star of the Week. The redshirt junior tossed a career high 29 completions (29-for-40) for 367 yards, five touchdowns and zero interceptions against BYU, which...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Hudson Clark named SEC Defensive Player of Week

FAYETTEVILLE — Redshirt junior Hudson Clark has been named the SEC Defensive Player of the Week following Arkansas’ 52-35 victory over BYU on Saturday. Clark had 11 tackles, four solo, one interception and a fumble recovery in the win. It’s the second time he has received a weekly honor from the SEC. The first was in 2020 after he intercepted three passes against Ole Miss.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Looking back at Arkansas’ keys to defeat BYU

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas defeated BYU 52-35 on Saturday to allow the team to head into the bye week with some momentum while they try to get some players healed up for the final five games. This reporter predicted the Hogs would be 4-3 at this point of the season....
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Arkansas, Auburn kickoff time set for Week 9

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas and Auburn both have a bye for Week 8, but on Oct. 29 the two will kickoff at 11 a.m. and televised on the SEC Network. Arkansas (4-3, 1-3) is coming off a win over BYU while Auburn (3-4, 1-3) lost to Ole Miss. The two are tied at the bottom of the SEC West standings right now.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Hogs snap skid, dominate BYU 52-35

Arkansas snapped its three-game losing streak in an impressive fashion on Saturday with a 52-35 win over BYU in Provo, Utah. Arkansas used a big second quarter to take control of the game. BYU led 13-7 after the first quarter, but the Hogs outscored them 24-8 in the second quarter to take a 31-21 lead into intermission. Sam Pittman was pleased after the game to see his team get a victory.
PROVO, UT
nwahomepage.com

Hudson Clark plays big role in Arkansas’ win

FAYETTEVILLE — Hudson Clark was one of the catalysts for Arkansas in a 52-35 win over BYU on Saturday in Provo, Utah. Clark finished with 11 tackles, four solo, one interception and a fumble recovery to help the Hogs break a three-game losing skid. Clark’s interception came with 2:22 remaining in the first half. It was his first interception since picking off three against Ole Miss in 2020.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
High School Football PRO

Bentonville, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Siloam Springs High School football team will have a game with Bentonville High School on October 17, 2022, 15:30:00.
SILOAM SPRINGS, AR
wildlife.org

Crawfish frogs are declining in Arkansas

Large amounts of crawfish frogs seemed to be dying, and researchers weren’t sure why. Chelsea Kross, a quantitative ecologist at the Illinois Natural History Museum, and her colleagues had conducted a short study placing telemetry tracking devices on 26 of the amphibians at the Woolsey Wet Prairie Sanctuary near Fayetteville, Arkansas in 2015. The sanctuary, owned by the city, was created after a water treatment plant disturbed some crawfish frog habitats.
ARKANSAS STATE
nwahomepage.com

Rewired Fest offers fun for families & gaming pros

October 21-22 you’re invited to compete, celebrate and connect at a two day festival coming to the University of Arkansas for anyone interested in Esports, gaming, tech and music. Watch as Trevor Drinkwater, CEO of the organizing company Inclusion Companies, is here with everything you need to know about...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Good Time Oldies 107.5

This Stunning Arkansas Mansion Has it’s Own 1.2 Mile Race Track

This Arkansas mansion is not only absolutely gorgeous it also has its very own race track and it's for sale. So, start your engines boys and girls!. The house and race track sit on 393 acres in Fayetteville. If the race track isn't enough for you the 7,764-square-foot home is gorgeous too. Oh, there is even more on this property, including a guest house and 30,000 square feet of shop buildings. So yes, you have a place to store and work on your race cars, boats and ATVs. This property is located on the White River and it's solar-powered too. According to the listing, it is the largest privately owned solar complex in the Northwest Arkansas area.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

Cheba Hut marijuana-themed sandwich shop finds Fayetteville location

It’s been a few years since marijuana-themed sandwich shop Cheba Hut told us of their plans to open a Fayetteville location. Now, it appears they’ve found their spot. According to a Facebook page that popped up recently, the restaurant will be located at 1947 N. College Avenue, in the space formerly home to Arvest Bank.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Arkansas

If you love going out with your loved ones from time to time and you also happen to live in Arkansas then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arkansas that are highly praised for the way they prepare their food, but also how they serve it, so make sure to visit them if you haven't already.
ARKANSAS STATE

