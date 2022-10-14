Read full article on original website
Guest
3d ago
It is my opinion this city manager is full of excuses, and has failed to prove himself to be competent to run this city.
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
$150,000 Worth of Cocaine Washed Up on Florida Beach Was Found by a “Good Samaritan” Who Handed It In to Border PatrolToby HazlewoodDaytona Beach, FL
Hastings man caught in alleged catalytic converter burglary, on Blanding Boulevard deputies sayZoey FieldsHastings, FL
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersOrmond Beach, FL
Great escapes in Florida: Flagler Beach, U.S. Highway 1 and scenic State Road A1AJoAnn RyanFlagler Beach, FL
Related
palmcoastobserver.com
Scenic Cove development on A1A gets Board of County Commissioners approval
The Flagler County Board of County Commissioners approved two requests for a development just south of Marineland on U.S. Highway A1A in a 5-0 vote on Monday, Oct. 17, much to the concern of the local residents. Initially, the Scenic Cove development’s second agenda item held issues from several commissioners,...
flaglerlive.com
Flagler Commission Approves 56-Home Subdivision on Barrier Island Despite Deep Drainage Concerns
Conditioned on design alterations to address serious concerns about drainage, the Flagler County Commission late Monday evening approved a 56-home subdivision on the barrier island, some 1,000 feet south of Marineland’s town limits and south of the River to Sea Preserve. The subdivision, to be managed by a property owners’ association, will be called Scenic Cove.
fox35orlando.com
Flagler County sees over $10M in residential damages, among 'catastrophic coastal erosion' after Ian
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - Governor Ron DeSantis along with FEMA visited Flagler County Sunday to get a firsthand look at the damages to the beachside and to access the overall damage Hurricane Ian made to the county. Flagler County Emergency Management Director Jonathan Lord provided the overall damage assessment of...
palmcoastobserver.com
‘We need your help’: Officials seek DeSantis' support for dune projects as governor tours Flagler Beach
Gov. Ron DeSantis toured Flagler Beach's eroded coast and viewed the city's storm-shortened pier early Sunday, Oct. 16, as he visited to assess Hurricane Ian’s impacts. Flagler County officials told the governor that the county has lost about half a million cubic yards of sand, which will cost around $35-40 million to restore.
cityofnsb.com
FEMA assistance for damaged wells and septic systems
Residents of Volusia County who lost access to water through a private well or damaged septic system as a result of Hurricane Ian may be eligible for FEMA assistance. For private wells and septic systems, FEMA may reimburse you for the cost of a professional, licensed technician to visit your home and prepare an estimate detailing the necessary repairs or replacement of your disaster-damaged systems.
Gov. DeSantis surveys Flagler County damage from Ian following campaign stop in The Villages
FLAGER COUNTY, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis stopped in Flagler County to survey beachside damage caused by Hurricane Ian following a campaign stop in The Villages. On Sunday, DeSantis visited Flagler County along with FEMA Region 4 Administrator Gracia Szczech, and Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie.
flaglerlive.com
Flagler Cares and Paramedics Launch Innovative Overdose Response Force as Part of $1.3 Million Grant
The Flagler County Commission this evening ratified a plan that will devote a new Flagler County Fire Rescue team of community paramedics to rapidly respond to suspected cases of overdoses in the community, treat the person, follow-up for seven days with medication if necessary, then hand off the patient to a care provider for longer-term addiction treatment.
newsdaytonabeach.com
Flagler Sheriff & County Commission Candidate Trade Barbs About Police Funding
Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly issued a statement on Friday rebuking Jane Gentile-Youd, a candidate for the County Commission, for her comments during a Tiger Bay Club forum about law enforcement. Asked for her stance on the Sheriff's Office's budget, Gentile-Youd advocated for a degree of budget cuts. Specifically, Gentile-Youd...
WESH
Downtown Sanford businesses eager to serve customers as nearby flooding persists
SANFORD, Fla. — Sanford's businesses have a message for anyone looking to drop by: they're open for business. The historic flooding all up and down the St. Johns River in Seminole County is still an issue for some, but not for the majority of the business community. Lake Monroe...
WESH
Flagler County works to receive mosquito control after seeing high numbers
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Related video above. Flooding from Hurricane Ian has brought high numbers of mosquitoes in Florida, and the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services has been working to send planes across the state for spraying in response. “Currently, multiple species of floodwater mosquitoes are at...
flaglerlive.com
Harborside Tower in Dispute: Palm Coast and Developer Still Far Apart Over Allowable Number of Apartments
Last month the Palm Coast planning board tabled until Wednesday a developer’s request to build an 80-foot apartment tower and add 432 apartments and housing units at the Harborside marina, next to Palm Coast Resort’s existing 72-apartment tower. (See: “Plan for a Massive Apartment Tower at Harborside Draws Opposition, Accusations and Delay.”)
mynews13.com
Seminole County predicts two months to collect storm debris
GENEVA, Fla. — Hurricane Ian has come and gone, but its destruction may take months to clean up and haul off. Seminole County says now 20% of yard debris from Hurricane Ian has been collected. The process to gather all vegetation and debris will take 6-8 weeks. Most of...
Smoking no longer allowed at Flagler County beaches, parks
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Smoking is no longer allowed at Flagler County beaches and parks. Officials announced Monday that smoking cigarettes, filtered cigars, pipes or use of any other device to inhale smoke from burning tobacco products is now prohibited in city-owned public parks, beaches and boardwalks. >>> STREAM...
flaglerlive.com
What To Do With Flagler Beach Pier? City Caught Between Costly Repairs and Demolition
The Flagler Beach pier has had so many facelifts it could be renamed the Joan Rivers Memorial Planks. The question is: should the old and rickety and yet-again-lobotomized structure be repaired at a potential cost of $650,000 and reopened one more time, even though it’s slated for demolition in less than a year?
fox35orlando.com
Florida residents forced to use portable toilets as sewage pumps remain offline due to Ian flooding
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - People in the Stone Island neighborhood have had their sewage pumps turned off for about two weeks, and they're not going to be turned on until the water recedes. The Stone Island neighborhood was hit hard when Hurricane Ian brought historic flooding to the area. Volusia...
WESH
Volusia County residents searching for temporary housing as shelters begin to close
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Hundreds of people at an emergency shelter in Daytona Beach say they are being kicked out Sunday with no place to go. Last weekend, WESH 2 met Cecelia Crandall out at the emergency shelter set up inside the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach. Crandall's apartment...
D-SNAP: People affected by Hurricane Ian in these 2 counties can now apply for food assistance
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Department of Children and Families announced that the second phase of the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or D-SNAP will open Monday for some Central Florida counties. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. On Sunday, DCF Secretary Shevaun Harris said that Flagler,...
click orlando
2 churches to help Volusia County shelter survivors of Hurricane Ian
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – People living at a Volusia County emergency shelter are expressing mixed emotions after finding out the shelter is shutting down. Crystal Dowdell says she is set after FEMA provided a voucher for a hotel for the next 30 days. It’s her next step on the road to recovery, two weeks after Hurricane Ian rendered her homeless.
click orlando
D-SNAP second phase opening for Orange and Flagler county residents affected by Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Department of Children and Families announced on Sunday that the second phase of the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or D-SNAP, will open on Monday, Oct. 17 for Orange, Flagler, Highlands, Manatee, Pinellas, and St. Johns counties. D-SNAP will provide food assistance to families and...
daytonatimes.com
Commissioners spreading COVID cash around
A Daytona Times review indicates that Daytona Beach city commissioners are spending COVID-19 relief funds for a variety of purposes, including education, land purchases, special events, and home safety, among other things. Taxpayer money from the feds. According to the official U.S. Department of the Treasury website, the Coronavirus State...
Comments / 3