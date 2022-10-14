ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

I-Team: Homeowners surprised to find liens on their properties after signing deal

MALDEN - Bill Gillespie put a beam in himself to hold up the second floor of his home in Malden. It was supposed to be temporary until a contractor could start the much-needed renovation. All that is now on hold after the bank giving Gillespie the financing for the project ran into a roadblock.  Gillespie says he was shocked when the bank said he had a lien on his property.  "I have no liens on this house," he told WBZ-TV's I-Team. But he does.  Gillespie signed what is called a Homeowner Benefit Agreement with...
Landis grabs $40M to turn renters into homeowners

But for Landis, it’s confirmation that the company is in the right place at the right time. Cyril Berdugo and Tom Petit founded the company in 2018 to provide a more accessible way for renters to become homeowners through financial education and coaching. The New York–based company’s model is...
How to Buy a House: A Guide to Navigating Your Biggest Purchase Ever

Since 2011, the average price of a house in the U.S. has more than doubled — rising from $176,000 in 2011 to $358,000 in 2022. Though home prices have recently dipped for the first time in more than a decade, inflation, growing student loan debt and high interest rates have made the dream of homeownership more challenging for each generation — especially in a booming real estate market.
Buyers beware (and stop checking Zillow)

At the peak of 2021’s homebuying rush, as mortgage rates fell and families fled to the suburbs, buyers went a little crazy securing their dream homes. A prospective buyer in New Jersey offered $75,000 over the asking price and got rejected. Another buyer in Austin, Texas, landed their dream home by buying the seller’s next house for them. And in Bethesda, Maryland, a homebuyer got creative and offered to name her first-born child after the seller. (She lost.)
Boston's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods

Boston, MA, is a historic city with much to offer, but it also has its fair share of dangerous neighborhoods. Fenway Park in Boston, MA, home of the Boston Red Sox major league baseball team.Image by Michelle Raponi from Pixabay.
Listed: A tiny house on the Black River in Vermont for $225,000

The home spans 396 square feet. Three hundred ninety six square feet may not seem too small for a city apartment, but it’s quite unusual in Vermont. 80 Pleasant Street in Ludlow packs a punch in its tiny yellow frame, which is located in the heart of the neighborhood on a .07-acre lot. Built in 2018, the property is now listed at $225,000.
Foreclosure activity increases in the United States

Foreclosure activity in the U.S. has increased in recent months amid the uncertain economic environment, according to new data from ATTOM Data Solutions. There were approximately 92,634 U.S. properties with foreclosure filings from July through September, including default notices, scheduled auctions or bank repossessions, according to ATTOM's Foreclosure Market Report. That's up 3% from the previous three months and up more than 100% from a year ago, according to the data.
Nahant residents face eviction after decades living in Coast Guard housing

NAHANT – For Susan Alessi and several of her longtime neighbors, the love story of living in Nahant is shaping up to end in heartache. "I came on Memorial weekend in 1978 and never left. I love Nahant," Susan Alessi said. They rent what's known as "Coast Guard housing," which the town bought from the federal government almost 20 years ago. But there's still a nearly $2 million dollar loan to be paid.Last fall, town leaders informed the renters they had 12 months to find a new home. It had been voted on that spring, May 2021. Now the clock's...
