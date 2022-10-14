ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

KSAT 12

Volunteers build brand new playset, paint mosaic in Uvalde

UVALDE, Texas – Children in Uvalde have a new playset, a freshly-painted basketball court and new benches at DeLeon Park thanks to the help of volunteers and a nonprofit organization, KABOOM!. Ashley Rodriguez grew up right across the street from DeLeon Park. She said over the years, the park...
UVALDE, TX
thehitimes.com

Uvalde school shooting scandal

At 11:33 a.m. on May 24, 2022, 18 year old Salvador Ramos entered Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. Motivated by social media fame, Ramos entered the school and opened fire. According to the Texas House committee report, “the attacker fired most of his shots and likely murdered most of...
UVALDE, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Teen arrested after making social media threats against Uvalde High School

UVALDE, Texas — A teen was arrested Monday night after making terroristic threats against Uvalde High School, according to a notification from Uvalde CISD. The teen made a shooting threat online against the high school, and the threat was reported via the STOPit app, the notification to parents read. The threat was then reported to the Uvalde Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety.
UVALDE, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

