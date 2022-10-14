Read full article on original website
Police make an arrest in the Stockton California Serial Killer Case as Police Chief says he was caught while under watchJames PatrickStockton, CA
Possible New Trial for Convicted Murderer Scott PetersonDr. Mozelle MartinModesto, CA
The Stockton California Police Department Is Asking the Public for Help in the case of a Serial KillerJames PatrickStockton, CA
Does Stockton Have a Serial Killer?Anthony J LynchStockton, CA
Best Buy Retail Shop Closes Its DoorsBryan DijkhuizenRiverbank, CA
Suspected Stockton serial killer caught while on 'mission to kill': What we know
"He was out hunting. We are sure we stopped another killing," Stockton's police chief said after the arrest.
Details emerge on California serial killer's criminal past
STOCKTON, Calif. — (AP) — A man suspected of killing six men and wounding a woman in a series of shootings in Northern California has a criminal history that includes traffic violations and convictions for drug crimes, authorities said Monday. Stockton police arrested Wesley Brownlee, 43, on Saturday...
California city rests easier after serial killings arrest
Residents of Stockton, California, were able to rest easier following the weekend arrest of a man suspected of killing six men and wounding a woman in a series of shootings over a period of three months in Northern California, the city's mayor said Sunday.
Shooting results in Sacramento standoff
SACRAMENTO - A standoff is unfolding in the Oak Park area of Sacramento. The scene is along the 3900 block of 7th Avenue. According to authorities, around 4 p.m., officers responded to the report of a shooting. SWAT officers arrived at the scene and are attempting to convince the alleged shooter to surrender. There is police up at the end of street. No injuries have been reported. This is a developing story.
Stockton homicide leaves one dead
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — One person is dead following an early morning shooting on Tuesday in San Joaquin County, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting occurred at around 1 a.m. in the 4000 block of 4th Street East near South Olive Avenue, the sheriff’s office said. When deputies arrived on scene […]
KCRA.com
Sacramento officials announce 'significant seizure' in rainbow fentanyl
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento law enforcement officials announced Monday their "first significant rainbow fentanyl fake M30 pill seizure" in the area. Rainbow fentanyl is brightly colored and resembles candies, which both federal officials and agencies in the Northern California area have often warned of the risk it could pose to youth because of its appearance.
Uber driver from Nepal carjacked at gunpoint by passengers in Oakland, police say
WARNING: Video could be hard to watch for some viewers. An East Bay Uber driver is speaking out for the first time after being carjacked at gunpoint by passengers he picked up in Oakland. The incident was caught on camera.
Community of Stockton reacts to suspect arrest
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton residents are reacting to the recent arrest of the suspected serial killer in their home city. Wesley Brownlee was arrested early Saturday morning after a surveillance team watched him, found a pattern, and determined he was hunting to kill someone. The Stockton Police Department said Brownlee was wearing dark clothing […]
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Focus on gun violence after serial killings arrest, 2 killed & 4 hurt in Sac Co crash, Making Strides March
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
NBC Los Angeles
Arrest Made in Stockton, Calif. Serial Killer Case: Officials
A man suspected of killing six men and wounding a woman in a series of shootings in Northern California was arrested before dawn Saturday as he drove through the streets of Stockton, armed with a handgun and possibly searching for another victim, police said. Investigators began watching the suspect after...
What we know about the victims of the alleged Stockton serial killer
The Stockton Police Department announced on Saturday that they had arrested 43-year-old Wesley Brownlee on suspicion of homicide.
KCRA.com
Stockton police say reward will be paid after tips help with arrest in serial killings
STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton police say there will be a payout of reward money after community tips helpedlead to the arrest of the man accused in a string of deadly shootings. Police arrested the suspected serial killer, 43-year-old Stockton resident Wesley Brownlee, on Saturday at 2 a.m. near Village...
Only known-survivor of suspected Stockton serial killer describes terrifying encounter
She said she was standing next to train tracks in Stockton when she suddenly saw a gun pointed at her.
7 arrested in San Jose underground casino, drug dealing operation
SJPD says gambling, drug dealing, and a stolen property marketplace were taking place as they also linked a stabbing case to one of the operators.
Stockton police seek more information on 2020 killing of Lance Whitmore
STOCKTON, Calif. — Police are still looking for answers in the 2020 killing of a man in Stockton. Stockton Police Department said Lance Whitmore, 33, was shot and killed at South Madison Street and Mosswood Avenue around 10:45 p.m. on Oct. 13, 2020. He was found shot and ultimately died from his injuries at the scene.
kmvt
Daughter of California serial killer victim says she’s ‘still not over it yet’
STOCKTON, Calif. (KOVR) – The daughter of one of the victim’s of a California serial killer spoke out about her father’s murder, saying she’s “still not over it yet.”. Inez Vazquez opened up earlier this week about the pain she still feels thinking about her...
KCRA.com
Stockton community leaders focus on gun violence after serial killings suspect is arrested
STOCKTON, Calif. — As Stockton residents breathe a sigh of relief followingthe arrest of a suspect connected to a string of deadly shootings, leaders in the city said there is still a lot of work to do to address gun violence. Stockton Police arrested 43-year-old Stockton resident Wesley Brownlee...
KCRA.com
Stockton serial killings: Neighbors describe possible encounters with suspected killer
STOCKTON, Calif. — News ofan arrest in connection to a series of killings in Stockton reverberated across the city on Saturday. Wesley Brownlee, 43, of Stockton, was taken into custody early Saturday morning near Winslow Way and Village Green Drive, officials said. The cross streets are near Stockton’s Panella Park and the Winslow Village Apartments.
KCRA.com
Stockton serial killings: Everything we know and don't know so far about the victims and suspect
Five recent shooting deaths in Stockton — and one in Oakland last year — appear to be connected, prompting police to call the incidents a "series of killings." Along with the five deaths in Stockton and one in Oakland, the shooting of a woman in Stockton last year who survived is also linked in connection with the serial killings.
Narcan used on officers after 3 were exposed to white substance at Sacramento County Jail
SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento County Jail was put on lockdown after officers were exposed to an unknown substance on Sunday.According to a county jail representative, two officers were exposed to a white substance that was on some cash while booking a suspect. A jail officer came over with Narcan to help the police officers but began to feel dizzy.All three are expected to be OK, and the lockdown will remain in place for the next few hours.
