I-Team: Homeowners surprised to find liens on their properties after signing deal
MALDEN - Bill Gillespie put a beam in himself to hold up the second floor of his home in Malden. It was supposed to be temporary until a contractor could start the much-needed renovation. All that is now on hold after the bank giving Gillespie the financing for the project ran into a roadblock. Gillespie says he was shocked when the bank said he had a lien on his property. "I have no liens on this house," he told WBZ-TV's I-Team. But he does. Gillespie signed what is called a Homeowner Benefit Agreement with...
These Are the Right -- and Wrong -- Reasons to Buy a House, According to Ramit Sethi
Don't buy a home until you've read this advice.
Benzinga
Yes I Pay Cash – We Buy Houses Closes Cash Home Sales Across Maryland in 14 Days
Leading Maryland-based homebuyers, Yes I Pay Cash – We Buy Houses, delivers the immense benefits of selling a house for cash to homeowners in different parts of the state amid rave reviews from clients. The team at Yes I Pay Cash – We Buy Houses continues to deliver for...
TechCrunch
Landis grabs $40M to turn renters into homeowners
But for Landis, it’s confirmation that the company is in the right place at the right time. Cyril Berdugo and Tom Petit founded the company in 2018 to provide a more accessible way for renters to become homeowners through financial education and coaching. The New York–based company’s model is...
How to Buy a House: A Guide to Navigating Your Biggest Purchase Ever
Since 2011, the average price of a house in the U.S. has more than doubled — rising from $176,000 in 2011 to $358,000 in 2022. Though home prices have recently dipped for the first time in more than a decade, inflation, growing student loan debt and high interest rates have made the dream of homeownership more challenging for each generation — especially in a booming real estate market.
CNBC
This 23-year-old pays $1,100 a month in rent to live in an apartment the size of an average parking spot
In 2020, Alex Verhaeg moved into a 95 sq. ft. apartment in Manhattan's East Village. He paid $1,000 a month. "People might call this place just a room or a closet, but to me, it is home," Verhaeg told CNBC Make It. The 23-year-old barber, bike messenger, and content creator...
In Less Than 5 Years, You Won’t Be Able To Afford a Home in These Cities
The national average home value is $356,336 in the U.S., a figure that's expected to rise by 2.7% over the next year. In some cities, the average home costs less than that -- but not for long. In...
morningbrew.com
Buyers beware (and stop checking Zillow)
At the peak of 2021’s homebuying rush, as mortgage rates fell and families fled to the suburbs, buyers went a little crazy securing their dream homes. A prospective buyer in New Jersey offered $75,000 over the asking price and got rejected. Another buyer in Austin, Texas, landed their dream home by buying the seller’s next house for them. And in Bethesda, Maryland, a homebuyer got creative and offered to name her first-born child after the seller. (She lost.)
These Massachusetts restaurants are ‘hidden gems,’ readers say
Massachusetts has two of the top 10 best place to eat in New England, according to a Yelp list released earlier this month. But MassLive readers said there were a number of restaurants left off of the list. The overall list included 100 New England restaurants ranked by Yelp on...
Boston's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Boston, MA, is a historic city with much to offer, but it also has its fair share of dangerous neighborhoods. Fenway Park in Boston, MA, home of the Boston Red Sox major league baseball team.Image by Michelle Raponi from Pixabay.
How Many Dogs Can You Legally Own in MA Before a Kennel License is Required?
It's interesting because I'm a lover of dogs but never owned one growing up. It wasn't my parents' thing but I loved being in the company of my friends' and neighbors' dogs. Growing up in northern Berkshire County, Massachusetts, I would visit some of the dogs in my neighborhood. Actually, there were a couple of them that would rome off-leash from property to property.
2 of the top 10 restaurants in New England are in Massachusetts, according to Yelp
They ranked high in Yelp's first-ever guide to the top 100 New England restaurants. A Caribbean-inspired restaurant on the Cape and a wood-fired oven pizzeria in Chelsea are among the top 10 restaurants in New England, according to Yelp. The website recently released its first-ever list of top 100 places...
Business Insider
After 9 years as a long-distance landlord I was totally burned out, but instead of selling, I made 2 changes that gave me my life back
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. I didn't start out with a...
Boston Globe
Listed: A tiny house on the Black River in Vermont for $225,000
The home spans 396 square feet. Three hundred ninety six square feet may not seem too small for a city apartment, but it’s quite unusual in Vermont. 80 Pleasant Street in Ludlow packs a punch in its tiny yellow frame, which is located in the heart of the neighborhood on a .07-acre lot. Built in 2018, the property is now listed at $225,000.
I became a millionaire from my side hustle after quitting my corporate job just seven months after graduating
A MAN became a millionaire from his side hustle after quitting his corporate job just seven months after graduating. Cody Berman, 26, from Massachusetts, landed a high-paying job in commercial real estate lending not long after finishing college - but knew he was destined for something greater. With a yearning...
Foreclosure activity increases in the United States
Foreclosure activity in the U.S. has increased in recent months amid the uncertain economic environment, according to new data from ATTOM Data Solutions. There were approximately 92,634 U.S. properties with foreclosure filings from July through September, including default notices, scheduled auctions or bank repossessions, according to ATTOM's Foreclosure Market Report. That's up 3% from the previous three months and up more than 100% from a year ago, according to the data.
Boston has one of the most beautiful streets in the world, according to Architectural Digest
A charming Beacon Hill street filled with cobblestones and street lamps is among the most beautiful pathways on the planet, according to Architectural Digest. The publication recently released a list of the 53 most beautiful streets in the world and included Acorn Street in Boston. “Some are notable for their...
Here’s where the MV migrants have wound up settled in Mass.
Several of the migrants now reside around the South Shore and Cape Cod; some have chosen to return to Martha's Vineyard. Since their unexpected arrival last month — and following a brief stay at Joint Base Cape Cod — 47 of the Martha’s Vineyard migrants have found housing in Massachusetts.
Nahant residents face eviction after decades living in Coast Guard housing
NAHANT – For Susan Alessi and several of her longtime neighbors, the love story of living in Nahant is shaping up to end in heartache. "I came on Memorial weekend in 1978 and never left. I love Nahant," Susan Alessi said. They rent what's known as "Coast Guard housing," which the town bought from the federal government almost 20 years ago. But there's still a nearly $2 million dollar loan to be paid.Last fall, town leaders informed the renters they had 12 months to find a new home. It had been voted on that spring, May 2021. Now the clock's...
Massachusetts Residents Would Get $6,500 From New Proposal
You and your loved one could be feeling financial burdens at every turn. Many resources, such as gas, food, and energy, have become more expensive. It also means you and other residents pay more taxes. Massachusetts wants to return more of the excess collected to you and other locals.
MassLive.com
