Nick Saban Has Surprising Admission About His Team's Behavior Before Tennessee Game
The Alabama Crimson Tide hadn't lost to the Tennessee Volunteers in 16 years prior to Saturday's 52-49 upset in Knoxville. On Monday, Nick Saban shared his thoughts on what went wrong against the Volunteers, and specifically, what didn't happen pre-game. According to a Saturday Down ...
Understanding Alabama’s uncharacteristic pass coverage issues
On Monday, two nights after Tennessee’s historic upset, Nick Saban diagnosed the 52-49 defeat as a “collective loss,” citing execution, penalties a lack of energy. Yet, to a casual observer and box score analyst, one Alabama defensive issue that first sprung to light against Texas in Week 2 resurfaced over a month later in Knoxville: pass coverage.
How Nick Saban uses losses to fuel title runs
Nick Saban has won seven national championships during a career where he’s established himself as college football’s greatest coach. In only two of those national championships did a Saban-led team go undefeated. If you’re an Alabama fan licking your wounds after watching a 15-year win streak against Tennessee...
What Alabama DL said to puking Tennessee lineman
The Alabama-Tennessee was full of uniquely-college football moments. Few, however, topped the brief interaction between Vol offensive lineman Jeremiah Crawford and Alabama defensive lineman Byron Young. The overhead CBS camera caught the conversation that went well beyond words. Tennessee was in the huddle when Crawford turned away and casually vomited....
Deeper look at Alabama penalty issue, search for accountability
At a certain point, it stopped being an anomaly. Approaching the Alabama football record with 15 penalties at Texas was the first alarm followed by a 10-flag trip to Arkansas. After surviving both with dramatic wins, the school mark went down in Saturday’s loss at Tennessee. The 17 accepted...
Proof That Tennessee Fans Showed Everyone How Not To Win
The University of Alabama has had many rivalry games throughout the football seasons. There are a few select games that are huge for us year after year. Everyone knows that Alabama is the top dog when it comes to college football. When you're on top, everyone wants to make a name off of beating you on any given Saturday.
Saban saw Alabama looked ‘tight’ before Vols, Will Anderson knows why
Something was off with the Alabama football team Saturday afternoon. Nick Saban could see it and linebacker Will Anderson identified what he saw as the cause. Before ultimately falling 52-49 to Tennessee, the Crimson Tide dug an 18-point first half hole in a packed Neyland Stadium. Nick Saban on Monday said he noticed the players looked “tight” to begin the game.
College Football World Reacts To Tennessee Fan Injury News
It's been a long time since Tennessee fans had something to cheer for. So much so that one fan should've stretched before celebrating the Vols win over Bama this past weekend. After hitting the kick that delivered the Volunteers from a 16th-straight Crimson Tide loss, a longtime Tennessee fan actually tore his ACL after jumping up and down in ecstasy:
Tide submits non-targeting hit on Bryce Young for SEC review
Penalties were a discussion point following the Alabama-Tennessee marathon. The Crimson Tide set a record for a Nick Saban-led team and, to the ire of Alabama fans, a potential Tennessee targeting was reviewed and ultimately not flagged. With less than 90 seconds to go before halftime, Bryce Young stepped up...
Why Georgia football-Tennessee game isn’t likely to be a night game
ATHENS — Georgia fans have taken notice. For every home game that’s taken place this season, not a one has started under the Sanford Stadium floodlights. Samford started at 4 p.m. Auburn and Vanderbilt were 3:30 kickoffs. Kent State drew the dreaded noon start. Four home games, no night kickoffs.
Nick Saban talks PI flags, discipline and DBs after Tennessee loss
Nick Saban is set to meet with local reporters two days after Alabama’s loss at Tennessee as the Crimson Tide turns the page to Mississippi State. We’ll have the updates from Tuscaloosa. Just refresh the page for the latest. -- Saban is here and we’re off. --...
Saban says ‘nobody is entitled to a position’ as discipline troubles continue
From the school-record 17 penalties, special teams mistakes and general defensive breakdowns, Alabama’s 52-49 loss at Tennessee left a minefield of what Nick Saban calls teachable moments. At the same time, the issues in Knoxville weren’t necessarily new for a team playing its seventh game of the season. Having...
Bonus notes, observations from 2nd look at Alabama loss at Tennessee
Welcome back to the Sunday rewatch of Alabama’s previous-day game. You know what happened. Tennessee won, 52-49. Goalposts broke. Here are my observations from a few hours of DVR recording. -- Made a note of it when it happened, but the opening kickoff blocking flag was an ominous sign...
College football fans all made the same joke after Tennessee's devastating fumble vs. Alabama
College football fans all made the same joke after Tennessee’s devastating fumble against Alabama with 7:49 remaining in the game to give Alabama a 49-42 lead in Knoxville. Hendon Hooker mishandled an exchange with Jabari Small, and the ball hit the turf only for Alabama’s Dallas Turner to scoop it up, and rumble from the 10-yard line into the end zone to give Alabama the lead.
Rick Neuheisel offers 1 criticism of Nick Saban after Alabama loss
Nick Saban lost to Tennessee on Saturday for the first time since taking over Alabama. According to one analyst, the longtime Bama coach made a big mistake at the end of the game. As CBS was conducting their postgame show following the Volunteers’ 52-49 win over the Crimson Tide, Rick...
Lane Kiffin shares perfect reaction on Twitter after Tennessee beats Alabama
Tennessee made it this time. Lane Kiffin, former Tennessee head coach and current coach at Ole Miss, is all too familiar with potential game-winning kicks against Alabama. When he was coach of UT in 2009, the Vols had a similar chance to beat Alabama. Unfortunately for Kiffin, the kick was blocked and Alabama won, 12-10.
Lane Kiffin trolls after Tennessee’s game-winning FG against Alabama, references 2009 game
Leave it to Ole Miss’ Lane Kiffin to stir the masses. As Chase McGrath’s 40-yard field goal lifted No. 6 Tennessee 52-49 over No. 3 Alabama to snap a 15-game losing streak to Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide, the Ole Miss coach took to Twitter become a part of the story.
In midst of Heisman moment, Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker sought a hug from mom
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Amid the onrushing jubilation and haze of cigar smoke, Tennessee football quarterback Hendon Hooker emerges. He’s in a hurry, too. He’s weaving through traffic, looking for daylight, focused on the end zone. He’s searching for someone, and it doesn’t take long. He...
What Saban said about wild ending at Tennessee, the plan in closing moments
Nick Saban met with reporters for just over seven-and-a-half minutes Saturday evening after the 52-49 Alabama loss to Tennessee in Knoxville. Here’s a transcript of what he said in the wake of the wild one in Neyland Stadium. Opening statement. “I’ll tell you what I told the team. It’s...
The crazy scene outside Alabama locker room as Tide exited Neyland chaos
Security officials were scrambling Saturday night in Knoxville. Down the Neyland Stadium tunnel was orange chaos on a field awash in the emotional a-bomb release after a 15-year horror. Tennessee finally beat Alabama and the scene from the Crimson Tide extraction from Neyland Stadium was a practice in managed mayhem.
