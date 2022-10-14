MALDEN - Bill Gillespie put a beam in himself to hold up the second floor of his home in Malden. It was supposed to be temporary until a contractor could start the much-needed renovation. All that is now on hold after the bank giving Gillespie the financing for the project ran into a roadblock. Gillespie says he was shocked when the bank said he had a lien on his property. "I have no liens on this house," he told WBZ-TV's I-Team. But he does. Gillespie signed what is called a Homeowner Benefit Agreement with...

