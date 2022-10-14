ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

CBS Sacramento

Shooting results in Sacramento standoff

SACRAMENTO - A standoff is unfolding in the Oak Park area of Sacramento. The scene is along the 3900 block of 7th Avenue. According to authorities, around 4 p.m., officers responded to the report of a shooting. SWAT officers arrived at the scene and are attempting to convince the alleged shooter to surrender. There is police up at the end of street. No injuries have been reported. This is a developing story. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Stockton homicide leaves one dead

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — One person is dead following an early morning shooting on Tuesday in San Joaquin County, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting occurred at around 1 a.m. in the 4000 block of 4th Street East near South Olive Avenue, the sheriff’s office said. When deputies arrived on scene […]
STOCKTON, CA
KCRA.com

Sacramento officials announce 'significant seizure' in rainbow fentanyl

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento law enforcement officials announced Monday their "first significant rainbow fentanyl fake M30 pill seizure" in the area. Rainbow fentanyl is brightly colored and resembles candies, which both federal officials and agencies in the Northern California area have often warned of the risk it could pose to youth because of its appearance.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Community of Stockton reacts to suspect arrest

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton residents are reacting to the recent arrest of the suspected serial killer in their home city. Wesley Brownlee was arrested early Saturday morning after a surveillance team watched him, found a pattern, and determined he was hunting to kill someone. The Stockton Police Department said Brownlee was wearing dark clothing […]
STOCKTON, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Arrest Made in Stockton, Calif. Serial Killer Case: Officials

A man suspected of killing six men and wounding a woman in a series of shootings in Northern California was arrested before dawn Saturday as he drove through the streets of Stockton, armed with a handgun and possibly searching for another victim, police said. Investigators began watching the suspect after...
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Narcan used on officers after 3 were exposed to white substance at Sacramento County Jail

SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento County Jail was put on lockdown after officers were exposed to an unknown substance on Sunday.According to a county jail representative, two officers were exposed to a white substance that was on some cash while booking a suspect. A jail officer came over with Narcan to help the police officers but began to feel dizzy.All three are expected to be OK, and the lockdown will remain in place for the next few hours. 
SACRAMENTO, CA

