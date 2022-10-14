ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagler Beach, FL

Comments / 3

Guest
3d ago

It is my opinion this city manager is full of excuses, and has failed to prove himself to be competent to run this city.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
flaglerlive.com

Flagler Commission Approves 56-Home Subdivision on Barrier Island Despite Deep Drainage Concerns

Conditioned on design alterations to address serious concerns about drainage, the Flagler County Commission late Monday evening approved a 56-home subdivision on the barrier island, some 1,000 feet south of Marineland’s town limits and south of the River to Sea Preserve. The subdivision, to be managed by a property owners’ association, will be called Scenic Cove.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
cityofnsb.com

FEMA assistance for damaged wells and septic systems

Residents of Volusia County who lost access to water through a private well or damaged septic system as a result of Hurricane Ian may be eligible for FEMA assistance. For private wells and septic systems, FEMA may reimburse you for the cost of a professional, licensed technician to visit your home and prepare an estimate detailing the necessary repairs or replacement of your disaster-damaged systems.
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
flaglerlive.com

Flagler Cares and Paramedics Launch Innovative Overdose Response Force as Part of $1.3 Million Grant

The Flagler County Commission this evening ratified a plan that will devote a new Flagler County Fire Rescue team of community paramedics to rapidly respond to suspected cases of overdoses in the community, treat the person, follow-up for seven days with medication if necessary, then hand off the patient to a care provider for longer-term addiction treatment.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
flaglerlive.com

Harborside Tower in Dispute: Palm Coast and Developer Still Far Apart Over Allowable Number of Apartments

Last month the Palm Coast planning board tabled until Wednesday a developer’s request to build an 80-foot apartment tower and add 432 apartments and housing units at the Harborside marina, next to Palm Coast Resort’s existing 72-apartment tower. (See: “Plan for a Massive Apartment Tower at Harborside Draws Opposition, Accusations and Delay.”)
PALM COAST, FL
mynews13.com

Seminole County predicts two months to collect storm debris

GENEVA, Fla. — Hurricane Ian has come and gone, but its destruction may take months to clean up and haul off. Seminole County says now 20% of yard debris from Hurricane Ian has been collected. The process to gather all vegetation and debris will take 6-8 weeks. Most of...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Smoking no longer allowed at Flagler County beaches, parks

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Smoking is no longer allowed at Flagler County beaches and parks. Officials announced Monday that smoking cigarettes, filtered cigars, pipes or use of any other device to inhale smoke from burning tobacco products is now prohibited in city-owned public parks, beaches and boardwalks. >>> STREAM...
click orlando

2 churches to help Volusia County shelter survivors of Hurricane Ian

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – People living at a Volusia County emergency shelter are expressing mixed emotions after finding out the shelter is shutting down. Crystal Dowdell says she is set after FEMA provided a voucher for a hotel for the next 30 days. It’s her next step on the road to recovery, two weeks after Hurricane Ian rendered her homeless.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
daytonatimes.com

Commissioners spreading COVID cash around

A Daytona Times review indicates that Daytona Beach city commissioners are spending COVID-19 relief funds for a variety of purposes, including education, land purchases, special events, and home safety, among other things. Taxpayer money from the feds. According to the official U.S. Department of the Treasury website, the Coronavirus State...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy