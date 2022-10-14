ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hampshire State

Sullivan man sets new channel catfish record in New Hampshire

There is a new state record for the biggest channel catfish caught in New Hampshire. New Hampshire Fish and Game confirmed the catch that measures 31.9 inches long and weighs 15 pounds 12.8 ounces. Scott Alexander Jr., of Sullivan, caught the catfish on Sept. 27 in the Connecticut River in...
SULLIVAN, NH
5 Best Drives to See a Moose in New Hampshire

One time, I was watching moose sighting videos online, and telling coworkers that if I ever saw a moose in person, I'd die. What an absolutely magnificent animal. To see one live would be jaw-dropping, and clearly I'm not alone in that opinion. According to the New Hampshire Fish and...
MAINE STATE
The Most Common Last Names in New Hampshire – Is One Yours?

In Central Massachusetts, where I grew up, the most common last names were of Irish descent, with Leary, Sullivan and O'Hara leading the charge! I've never met anyone who I wasn't related to with the same last name as me, "Lew". I heard that our last name was "Lev", but it got changed to "Lew" when my grandfather came to America from Poland in the early 1900s. Aren't last names so fascinating?
MAINE STATE
Here Are 13 Things That You Can Only Do in New Hampshire

It's always interesting to hear what newcomers and out-of-staters think about where we live. Often times, their observations are obvious, like the fact that we have absolutely frigid winters that no human being deserves to endure for as long as we do. Other times, these observations are more specific, like the fact that we don't legally have to wear seatbelts.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
Have You Seen This 53′ Trailer in New Hampshire Lately?

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. I was driving to work today and as I turned the corner at the Portsmouth Traffic Circle on Route 16 North, there it was. It smacked me right in the face, as I quickly checked my speed and lane.
MAINE STATE
11-year-old carves pumpkin while diving in Lake Winnisquam

MEREDITH, N.H. — One Granite Stater’s quest to carve a pumpkin went rather swimmingly. Over the weekend, a u local New Hampshire user named Jaime shared these photos of their son carving pumpkins under water in Lake Winnisquam with scuba gear on. Jaime said this has become a...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
New Hampshire Airbnb With Heated Pool Makes the Perfect Getaway

We are embarking on cozy season. Get ready to spend a bunch of time inside! I love breaking up the winter with a weekend away in the mountains. There's nothing better than a few solid days of hot cocoa-sipping, board game-playing, and memory-making. As the weather gets colder, I like to have a trip planned so I have something to look forward to. As I was perusing Airbnb, I found this gem in North Conway that sleeps 16 guests and has a HEATED POOL! YES, PLEASE!
NORTH CONWAY, NH
Is It Legal to Ride in the Back of a Pickup Truck in New Hampshire?

There's no shortage of trucks on the roads throughout the great state of New Hampshire. Pickup trucks are pretty popular, as they can brave the harsh elements that our winters bring, and are often a staple of many outdoor activities in New Hampshire like hunting and fishing (and Lovin' Everyday...sorry, I had to). When the weather is warmer, I often see people and dogs riding in the beds of pickup trucks in New Hampshire. I always think to myself "is that safe?", and furthermore, "is that legal?" Since we live in a day in age where the answers to most questions are just a Google search away, here is what the internet told me:
ALABAMA STATE
New Hampshire DOT Sign Hacked, Shows Vulgar Message About Biden

Early risers driving down Interstate 93 South in Manchester got an eyeful Sunday morning. A Department of Transportation message board was altered overnight. For a brief time, the lighted message board showed a four-letter word followed by Biden's name. The sign wasn't up for long and it was turned away...
MANCHESTER, NH
Video: Skies start to clear as showers move out of New Hampshire

Last of the showers this morning, eventually giving way to a sunny stretch of weather that offers a warming trend by the weekend. The early rain continues to wind down...as drier air works in this afternoon, skies will brighten. Highs will be in the 50s to lower 60s with a light southwesterly breeze.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
How N.H. is preparing for another potential COVID-19 surge this winter

This story was originally produced by the New Hampshire Bulletin, an independent local newsroom that allows NHPR and other outlets to republish its reporting. New Hampshire public health officials say they see a dangerous combination ahead: a winter rise in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths, and low interest in coronavirus booster shots, especially the new bivalent dose targeted at omicron.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
Toys ‘R’ Us Opening 5 Locations in Maine and New Hampshire

About five years ago, a piece of many people's youth in New England was seemingly swept away. Longtime toy giant Toys 'R' Us revealed their financial problems and intentions to close their stores across the country. Despite following through on closing their brick-and-mortar stores, Toys 'R' Us left a glimmer of hope for fans of Geoffrey the Giraffe, and didn't erase the brand. They left the door open for Toys 'R' Us to return in a different form, and that time has arrived.
MAINE STATE
Video: Cooler air follows overnight showers in New Hampshire

Temperatures turn cooler this week along with showers Monday into Tuesday. Rain clears out by Tuesday afternoon, then another stretch of bright and dry conditions sets in for the rest of the week. Periods of steadier rain and a few downpours will be possible Monday night through early Tuesday. Lows...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE

