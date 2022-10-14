UVALDE, Texas — A teen was arrested Monday night after making terroristic threats against Uvalde High School, according to a notification from Uvalde CISD. The teen made a shooting threat online against the high school, and the threat was reported via the STOPit app, the notification to parents read. The threat was then reported to the Uvalde Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety.

