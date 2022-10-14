ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AL.com

Understanding Alabama’s uncharacteristic pass coverage issues

On Monday, two nights after Tennessee’s historic upset, Nick Saban diagnosed the 52-49 defeat as a “collective loss,” citing execution, penalties a lack of energy. Yet, to a casual observer and box score analyst, one Alabama defensive issue that first sprung to light against Texas in Week 2 resurfaced over a month later in Knoxville: pass coverage.
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

How Nick Saban uses losses to fuel title runs

Nick Saban has won seven national championships during a career where he’s established himself as college football’s greatest coach. In only two of those national championships did a Saban-led team go undefeated. If you’re an Alabama fan licking your wounds after watching a 15-year win streak against Tennessee...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

What Alabama DL said to puking Tennessee lineman

The Alabama-Tennessee was full of uniquely-college football moments. Few, however, topped the brief interaction between Vol offensive lineman Jeremiah Crawford and Alabama defensive lineman Byron Young. The overhead CBS camera caught the conversation that went well beyond words. Tennessee was in the huddle when Crawford turned away and casually vomited....
TUSCALOOSA, AL
95.3 The Bear

Proof That Tennessee Fans Showed Everyone How Not To Win

The University of Alabama has had many rivalry games throughout the football seasons. There are a few select games that are huge for us year after year. Everyone knows that Alabama is the top dog when it comes to college football. When you're on top, everyone wants to make a name off of beating you on any given Saturday.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Saban saw Alabama looked ‘tight’ before Vols, Will Anderson knows why

Something was off with the Alabama football team Saturday afternoon. Nick Saban could see it and linebacker Will Anderson identified what he saw as the cause. Before ultimately falling 52-49 to Tennessee, the Crimson Tide dug an 18-point first half hole in a packed Neyland Stadium. Nick Saban on Monday said he noticed the players looked “tight” to begin the game.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Tennessee Fan Injury News

It's been a long time since Tennessee fans had something to cheer for. So much so that one fan should've stretched before celebrating the Vols win over Bama this past weekend. After hitting the kick that delivered the Volunteers from a 16th-straight Crimson Tide loss, a longtime Tennessee fan actually tore his ACL after jumping up and down in ecstasy:
KNOXVILLE, TN
AL.com

Tide submits non-targeting hit on Bryce Young for SEC review

Penalties were a discussion point following the Alabama-Tennessee marathon. The Crimson Tide set a record for a Nick Saban-led team and, to the ire of Alabama fans, a potential Tennessee targeting was reviewed and ultimately not flagged. With less than 90 seconds to go before halftime, Bryce Young stepped up...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
dawgnation.com

Why Georgia football-Tennessee game isn’t likely to be a night game

ATHENS — Georgia fans have taken notice. For every home game that’s taken place this season, not a one has started under the Sanford Stadium floodlights. Samford started at 4 p.m. Auburn and Vanderbilt were 3:30 kickoffs. Kent State drew the dreaded noon start. Four home games, no night kickoffs.
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

College football fans all made the same joke after Tennessee's devastating fumble vs. Alabama

College football fans all made the same joke after Tennessee’s devastating fumble against Alabama with 7:49 remaining in the game to give Alabama a 49-42 lead in Knoxville. Hendon Hooker mishandled an exchange with Jabari Small, and the ball hit the turf only for Alabama’s Dallas Turner to scoop it up, and rumble from the 10-yard line into the end zone to give Alabama the lead.
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Lane Kiffin shares perfect reaction on Twitter after Tennessee beats Alabama

Tennessee made it this time. Lane Kiffin, former Tennessee head coach and current coach at Ole Miss, is all too familiar with potential game-winning kicks against Alabama. When he was coach of UT in 2009, the Vols had a similar chance to beat Alabama. Unfortunately for Kiffin, the kick was blocked and Alabama won, 12-10.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
